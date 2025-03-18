March Madness 2025: NCAAW Tournament Team Preview List

This article is part of our Coaching Carousel series.

South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina put together back-to-back undefeated regular seasons over the past two years and won the national championship last season, but the Gamecocks suffered three losses this year. However, they've won seven consecutive games heading into the NCAA Tournament and ultimately remained one of the most dominant teams in the nation. Chloe Kitts (10.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg) and Te-Hina Paopao (9.8 ppg, 3.0 apg) led the team's starters, while Joyce Edwards (13.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and MiLaysia Fulwiley (12.0 ppg) provided a boost off the bench. The Gamecocks relied on efficiency while on offense, ranking 16th in field-goal percentage and 14th in offensive rebound rate, and they had a staunch interior defense, holding opponents to the third-lowest two-point field-goal percentage and fourth-lowest effective field-goal percentage in the nation. Despite the occasional blips this year, coach Dawn Staley's team is still a strong contender for another national title as a 1-seed.



Texas Longhorns

Texas performed well during its first year in the SEC in 2024-25. The Longhorns' lone regular-season conference loss came to South Carolina on the road, but they later beat the Gamecocks at home before losing to them in the SEC Tournament championship. Texas didn't attempt many three-pointers this year but was successful inside the arc, ranking 26th in field-goal percentage while drawing the second-most fouls per game. The team lost Aaliyah Moore to a knee injury in January, but Madison Booker (16.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg) remained effective following a strong freshman year, while Taylor Jones (12.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg) and Rori Harmon (9.4 ppg, 5.9 apg) were also integral. Texas thrived defensively, ranking second nationally in offensive rebound rate, 13th in block rate and 25th in steal rate. The Longhorns are a 1-seed for a second consecutive year and could make waves if they continue to shut opponents down.



LSU Tigers

LSU began the season on a 20-game winning streak but has lost four of seven games ahead of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers lost to Texas in the SEC Tournament semifinals but were playing without Flau'Jae Johnson (18.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg) due to a shin issue, while Aneesah Morrow (18.5 ppg, 13.6 rpg, 2.6 spg) sustained a foot injury. Both players should be ready for the NCAA Tournament, but Mikaylah Williams (17.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.4 apg) may need to step up if either of them are limited. The Tigers' offense relied on two-point work and thrived on the boards, ranking fourth nationally in total rebound rate while also ranking 18th in fouls drawn per game. The Tigers no longer have Angel Reese or Hailey Van Lith, but their roster has plenty of NCAA Tournament experience and will be a formidable contender this year, especially if Johnson and Morrow are fully healthy.



Kentucky Wildcats

After missing the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years, Kentucky hired Kenny Brooks away from Virginia Tech ahead of this season. Kentucky had a new-look lineup this year, including Georgia Amoore (19.1 ppg, 6.9 apg) and Clara Strack (15.2 ppg, 9.7 rpg), who followed Brooks from the Hokies. The Wildcats didn't force many turnovers but held opponents to the fifth-lowest effective field-goal percentage in the nation and found success offensively inside the arc, ranking 13th in two-point field-goal percentage. The Wildcats lost five of their eight games ahead of the NCAA Tournament, including a loss in their first SEC Tournament matchup. Brooks and Amoore made it to the Final Four at Virginia Tech two years ago, but the Wildcats haven't advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 2016 and need to turn things around if they hope to make a run this year.



Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma is in the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive year but hasn't advanced past the second round since 2013. The Sooners won 12 of their first 13 games this season -- their first in the SEC -- but hit a rough patch at the start of the calendar year, losing five of nine games following New Year's Day. However, they turned things around late in the season, winning nine of their last 10 games. Raegan Beers (17.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg) transferred from Oregon State and was crucial for Oklahoma, while Payton Verhulst (14.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.0 apg) was also stellar during her second year in Norman. The Sooners finished third nationally in total rebound rate and led the nation in assists per game while ranking sixth in two-point field-goal percentage, all of which could help them make their best NCAA Tournament run in years, especially since they're hitting their stride at the right time.



Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama began conference play with a 4-4 record this year but found a rhythm in February, winning six of seven games to propel the team to its third consecutive NCAA Tournament. However, the Crimson Tide enter the tournament on a two-game losing streak, including a loss in their first SEC Tournament matchup. Led by Sarah Ashlee Barker (17.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.8 apg), Zaay Green (15.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.5 apg) and Aaliyah Nye (15.1 ppg), Alabama was one of the most efficient three-point teams in the country, ranking third in three-point field-goal percentage. The Crimson Tide also limited the field-goal efficiency of their opponents but weren't particularly dominant on the glass, which led to costly second chances that hurt the team in a strong SEC. Alabama hasn't advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 1998 and may not be consistent enough to make a run this year.



Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss struggled to generate much of a rhythm in conference play this year, failing to put together a winning streak longer than two games when facing SEC opponents and finishing the year with a 6-9 record in Quad 1 matchups, per Warren Nolan. Kennedy Todd-Williams (11.4 ppg) and Madison Scott (11.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.9 apg) remained productive for the Rebels, while transfer Tameiya Sadler (6.8 ppg, 3.0 apg) and freshmen Sira Thienou (10.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.5 spg) and Starr Jacobs (10.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg) were impactful in their first year with the program. Ole Miss didn't have the most efficient offense but created second chances with the fifth-best offensive rebound rate in the nation while forcing plenty of turnovers, ranking 11th nationally in steal rate. While the Rebels have some bright spots, their inconsistency could prevent them from making a run in the NCAA Tournament.



Tennessee Lady Volunteers

Tennessee is a perennial presence in the NCAA Tournament, but the team had a new look this year. Led by first-year coach Kim Caldwell, most of the team's top contributors were also newcomers, including transfers Talaysia Cooper (16.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3.1 spg), Ruby Whitehorn (11.6 ppg) and Samara Spencer (10.5 ppg, 4.7 apg), along with freshman Zee Spearman (11.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg). The Volunteers attempted the third-most three-pointers in the nation despite a middling efficiency but had ample second chances with the 13th-best offensive rebound rate in the country, and they also protected the ball while forcing plenty of turnovers defensively. The Lady Vols went just 6-8 in Quad 1 matchups, per Warren Nolan, and even suffered a Quad 4 loss to Georgia on March 2. Tennessee has the talent to be competitive in the NCAA Tournament but may lack the efficiency necessary to make a deep run.



Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt is dancing for a second consecutive year, but the Commodores went just 3-9 in Quad 1 matchups, per Warren Nolan, suggesting that they could struggle against some of the talent in the NCAA Tournament. Freshman Mikayla Blakes (23.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.3 spg) and sophomore Khamil Pierre (20.5 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 3.0 spg) dominated on both sides of the ball and helped the team post the 14th-best steal rate in the nation. Pierre was productive from two-point range, while Blakes and junior Iyana Moore (12.6 ppg) each attempted at least six three-pointers per game. The Commodores protected the ball and created plenty of second chances while finding success from the charity stripe, ranking 15th in free-throw percentage and 26th in free-throw attempts. Vanderbilt has a bevy of young talent and is set up well for the future but could struggle to make a mark in this year's NCAA Tournament.



Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State went 13-1 in non-conference play this year but largely struggled against SEC competition, going 8-10 against conference opponents, including a 3-9 record in Quad 1 matchups, per Warren Nolan. The Bulldogs missed the NCAA Tournament last year, but Jerkaila Jordan (16.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.0 spg) remained productive in her fourth season with the team, while freshman Madina Okot (11.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg) and transfers Denim DeShields (6.0 ppg, 3.3 apg), Eniya Russell (11.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.5 apg) and Chandler Prater (6.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg) helped the team bounce back. The Bulldogs did most of their work inside the arc and ranked 23rd in the nation in two-point field-goal percentage while also posting the 16th-best total rebound rate and 25th-best block rate nationally. Despite some solid talent, the Bulldogs aren't elite in many areas and seem unlikely to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.



USC Trojans

Led by standout sophomore JuJu Watkins (24.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.2 spg, 1.9 bpg) and transfer Kiki Iriafen (18.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg), USC didn't have much trouble in its move to the Big Ten this season. The Trojans fell to UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament final but still posted a 28-3 record, including 13 wins over Quad 1 opponents, per Warren Nolan. Offensively, Watkins is an all-around scorer, while Iriafen dominates from two-point range. The team also thrived defensively this year, posting the second-best block rate in the nation while holding opponents to the eighth-lowest effective field-goal percentage. USC was also solid on the boards, ranking 20th nationally in total rebound rate. Although the Trojans didn't win the Big Ten Tournament, their overall results earned them a 1-seed for a second consecutive season, and they're a threat to make another deep run after advancing to the Elite Eight last year.



UCLA Bruins

The Bruins began their first year in the Big Ten with a 23-0 record and enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 team in the AP rankings. UCLA lost twice to USC over the final month of the regular season but beat the Trojans in the Big Ten Tournament championship to cement a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. Fueled by Lauren Betts (19.6 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.9 bpg) and Kiki Rice (12.8 ppg, 4.8 apg), UCLA moved the ball well and dominated the paint, ranking fifth nationally in two-point field-goal percentage while leading the country in total rebound rate. The interior defense held opponents to the fourth-lowest two-point field-goal percentage in the nation while ranking 12th in block rate. The Bruins haven't advanced past the Sweet Sixteen since 2018, but they had sustained success this year and are firmly in the mix for a national title run.



Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes began the season by winning 19 of their first 20 games, but they've faltered down the stretch, dropping five of 10 games ahead of the NCAA Tournament. However, most of their tougher matchups occurred late in the season, and only one loss this year has been to a non-Quad 1 opponent, per Warren Nolan. Cotie McMahon (16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg) and Taylor Thierry (10.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.4 spg) remained strong for Ohio State, while freshman Jaloni Cambridge (15.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2.0 spg) was a welcome addition. The team did most of its offensive work from two-point range and thrived on defensive disruption, ranking ninth in the nation in steals per game. While the Buckeyes' defense could cause headaches for opponents in this year's NCAA Tournament, they could have trouble making a deep run this year due to their lack of success against top competition.



Maryland Terrapins

Maryland was a first-round exit in last year's NCAA Tournament but regrouped during the offseason, adding Sarah Te-Biasu (9.7 ppg), Kaylene Smikle (17.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and Saylor Poffenbarger (9.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg) as transfers to complement senior Shyanne Sellers (14.1 ppg, 4.2 apg, 3.8 rpg). The Terrapins finished the season with an 8-5 record against Quad 1 opponents, per Warren Nolan, but went 2-2 in Quad 2 matchups and suffered a 98-71 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Maryland wasn't stellar defensively but displayed offensive efficiency, ranking 14th in the nation in field-goal percentage and 19th in points per scoring attempt while posting the 11th-best total rebound rate. Overall, the team averaged 79.9 points per game, which was the 12th-best mark nationally. The Terrapins had some encouraging performances this year, but their defensive shortcomings could prevent a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.



Michigan State Spartans

After exiting last year's NCAA Tournament in the first round, Michigan State added transfers Grace VanSlooten (15.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg) and Jaddan Simmons (6.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.8 spg) during the offseason to join Julia Ayrault (14.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and Theryn Hallock (13.7 ppg). The Spartans began the season on an 11-game winning streak that included victories over Vanderbilt and Iowa but struggled late in the year, losing six of their last 10 games, and they had a 4-8 record in Quad 1 matchups, per Warren Nolan. The team's opponents had decent efficiency from the floor, but the Spartans ranked ninth nationally in steal rate and 10th in block rate. They also averaged 79.5 points per game, which was the 13th-best mark in the nation. However, Michigan State hasn't had back-to-back wins since January and seems unlikely to be a major threat in the NCAA Tournament.



Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa lost in the national title game in each of the last two seasons but had a new look this year after Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin went to the WNBA, while coach Lisa Bluder retired. Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen (18.0 ppg, 4.9 apg) helped fill the void, joining junior Hannah Stuelke (12.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg) and senior Sydney Affolter (8.6 ppg, 7.7 rpg) under new head coach Jan Jensen. The Hawkeyes experienced some growing pains, including a five-game losing streak in January, and they went 6-7 against Quad 1 opponents and 3-3 in Quad 2 matchups, per Warren Nolan. Iowa didn't have a strong perimeter defense but still had some bright spots overall, ranking eighth in the nation in defensive rebound rate, 13th in assists per game and 22nd in effective field-goal percentage. Despite some encouraging areas, the Hawkeyes seem unlikely to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament this year.



Michigan Wolverines

Michigan advanced to the Elite Eight in the 2022 NCAA Tournament but hasn't made it past the second round in the last two years. The team went 5-9 against Quad 1 opponents while losing one of two Quad 3 matchups this year, per Warren Nolan. However, the Wolverines had a strong freshman class that included Syla Swords (16.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg), Olivia Olson (16.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and Mila Holloway (9.8 ppg, 4.3 apg) and enter the NCAA Tournament having won eight of their last 11 games. Michigan had solid efficiency from beyond the arc, ranking 29th in the nation in three-point field-goal percentage, and the team was also effective at preventing looks from the perimeter while on defense. The Wolverines have plenty of young talent, which bodes well for future success, but they could have trouble making a deep run in this year's NCAA Tournament after struggling against top opponents this season.



Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois lost in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament in 2023 but won the WBIT last year. The Fighting Illini will return to the NCAA Tournament this season for just the second time since 2003. Although the team lost Makira Cook and Gretchen Dolan early this season, Kendall Bostic (15.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg), Genesis Bryant (15.1 ppg, 4.0 apg) and Adalia McKenzie (13.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.4 apg) all stepped up. Illinois didn't force many turnovers on defense but took care of the ball offensively while also ranking 27th in the nation in defensive rebound rate and making free throws at the seventh-best rate nationally. While the Fighting Illini had a bounce-back season overall, they went 4-7 in Quad 1 matchups and 2-2 against Quad 2 opponents, per Warren Nolan, and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, so they could struggle to be competitive in the NCAA Tournament.



Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana struggled to get into a rhythm for most of the year and ended the season with double-digit losses for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign. The Hoosiers went 4-8 against Quad 1 opponents, 4-3 in Quad 2 matchups and lost one of three games against Quad 3 opponents, per Warren Nolan, and the team hasn't had a winning streak longer than three games since the start of the calendar year. Chloe Moore-McNeil (9.9 ppg, 4.4 apg) and Yarden Garzon (14.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg) were back with the team, while Shay Ciezki (11.6 ppg) and Karoline Striplin (10.1 ppg) joined the program as transfers. Indiana thrived from the perimeter, ranking 17th in the nation in three-point field-goal percentage, while also controlling the boards, posting the 18th-best defensive rebound rate. The Hoosiers have some solid contributors, but the team isn't likely to be consistent enough to be a force in the NCAA Tournament.



Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska is in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four years, but the team hasn't fared well against top competition this season, going just 4-10 in Quad 1 matchups, per Warren Nolan. The Cornhuskers had a difficult second-half schedule and have lost seven of 13 games heading into the NCAA Tournament. Senior Alexis Markowski (16.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg) was joined by freshman Britt Prince (13.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.7 spg) this year, and the team was efficient from long distance, posting the 12th-best three-point field-goal percentage in the country while averaging 17.9 assists per game, which also ranked 12th nationally. The Cornhuskers haven't made it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 2013, and it seems unlikely that will change this season given their lack of success against stronger opponents.



Oregon Ducks

Oregon struggled mightily last year, going 11-21 and ending the season on a 14-game losing streak. However, the Ducks turned things around this season -- their first as part of the Big Ten -- bolstered by transfers Deja Kelly (11.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.4 apg), Nani Falatea (7.7 ppg) and Elisa Mevius (6.6 ppg, 3.0 apg). They went 19-11 but have lost six of nine games ahead of the NCAA Tournament. Oregon didn't have a particularly flashy offense but ranked in the 69th percentile nationally in two-point field goal percentage and took care of the ball, as the team's 16.2 percent turnover rate fell in the 89th percentile. The Ducks weren't particularly effective against tougher competition, posting a 4-9 record in Quad 1 matchups while also going 2-2 against Quad 2 opponents, per Warren Nolan. Oregon had a bounce-back season overall, but it's unlikely that it will culminate in a deep NCAA Tournament run.



Washington Huskies

The Huskies have largely struggled in recent years, but they found more success during their first year as part of the Big Ten in 2024-25. Elle Ladine (17.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and Sayvia Sellers (15.2 ppg, 3.8 apg, 1.8 spg) took significant steps forward in their development and helped lead Washington to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017. The Huskies had an efficient offense that posted the ninth-best effective field-goal percentage in the nation, and they were productive in multiple scoring areas, ranking 11th in three-point field-goal percentage and 16th in two-point field-goal percentage. However, Washington reached the charity stripe at the sixth-worst clip in the nation and struggled to limit scoring opportunities on defense. While the Huskies showed improvement this year, they had losing records in Quad 1 (3-9) and Quad 2 (2-3) matchups, per Warren Nolan, and are unlikely to be competitive in the NCAA Tournament.



NC State Wolfpack

NC State had a tough non-conference schedule this year and began the season with a 4-3 record, a stretch that included losses to South Carolina, TCU and LSU. The Wolfpack finished with a 26-6 record but fell short of winning the ACC Tournament, losing to Duke in the title game. NC State reached the Final Four last year and relied on Aziaha James (17.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg), Zoe Brooks (14.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.7 apg), Saniya Rivers (11.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.6 apg) and Madison Hayes (10.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg) again this season. The Wolfpack showcased solid ball control, posting the seventh-best turnover rate in the nation, and they were relatively solid defensively, ranking eighth in defensive rebounds per game while recording the lowest foul rate in the country. NC State has experience with deep NCAA Tournament runs, and the team should be a formidable contender again this year.



Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame's season was highlighted by a 19-game winning streak between early December and late February, including victories over Texas and UConn. The Fighting Irish stumbled late in the year, losing three of their last five games, but they have plenty of talent. Olivia Miles (16.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.8 apg) returned after missing all of last season, and she was joined by Hannah Hidalgo (24.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.7 apg, 3.7 spg) and Sonia Citron (13.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg). That trio was dominant from distance, and the team led the nation in three-point field-goal percentage. Notre Dame also played shutdown defense, ranking third in defensive rebounds per game, 11th in blocks per game and 13th in steals per game while holding opponents to the seventh-lowest effective field-goal percentage nationally. Despite their late-season skid, the Fighting Irish are a well-rounded team and pose a significant threat in the NCAA Tournament.



Duke Blue Devils

Duke made a Sweet Sixteen run last season and had continued success this year, going 26-7 and ending the season on a six-game winning streak that culminated in an ACC Tournament title. The Blue Devils had some hiccups throughout the season, including two Quad 2 losses, per Warren Nolan. They relied heavily on bench contributors, as Toby Fournier (13.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Oluchi Okananwa (10.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg) operated exclusively as reserves but were two of the team's three players to average double-digit points. The Blue Devils didn't have elite offensive efficiency but posted the ninth-highest offensive rebound rate in the nation and were strong defensively, ranking 26th in steal rate while holding opponents to 0.71 points per play, the 19th-lowest mark nationally. The Blue Devils have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in three of their last five NCAA Tournament appearances, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them make another run this year.



Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech began the season on a 15-game winning streak but finished the year with a 22-10 record overall, including losses in five of six games ahead of the NCAA Tournament and a 1-7 record against Quad 1 opponents, per Warren Nolan. Juniors Kara Dunn (15.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and Tonie Morgan (13.8 ppg, 5.6 apg) led the way for the Yellow Jackets, a team that attempted plenty of three-pointers but had middling efficiency. However, the Yellow Jackets boasted the eighth-lowest turnover rate and 15th-lowest foul rate in the nation. Buoyed by a strong start to the season, Georgia Tech is back in the NCAA Tournament following a two-year drought, but the team's successes have been sporadic in recent months. The Yellow Jackets were unable to put together many wins against top-tier opponents this year and aren't particularly dominant in many areas, making a tournament run unlikely.



California Golden Bears

California had losing records during four of its final five seasons in the Pac-12, with the lone exception being a 19-15 finish last year. However, the Golden Bears fared better as part of the ACC this season, winning 13 of their first 14 games and finishing the season 25-8, their best record since the 2012-13 campaign. Ioanna Krimili (14.2 ppg, 3.1 apg), Marta Suarez (13.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg), Lulu Twidale (13.2 ppg) and Kayla Williams (11.3 ppg, 4.0 apg) all averaged at least 3.8 three-point attempts per game, and the team ranked in the 91st percentile nationally in efficiency from the perimeter. However, the Golden Bears struggled with ball control, committing 18.1 turnovers per game, which fell in the 17th percentile in the nation. California had a solid start to its ACC tenure, but it seems likely that the team will make a fairly early exit in the NCAA Tournament.



Louisville Cardinals

Louisville has made several deep runs in the NCAA Tournament recently, advancing to at least the Elite Eight in five of the last six tournaments. However, the Cardinals had an inconsistent finish last year and suffered a first-round loss in the Big Dance. They went just 2-9 against Quad 1 opponents this season, per Warren Nolan, and alternated wins and losses in their five games ahead of this year's NCAA Tournament. Leading scorer Jayda Curry (13.4 ppg, 3.1 apg) suffered a shoulder injury in the regular-season finale that forced her to miss the ACC Tournament, and it's unclear whether she'll be available for the NCAA Tournament. As a team, the Cardinals created plenty of second chances this year, ranking 18th nationally in offensive rebound rate, but they struggled to limit the efficiency of their opponents while on defense. Louisville seems poised for a second consecutive early exit in the NCAA Tournament, especially if Curry is unable to play.



Florida State Seminoles

Florida State has been a solid regular-season team in recent years but hasn't advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 2019. The Seminoles remained relatively effective this year but went just 3-6 against Quad 1 opponents, per Warren Nolan, and lost their two games leading up to the NCAA Tournament. The team features plenty of upperclassman talent, including Ta'Niya Latson (24.9 ppg, 4.7 apg, 2.2 spg), Makayla Timpson (17.6 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 3.2 bpg, 1.8 spg) and O'Mariah Gordon (16.2 ppg, 3.6 apg, 2.2 spg). Florida State had the second-lowest turnover rate in the nation and generated 0.96 points per play, which was the seventh-best mark nationally. Despite a late-season skid and a lack of success in Quad 1 matchups, the Seminoles have an experienced roster and an efficient offense that could at least propel them past the first round of this year's NCAA Tournament.



North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina boasted a winning record (7-5) against Quad 1 opponents this year, per Warren Nolan, but had some hiccups, including a Quad 3 loss to Virginia in early March. However, the Tar Heels went 27-7 overall after recording double-digit losses in each of the last two seasons. North Carolina had an above-average offense this year that displayed strong ball control, but the team relied heavily on its shutdown defense. The Tar Heels held opponents to the 16th-lowest two-point field-goal percentage and 20th-lowest effective field-goal percentage nationally, but they could struggle against strong offenses from the perimeter in the NCAA Tournament, as they had a middling defense against three-pointers. North Carolina has advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons and is a candidate to do so once again this year, although the team may not have enough offensive firepower to make a deep run.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010 after the team made a remarkable turnaround fueled by Hailey Van Lith (17.9 ppg, 5.3 apg) joining the program as a transfer. Van Lith and Madison Conner (14.6 ppg, 3.8 apg) were major threats from the perimeter and helped the Horned Frogs post the seventh-best three-point field-goal percentage in the nation, while Sedona Prince (17.5 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 3.0 bpg) was dominant underneath the basket on both ends of the court. The well-rounded offense moved the ball well and generated 0.98 points per play, the second-best mark in the nation. TCU posted a 31-3 record and enters the NCAA Tournament on a 10-game winning streak that culminated in a Big 12 Tournament title, the program's first since joining the conference in 2012. The Horned Frogs have plenty of well-rounded talent and could make a significant run in the NCAA Tournament.



