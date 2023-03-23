CBB DFS
DraftKings CBB DFS Strategies for Thursday, March 23: Sweet $16

Jake Letarski 
Adam Zdroik 
This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Adam Zdroik and Jake Letarski are back for Thursday's four-game CBB slate at DraftKings. Should you completely avoid any teams on the slate? Do they prefer Jaime Jaquez Jr., Drew Timme or Markquis Nowell as the top spend-up option? Adam and Jake dive through the four matchups with an eye toward winning the main Round of $16 contest, featuring $25K to the winner.

DraftKings Fantasy College Basketball: Thursday Advanced Lineups

