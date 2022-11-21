Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

We're right in the mix of one of the most exciting points of the regular season. There were a handful of tournaments over the weekend where we got to see the effects of some impact transfers as well as a number of rising sophomores showing they can take the next step.

This week will will see even more high-profile, Feast Week tournaments where a number of teams will play in three games. That is something that fantasy managers can take advantage of to increase their totals for the week. Above that, most of the pickups below are in a really good situation to succeed through the course of the entire season.

Guards

Kenan Blackshear (Nevada):

If you're looking for a player that can help you in a ton of different categories, Blackshear is your man. He posted a triple-double last week and is now averaging 12.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 2.0 steals on 52 percent shooting. With Grant Sherfield out of the picture this season, Blackshear is being asked to handle and distribute the ball a lot more. Nevada will play in three games this week at the Cayman Islands Classic.

El Ellis (Louisville):

While it's been an extremely frustrating start to the season for Louisville, a team that is 0-3 after losing each of those three games by exactly one point, the positive is that the Cardinals have found a future star in Ellis. He was primarily a role player last season as a freshman, but he has taken a big leap as a sophomore. If you count the team's second exhibition game, Ellis has scored at least 28 points in three of the last four times he has suited up. Pick him up before he introduces his elite scoring ability to a bigger audience at the Maui Invitational.

Cam Spencer (Rutgers):

Spencer was a nice offseason pickup from Loyola-Marymount after a strong junior season where he averaged 18.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers per contest. He is off to a fast start with his new team averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and a whopping 4.0 steals through the first four games. Backcourt injuries to Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy should only continue to help Spencer's production.

K.J. Simpson (Colorado):

Simpson has seen his role transform from last season when he was a freshman. The 6-foot-2 point guard now has the keys to the offense and is contributing in multiple categories. Through six games this season, Simpson is putting up 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers per contest. The Buffs will have to continue to lean on Simpson in a campaign that could lead to some individual accolades in the Pac-12.

Erik Reynolds (St. Joseph's):

Reynolds was a surprise starter as a freshman last year for St. Joseph's, but I'm not sure anyone could have predicted this kind of leap as a sophomore. Reynolds has hit five three-pointers in each of the last two games and averaging 23.3 points per contest on the season. He will have a chance to showcase his talents at the Sunshine Slam this week.

Forwards

Eric Williams (San Diego):

Williams was a productive player in both of his stops at Duquesne and Oregon. He chose to spend his final year of eligibility with San Diego and is in position for a huge season. Through four games, the 6-7 forward is putting up 22.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers per contest. He went off 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven treys in a narrow loss against Utah State last Thursday and has a three-game week upcoming.

Brandon Johnson (East Carolina):

Johnson missed one of the first three games for East Carolina with an illness, but he went for a 24-point, seven-rebound outing in the opener and a 15-point, 12-rebound effort last Wednesday. Johnson was mostly a role player off the bench as a freshman but is poised to be one of the top forward options in the AAC in 2022-23. This would be a big pickup this week with four games on tap for the Pirates.

Isaiah Bigelow (Richmond):

Bigelow started 16 games last season for Wofford and averaged 8.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers per contest. After playing just 19 minutes in each of his first two games with Richmond, Bigelow is averaging 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes per contest over the last two. He appears to have now secured a spot in the Spiders starting lineup, though the health of Matt Grace (knee) could factor into Bigelow's role.

Blake Hinson (Pittsburgh):

Hinson has been a great story through the opening couple weeks. Prior to this season, he had not played in a game since March of 2020 due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Hinson stood out during fall practices and topped 20 points in each of his exhibition games. He opened the regular season with an impressive showing in which he had 27 points, 13 rebounds and four three-pointers. Hinson is going to continue to be a huge part of the Panther attack all season.

Centers

Norchad Omier (Miami):

Omier was a big addition to a Miami team that went to the Elite Eight a year ago. He is coming off a huge season with Arkansas State in which he averaged 17.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals per contest. It's been much of the same through five games with the Hurricanes. Omier is putting up 14.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest on 62 percent shooting. He might only be 6-7, but he competes on the interior like he's 7-1.

Joshua Morgan (USC):

It wasn't quite clear what Morgan's role was going to be this season after USC signed one of the top bigs in the country in Vince Iwuchukwu. After a serious health scare over the offseason, Iwuchukwu remains without a timetable for return and may not play at all this season. It has been Morgan who has picked things up as the clear starting center for the Trojans by averaging 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per contest. Morgan will get a chance to shine at the Battle 4 Atlantis this week.

Joel Soriano (St. John's):

St. John's has a couple of stars in Posh Alexander and David Jones, but it has been Soriano that has arguably provided the biggest impact so far this season. The 6-11 big man was a solid player last season for the Red Storm, but he has taken his game to another level this season. Through the first four games, he is averaging 12.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest. Soriano and St. John's will have a three-game week on tap.

Drew Pember (UNC-Asheville):

For those in deep leagues, Pember is an excellent add. He began the regular season with a huge game against UCF in which he went for 40 points, nine rebounds, four treys, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Through five games, he has stabled out with averages of 21.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals. Pember will hope to keep UNC-Asheville competitive in the Big South and take the Bulldogs back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.