Kansas State Wildcats

The Wildcats began the season by winning 19 of their first 20 games, but they faltered against most of their top-tier opponents later in the year, posting a 2-6 record against Quad 1 opponents, per Warren Nolan, and losing four of their last six matchups. The team played without Ayoka Lee (15.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.2 bpg) for most of the final month and a half of the season, but she'll be ready for the start of the NCAA Tournament and will provide a significant boost for Kansas State. Lee is dominant under the basket on both ends of the court, but the team also posted the second-best three-point field-goal percentage in the nation behind efforts from Temira Poindexter (12.5 ppg), Jaelyn Glenn (9.7 ppg) and Taryn Sides (9.7 ppg). Despite a second-half skid, Lee's return provides another layer for Kansas State heading into the NCAA Tournament, making the Wildcats a formidable foe.



Baylor Bears

Baylor has advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament in each of coach Nicki Collen's three seasons at the helm and made it to the Sweet Sixteen last year. The team posted a 27-7 record this year but went just 3-6 against Quad 1 opponents, per Warren Nolan. The Bears have dropped two of their last four games but were without Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (14.3 ppg, 10.5 rpg) during that time due to a knee injury. Littlepage-Buggs should be back for the NCAA Tournament and will provide a boost alongside Aaronette Vonleh (14.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg), Jada Walker (11.0 ppg, 5.4 apg) and Sarah Andrews (10.9 ppg, 5.0 apg). Baylor thrived defensively this year, ranking 22nd nationally in block rate and 21st in total rebound rate while limiting opponents' scoring looks. Despite the Bears' recent skid, the team could be competitive in the NCAA Tournament now that Littlepage-Buggs is healthy.



West Virginia Mountaineers

The Mountaineers went 24-7 this season, but they haven't put together a winning streak longer than three games since the start of December. They also had a losing record against Quad 1 opponents (2-5) and lost two of their six Quad 2 matchups, per Warren Nolan. West Virginia's defense ranked second nationally in steal rate while holding opponents to just 0.68 points per play, the seventh-lowest mark in the country. The team had just three players average double-digit points -- Ja'Naiya Quinerly (20.6 ppg, 3.1 apg, 3.0 spg), Jordan Harrison (13.5 ppg, 4.5 apg, 2.1 spg) and Sydney Shaw (11.7 ppg, 1.8 spg) -- but all three of those players, along with Kyah Watson (5.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.2 spg) created plenty of turnovers defensively. The Mountaineers' defense could create problems for opponents in the NCAA Tournament, but they may not have enough offensive prowess to make a deep run.



Utah Utes

The Utes advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament in each of their final three seasons as part of the Pac-12, and they had a relatively solid regular season as part of the Big 12 this year. The team got Gianna Kneepkens back after she missed most of the 2023-24 campaign due to a broken foot, and she averaged a team-high 19.2 points per game this year. Utah had plenty of three-point shooters and ranked 14th in the nation in three-point field-goal percentage while also ranking sixth in effective field-goal percentage. However, the Utes had some struggles with inconsistency, including a pair of losses to Quad 3 opponents, per Warren Nolan. They've also dropped three of five games ahead of the NCAA Tournament. The Utes have the ability to keep up with opponents on the scoreboard when their three-pointers are falling, but their inconsistency could prevent them from making a notable NCAA Tournament run.



Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Oklahoma State finished last season with a losing record but bounced back this year to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons under coach Jacie Hoyt. The Cowgirls had a winning record against Quad 1 opponents (5-3) but had some lapses throughout the year, including two Quad 3 losses and a Quad 4 loss, per Warren Nolan. Stailee Heard (16.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg), Micah Gray (13.8 ppg) and Anna Gret Asi (11.7 ppg, 3.1 apg) were the team's only three players to average double-digit points, but they were all threats from the perimeter and helped the team rank in the 90th percentile nationally in three-pointers made. Oklahoma State also had a strong perimeter defense and ranked 18th in the nation in total rebound rate. The Cowgirls showed significant improvement this year, but they displayed some inconsistency that could hurt them in the NCAA Tournament.



Iowa State Cyclones

Sophomores Audi Crooks (23.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg) and Addy Brown (15.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 5.2 apg) built upon strong freshman performances this season to help propel Iowa State to the NCAA Tournament once again, but the team struggled against top opponents, going 1-9 in Quad 1 matchups, per Warren Nolan. Crooks is a two-point stalwart, while Brown is a slightly more well-rounded scorer, but both are dominant on the defensive glass. Three-point threat Mackenzie Hare sustained a season-ending hip injury in December, but Brown, Sydney Harris (7.9 ppg), Arianna Jackson (5.2 ppg) and Emily Ryan (9.8 ppg, 6.3 apg) helped pick up the slack, and the team had the 25th-best three-point field-goal percentage in the nation to complement the ninth-best two-point efficiency. The Cyclones have a well-rounded offense but struggled with perimeter defense this year, and their lack of Quad 1 success this season is concerning heading into the NCAA Tournament.



Connecticut Huskies

UConn has been marred by injuries in recent seasons, as Paige Bueckers missed the 2022-23 campaign before Azzi Fudd missed most of last year. However, the Huskies stayed relatively healthy this season and had a well-rounded attack. Freshman Sarah Strong (16.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.4 spg) and transfer Kaitlyn Chen (6.9 ppg, 3.3 apg) joined the mix, while Bueckers averaged 19.0 points, 4.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals, and Fudd averaged 12.8 points. UConn's offense led the nation in field-goal percentage and points per play while boasting the nation's fifth-lowest turnover rate. Defensively, the Huskies had the eighth-best steal rate in the country while holding opponents to just 0.66 points per play, the lowest mark nationally. The Huskies have won 21 of their last 22 games and are a historically dominant team in the NCAA Tournament, and they're poised for a deep run this year.



