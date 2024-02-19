Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

The Sun Devils have a balanced scoring attack, but Neal has been the one that came out of nowhere this season and is playing some high-level ball. The junior is averaging 13.4 points,

I'm not sure what the expectations for South Carolina were coming into the season, but I doubt fans were anticipating 21 wins by mid-February. Murray-Boyles has continued to get better throughout his freshman season and is now playing some of the best ball in the SEC. Over the last five games, he is putting up 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest on 67.2 percent shooting. The Gamecocks will continue to need Murray-Boyles to produce.

With his eligibility situation now cleared up, Williams has been thrown into the fire and been asked to shoulder a lot of the load for a team that desperately needs offensive help. Through his first five games of the season, Williams has started each of them and averaged 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals. The Temple transfer should continue to produce in all categories as Rutgers looks to close the season strong.

Last week was guard-heavy, but this week there are a number of forwards and centers that catch the eye. Injuries also breed opportunity, and there's certainly a few situations that deserve to be looked at as we wind down the fantasy season.

Last week was guard-heavy, but this week there are a number of forwards and centers that catch the eye. Injuries also breed opportunity, and there's certainly a few situations that deserve to be looked at as we wind down the fantasy season.

Power Conferences

Jeremiah Williams, G, Rutgers

With his eligibility situation now cleared up, Williams has been thrown into the fire and been asked to shoulder a lot of the load for a team that desperately needs offensive help. Through his first five games of the season, Williams has started each of them and averaged 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals. The Temple transfer should continue to produce in all categories as Rutgers looks to close the season strong.

Collin Murray-Boyles, F/C, South Carolina

I'm not sure what the expectations for South Carolina were coming into the season, but I doubt fans were anticipating 21 wins by mid-February. Murray-Boyles has continued to get better throughout his freshman season and is now playing some of the best ball in the SEC. Over the last five games, he is putting up 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest on 67.2 percent shooting. The Gamecocks will continue to need Murray-Boyles to produce.

Jamiya Neal, G/F, Arizona State

The Sun Devils have a balanced scoring attack, but Neal has been the one that came out of nowhere this season and is playing some high-level ball. The junior is averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over the last 12 games. Neal has also made multiple three-pointers in six of his last seven games. ASU continues to push the pace and increases Neal's fantasy upside.

Tarris Reed, F/C, Michigan

There isn't much positive we can say about Michigan basketball this season, but Reed is starting to come into his own as a sophomore. Over the last five games, Reed is putting up 12.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest. Dug McDaniel continues to be in and out of the lineup, and Terrance Williams is dealing with an injury of his own. Reed is still widely available and easily could make the difference in the playoffs for a contending fantasy team.

Jalon Moore, F/C, Oklahoma

Moore had a few big games in the beginning of the year, but is starting to produce at a more consistent level now. It comes at a great time for the Sooners with Rivaldo Soares (ankle) and John Hugley (knee) both expected to miss time. Over the last six games, Moore is averaging 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals. The Big 12 is so tough on opposing offenses, but the opportunity is there for Moore.

Michael Rataj, F/C, Oregon State

The Beavers may have lost six straight, but that hasn't stopped Rataj from making a fantasy impact. The 6-9 sophomore has averaged 11.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks over his last nine games while shooting over 50 percent from the field. This would be a good week to stream Rataj as Oregon State faces poor defensive teams in Cal and Stanford.

Chad Baker-Mazara, G/F, Auburn

Baker-Mazara has the opportunity lined up in front of him to make a big impact down the stretch for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams suffered a knee injury and is expected to miss at least a couple weeks. Even when Baker-Mazara has come off the bench lately he has been fantasy relevant averaging 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 three-pointers over the last six games. The upside for these last couple weeks is hard too look away from.

Jaylen Wells, F/C, Washington State

Wells is still barely owned but is seeing a ton of minutes. Since entering the starting lineup on Jan. 10, Wells is averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers in 36.4 minutes per game. During that 11-game stretch, Washington State is 10-1, and Wells is also shooting 50 percent from deep. Arizona on Thursday will be a tough matchup, but the Cougars will be favored to win their last three games against the bottom of the Pac-12.

Other Conferences

Lu'Cye Patterson, G, Charlotte

Patterson has emerged as one of the better scorers in the AAC, averaging 18.1 PPG over the last nine games. The 6-2 guard is also putting up 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.9 assists over that stretch. Patterson has helped Charlotte to wins in 11 of its last 12 games and presents as a great streaming option this week against Memphis and Tulsa, two teams that love to push the pace.

Jeffrey Mills, G, Air Force

Air Force has lost 14 of its last 15 games, but the Falcons do have a fantasy-friendly system as a terrible defensive team that shoots a ton of threes and really shares the ball. Mills has been contributing across the board of late, averaging 13.0 points, 3.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.1 steals over the last eight games. The 6-4 junior is also shooting 60.3 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from deep over that stretch.

Alex Merkviladze, F/C, Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount is another terrible defensive team that routinely finds itself in shootouts. Merkviladze has taken advantage of that with now three games of 20+ points and three double-doubles. His consistency has picked up of late averaging 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers over the last seven games. Merkviladze will look to close the season strong with three of the next four against teams ranked outside the KenPom top-200. He'll only see more opportunity with former starters Dominick Harris (knee) and Keli Leaupepe (foot) set to miss time.

Johnny O'Neil, F/C, Santa Clara

Another WCC big man who has turned it on, O'Neil is on a run of eight games that see his averages sit at 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers, 1.9 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals. O'Neil also has logged three double-doubles in his last four games after notching just one in the first 23 contests. O'Neil is seeing more time at center of late, and he is an extremely difficult matchup for other fives to guard.