DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview & Picks (Early)

Feast Week rolls on Wednesday, and DraftKings is running a three-game early slate to begin the day, including a matchup between No. 3 Kansas and undefeated NC State that tips off at noon ET. With so few games on the slate, it'll be important for DFS players to focus especially on the mid-tier and value plays to pinpoint players who won't be widely rostered.

Top Tier:

Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas ($10,100)

Wilson has the highest DFS salary of any player on Wednesday's early slate by a considerable margin, but the lofty salary is certainly justified given his production to begin the year. He's posted double-doubles in two of his four appearances this season and has averaged 24.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game. The redshirt junior has had plenty of shot volume, as he's logged at least 16 field-goal attempts in every game this year. Wilson has maintained strong fantasy production regardless of the final score early in the 2022-23 campaign, and he should have plenty of chances to shine early in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Drew Peterson, G, USC ($8,700)

USC's results Wednesday are somewhat hard to predict since BYU will be the team's toughest opponent of the year, but Peterson has been heavily involved for the Trojans early in the season. He came within two rebounds of a triple-double Friday against Mount St. Mary's and is now averaging 15.8 points, 8.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game over the first four matchups of the year. Peterson would have provided 5x value at his current salary in the last two games, and he should have plenty of chances to shine in what should be a competitive matchup against the Cougars.

Middle Tier:

Gideon George, F, BYU ($6,100)

George's shot volume has been slightly inconsistent early in the season, but he's been a fairly reliable DFS contributor given his combined production on the scoreboard and in the rebounds column. The senior put things together Saturday against Nicholls State and posted his first double-double of the season by logging 15 points and 10 rebounds. He's scored in double figures in three of his first four appearances of the year and is averaging 10.5 points and 8.3 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game. Although he's had double-digit field-goal attempts in just two of his outings, George should have a chance to provide DFS value against the Trojans.

Dajuan Harris, G, Kansas ($6,000)

DFS players wouldn't be faulted for stacking as many Kansas players as possible in lineups for Wednesday's early slate, and Harris is a strong player to pair with Jalen Wilson. Harris' DFS production is less reliant on consistent dominance in any given category, as he instead contributes through his well-rounded production in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals. Although he's scored in double figures in just two of his first four appearances of the season, he's averaging 9.0 points, 6.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 31.0 minutes per game to begin the year. At his current salary, he's a strong candidate to at least provide 4x value Wednesday, even if the Jayhawks pull away on the scoreboard.

Value Plays:

Dusan Mahorcic, F, NC State ($5,200)

Mahorcic had limited DFS production over his first two appearances of the year, but he's been much more productive on the boards over the last two matchups. He hasn't yet recorded a double-double this season, but he posted 12 points Nov. 15 against FIU before hauling in 14 rebounds Saturday against Elon. The transfer from Illinois State and Utah is averaging 9.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game to begin his time with the Wolfpack and has the chance to provide DFS value Wednesday, even though the matchup between NC State and Kansas isn't expected to be particularly competitive.

Jordan Davis, F, Wisconsin ($4,500)

The matchup between Wisconsin and Dayton isn't very appealing from a DFS standpoint since it has the lowest expected total on the slate due to the slow paces of the Badgers and Flyers. However, Davis has a modest salary and is coming off back-to-back appearances with double-digit scoring totals, even though the Badgers haven't scored more than 60 points in either of those matchups. The junior is averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game to begin the year and should have the opportunity to generate DFS results despite the slow pace of each team.