Creighton Bluejays

The Bluejays finished the season with a 26-6 record, marking their third consecutive season with single-digit losses. However, they went 0-6 in Quad 1 matchups, per Warren Nolan, and five of those losses were by double-digit margins. Lauren Jensen (17.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.8 apg), Morgan Maly (17.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and Molly Mogensen (9.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.9 apg) were all threats from the perimeter, and the team shot 36.7 percent from three-point range, which was the 16th-best mark in the nation. Creighton also ranked 10th nationally in points per play and committed turnovers at the 13th-lowest rate but didn't draw many fouls. Defensively, the Bluejays struggled to limit the efficiency of their opponents from two-point range, but they ranked 37th nationally in defensive rebound rate. Creighton displayed some encouraging traits this year but seems unlikely to make an NCAA Tournament run given its lack of success against top competition.



USF Bulls

South Florida missed the NCAA Tournament last year but added Mama Dembele (6.5 ppg, 5.5 apg, 2.5 spg) as a transfer this year and got Sammie Puisis (14.8 ppg) back after she missed most of last season due to a torn ACL. The Bulls didn't have a particularly difficult schedule as part of the AAC this year but went 1-5 in Quad 1 matchups and also suffered a Quad 3 loss and three Quad 4 losses, per Warren Nolan. They didn't have strong efficiency but were effective at creating second chances, falling in the 82nd percentile nationally in offensive rebound rate. Outside of Puisis -- who shot 39.5 percent on 7.8 three-pointers per game -- the Bulls didn't have many perimeter threats and ranked 12th in the nation in two-pointers attempted this season. The Bulls won the AAC Tournament this year, but they struggled against top opponents and aren't a major threat in the NCAA Tournament.



San Diego State Aztecs

The Aztecs experienced a skid between late November and mid-February in which they went 8-9, but they ended the year on an eight-game winning streak and won the Mountain West Tournament final in a triple-overtime thriller to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. They didn't face any Quad 1 opponents this season, but seven of their nine losses came against Quad 3 and Quad 4 opponents, per Warren Nolan. San Diego State relied heavily on newcomers this year, as Veronica Sheffey (11.7 ppg, 3.0 apg) joined the team as a transfer, while Naomi Panganiban (10.2 ppg) had an encouraging freshman season. The team didn't have many three-point shooters and struggled to create second chances on offense, falling in the 33rd percentile nationally in offensive rebound rate. Despite the Aztecs' late-season winning streak, they don't have a particularly strong resume and seem unlikely to be a formidable competitor in the NCAA Tournament.



Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State advanced to the Elite Eight during last year's NCAA Tournament, but most of the team's top contributors transferred ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. The Beavers had a rough start to their tenure in the WCC this year, beginning the season on a five-game losing streak and going .500 in the regular season. However, they won the WCC Tournament to qualify for the Big Dance. The Beavers didn't have any Quad 1 or Quad 2 wins this year and went 4-4 in Quad 3 matchups while going 14-8 against Quad 4 opponents, per Warren Nolan. Kelsey Rees (12.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg) and Catarina Ferreira (10.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg) were Oregon State's top contributors and helped the team rank 34th in total rebound rate, but the Beavers weren't very elite in many areas. Despite a late-season surge, the Beavers struggled for most of the year and seem unlikely to be competitive in the NCAA Tournament.



Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech made a run to the Final Four in 2023, but the team went 18-12 this season and has lost seven of 11 games leading up to the NCAA Tournament. The Hokies lost eight of nine Quad 1 matchups this year and went 4-2 against Quad 2 opponents and 3-2 in Quad 3 games, per Warren Nolan. Virginia Tech boasted a trio of perimeter threats in Carleigh Wenzel (14.5 ppg, 3.7 apg), Carys Baker (12.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg) and Matilda Ekh (12.3 ppg), and the team had the fourth-best three-point field-goal percentage in the nation. However, the Hokies weren't productive defensively, falling in the fourth percentile nationally in steal rate while allowing 70.1 points per game, which fell in the 20th percentile in the nation. Although the Hokies have had recent NCAA Tournament success, they've struggled in recent weeks and seem unlikely to be competitive in this year's tournament.



Vermont Catamounts

The Catamounts began the year by going 5-9, but they went 16-2 down the stretch and won the America East Tournament to earn an NCAA Tournament bid for the second time in the last three seasons. They had plenty of veteran talent, but Anna Olson (12.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg) was the only player on the team to average double-digit points this year, while Catherine Gilwee (8.1 ppg, 3.8 apg) was a proficient passer, leading the team in assists. Vermont's opponents played at a slow pace, so the Catamounts allowed just 51.7 points per game, the lowest mark in the nation. However, they didn't have a very strong offense of their own and weren't able to create many second chances, falling in the 20th percentile nationally in offensive rebound rate. While the Catamounts finished the season on a high note, they didn't have a very tough schedule and will likely be outmatched in the NCAA Tournament.



Montana State Bobcats

Montana State finished last season with an unremarkable 17-16 record. However, transfer Esmeralda Morales (15.5 ppg, 3.6 apg) and freshman Katelynn Martin (9.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg) gave the team a boost this year, helping to lead the Bobcats to a 28-3 record that included a buzzer-beating win over Montana to clinch the Big Sky Tournament title. Montana State played 27 of its 31 games against Quad 4 opponents, per Warren Nolan, but the team took care of business when needed and even had a Quad 2 victory on its resume. The Bobcats' defense had the best steal rate in the country while holding opponents to 0.69 points per play, which was the ninth-lowest mark nationally. While Montana State had a strong turnaround this season, the program has never advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament and seems unlikely to do so this year given its lack of experience against elite opponents.



High Point Panthers

High Point began the season 2-7 but won 13 of its last 14 games and secured the Big South Tournament title to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history. However, the Panthers went 18-10 against Quad 4 opponents this year, per Warren Nolan, making them one of three teams in the NCAA Tournament with double-digit Quad 4 losses. The Panthers didn't have much star power, as Nevaeh Zavala led the team with 10.5 points per game, while Jaleesa Lawrence (10.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.0 spg), Aaliyah Collins (10.0 ppg, 3.0 apg, 2.5 spg) and Nakyah Terrell (9.7 ppg, 3.4 apg) were also decent scorers. The Panthers' 51.5 percent two-point field-goal percentage ranked 37th nationally, but they struggled mightily on the boards. While the Panthers had a strong second half, their lack of experience against top-tier opponents will likely plague them in the NCAA Tournament.



Green Bay Phoenix

Green Bay has been a solid program recently, and the team is dancing for a second consecutive season after winning its final 20 games of the year. The Phoenix didn't face much elite talent this year but went 5-2 in Quad 3 matchups, per Warren Nolan. Natalie McNeal (15.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and Maddy Schreiber (12.7 ppg) were the team's only two players to average double-digit points this year. The Phoenix were efficient from the perimeter and relied on a clean style of play, as they had the 16th-lowest foul rate and 22nd-lowest turnover rate in the nation. While Green Bay continued its recent trend of strong regular-season play this year, the team was blown out by Tennessee in the first round of last year's NCAA Tournament and seems unlikely to be a formidable foe this season due to a lack of experience against tougher opponents.



Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

The Golden Eagles have been an up-and-down team in recent years, as they qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2023 but went 14-15 last season. However, they bounced back this year, going 24-5, including a 17-game winning streak to close out the season. Tennessee Tech played 27 of its games against Quad 4 opponents, per Warren Nolan, but was an efficient team from the perimeter, posting the 20th-best three-point field-goal percentage in the nation. Peyton Carter (11.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.7 apg) was the team's top deep threat, while Keeley Carter (12.7 ppg), Chloe Larry (11.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.0 apg), Anna Walker (10.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg) and Reghan Grimes (12.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg) all shot over 36 percent from beyond the arc as well. Despite a bounce-back season, the Golden Eagles' lack of experience outside of Quad 4 games will presumably hurt them in the NCAA Tournament.



UNC Greensboro Spartans

UNC Greensboro hasn't been dominant in recent seasons, but the Spartans went on a 14-game winning streak to end the 2024-25 campaign to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history and for the first time since 1998. Jayde Gamble (11.6 ppg) and freshman Nya Smith (11.6 ppg) tied for the team's highest scoring average, but UNC Greensboro relied mainly on solid defensive play this year. The team's opponents played at a relatively slow pace, and the Spartans limited them to 54.1 points per game, which was the eighth-lowest mark in the nation. However, the Spartans' schedule consisted mainly of Quad 4 matchups, per Warren Nolan, and the team went 0-5 against other opponents. While UNC Greensboro had one of its best seasons in recent memory and won the SoCon Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, the team will likely struggle against more proficient offenses in the Big Dance.



South Dakota State Jackrabbits

South Dakota State has been a frequent NCAA Tournament participant in recent years, including a Sweet Sixteen run in 2019 and a second-round appearance in 2023. The Jackrabbits went 27-3 this year, with their only three losses coming against Quad 1 opponents, per Warren Nolan. They've played without Katie Vasecka (8.7 ppg) recently due to an ankle injury, and her NCAA Tournament status is unclear. However, the Jackrabbits have continued to get strong play from Brooklyn Meyer (17.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg), Haleigh Timmer (12.8 ppg) and Paige Meyer (12.3 ppg, 5.3 apg). South Dakota State boasted one of the most efficient offenses in the nation, ranking fifth in effective field-goal percentage, eighth in two-point percentage and 10th in three-point percentage while also recording the second-best defensive rebound rate nationally. The Jackrabbits are an all-around team that could pull off at least one upset in the NCAA Tournament, especially if Vasecka is available.



Arkansas State Red Wolves

Arkansas State snapped a streak of six consecutive losing seasons this year and won the Sun Belt Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Red Wolves won their lone Quad 2 matchup and went 1-1 against Quad 3 opponents, but they lost nine Quad 4 games, the third-most of any team in the tournament field, per Warren Nolan. Arkansas State attempted the most three-pointers of any team in the nation, led by Kennedie Montue (10.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg), Shaunae Brown (6.2 ppg), Annaliese Griffin (7.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Zyion Shannon (11.2 ppg, 2.0 spg), while the team also ranked in the 91st percentile nationally in steal rate. The Red Wolves could cause headaches for opponents in the NCAA Tournament if they can get their three-pointers to fall, but it seems likely that they'll make an early exit due to their limited experience against tougher opponents.



FGCU Eagles

FGCU qualified for a ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament by winning the Atlantic Sun Tournament this year. However, the Eagles faced some hardships, as coach Karl Smesko resigned two games into the season to accept the head-coaching position with the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, while Maddie Antenucci (10.8 ppg) has missed most of the year due to injury. Emani Jefferson (14.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.4 apg) and Lauryn Taylor (10.0 ppg, 9.1 rpg) have stepped up in Antenucci's absence, and the team went 29-1 after Chelsea Lyles took over as the head coach. The Eagles have continued to rely on a perimeter offense but also had a strong defense that limited opponents to 54.2 points per game, the ninth-lowest mark nationally. FGCU has advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three years, but even if the team pulls off an upset this season, a deep run seems unlikely.



Fairfield Stags

Fairfield has enjoyed plenty of regular-season success in recent years and is in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four seasons. Janelle Brown (8.3 ppg) has missed most of the year due to a torn ACL, but sophomores Meghan Andersen (15.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.4 bpg) and Kaety L'Amoreaux (12.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.1 spg) have helped pick up the slack in her absence. Most of Fairfield's schedule featured Quad 4 opponents, but the Stags also went 3-1 in Quad 3 matchups, per Warren Nolan. The Stags had an efficient offense that ranked 13th in the nation in effective field-goal percentage, and they also thrived on the defensive side of the ball, holding opponents to the 10th-lowest three-point field-goal percentage nationally while ranking 10th in defensive rebound rate. Fairfield had another stellar regular-season record this year but is unlikely to be competitive in the NCAA Tournament.



Ball State Cardinals

Ball State posted a 26-7 record this year, and the team won the MAC Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009. The Cardinals had a relatively easy schedule and went 0-5 against Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents, but they went 4-1 in Quad 3 matchups, per Warren Nolan. Alex Richard (16.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.2 bpg) and Marie Kiefer (7.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.8 bpg, 1.4 spg) were dominant under the basket and helped the team post the 14th-best defensive rebound rate and 27th-best block rate in the nation, while Ally Becki (14.0 ppg, 6.3 apg, 5.6 rpg, 2.2 spg), Lachelle Austin (10.2 ppg, 3.6 apg, 1.8 spg) and Madelyn Bischoff (10.1 ppg) were three-point threats. While the Cardinals had another strong regular-season, they'll likely struggle against the competition in the NCAA Tournament.



Norfolk State Spartans

Norfolk State is in the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season after going 28-4 this year, including an 18-game winning streak to finish the season and a 2-0 record against Quad 2 opponents, per Warren Nolan. The Spartans relied on a dominant defense, ranking third in the nation in steal rate and block rate while holding opponents to 0.67 points per play, the third-lowest mark nationally. Diamond Johnson (19.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 3.7 spg) and Kierra Wheeler (15.6 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.3 bpg, 1.9 spg) fueled the team as two-way threats, but they were the program's only two players to average double-digit points. While the Spartans were successful in a limited sample against tougher competition this year, they've lost their first-round matchups in the NCAA Tournament by an average of 30.5 points over the last two seasons, and they're unlikely to make a run this year.



Southern Lady Jaguars

The Lady Jaguars began the season on an 11-game losing streak but bounced back after their non-conference schedule concluded, winning 18 of their final 21 games to make the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the last three years. Southern had the toughest non-conference schedule in the nation, per Warren Nolan, but the team couldn't pick up any wins outside of Quad 4 matchups. The Lady Jaguars didn't have an efficient offense and fell in the 14th percentile nationally in points per game. Freshman Aniya Gourdine (12.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.4 spg) was the team's top scorer while also helping the Lady Jaguars post the 16th-best steal rate in the nation, but the team was sloppy in most defensive areas, recording the second-worst foul rate in the nation while falling in the 14th percentile in total rebound rate. Despite Southern's remarkable second-half surge, the team is unlikely to be competitive in the NCAA Tournament.



Liberty Lady Flames

Liberty went .500 after joining Conference USA last season but had a remarkable turnaround this year, going 24-6 and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. The Lady Flames went 0-2 in Quad 1 matchups but were 2-2 against Quad 2 opponents, per Warren Nolan, and they won 18 of their last 19 games of the season. Bella Smuda (11.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.0 bpg) and Elisabeth Aegisdottir (4.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg) were solid interior players and helped the Lady Flames rank 14th in the nation in total rebound rate and 18th in block rate, while Emma Hess (10.6 ppg) and Asia Boone (10.6 ppg) were perimeter threats, and the team shot 36.1 percent from beyond the arc, which ranked 23rd nationally. However, Liberty hasn't advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament since 2005 and seems unlikely to do so this year.



George Mason Patriots

The Patriots haven't had much success since joining the Atlantic 10 Conference in 2013-14, but they've improved over the past two seasons, going 22-8 last year before posting a 26-5 record this year and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. Sophomores Zahirah Walton (15.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.7 spg) and Kennedy Harris (14.2 ppg) have been key factors in George Mason's turnaround, while Paula Suarez (12.1 ppg, 4.4 apg) and Nalani Kaysia (7.5 ppg, 10.0 rpg) have also been strong contributors. Offensively, the Patriots had the ninth-lowest turnover rate in the nation this year while also holding opponents to just 0.71 points per play, which was the 21st-best mark nationally. While the Patriots have trended in the right direction over the last two seasons, they seem unlikely to make a significant splash in this year's NCAA Tournament.



UC San Diego Tritons

The Tritons began the season with an eight-game losing streak and didn't record a winning streak longer than four games throughout the year, but they won the Big West Tournament to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. UC San Diego went just 18-13 against Quad 4 opponents this year, per Warren Nolan, making the team one of three programs in the tournament field with double-digit Quad 4 losses. The Tritons have a strong sophomore class that includes Sumayah Sugapong (14.9 ppg, 3.5 apg, 2.6 spg) and Gracie Gallegos (9.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg), while they added Sabrina Ma (9.9 ppg) and Kayanna Spriggs (7.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg) as transfers this year. They weren't very efficient offensively but posted the 20th-best steal rate in the nation. UC San Diego was inconsistent for most of the year and seems unlikely to be competitive in the NCAA Tournament.



Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks

The Ladyjacks rejoined the Southland Conference this year following three seasons in the WAC, and they proceeded to go 27-5 and qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022. Stephen F. Austin added a talented group of transfers ahead of the season, including Faith Blackstone (14.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.8 spg), Ashlyn Traylor-Walker (13.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.2 spg) and Harmanie Dominguez (11.0 ppg, 1.6 spg). The Ladyjacks had some trouble with ball control, as their turnover rate fell in the 20th percentile nationally, but they were otherwise efficient offensively, ranking 12th in the nation in effective field-goal percentage. Stephen F. Austin hasn't advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament over five tries since 2000, and the team seems likely to make another early exit this season.



Grand Canyon Lopes

Grand Canyon put together a 30-2 record this season, the team's best performance since joining the Division I ranks ahead of the 2013-14 campaign, and the Lopes qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. They've relied heavily on transfer talent to fuel their recent success, as Trinity San Antonio (16.0 ppg, 5.6 apg, 4.2 rpg, 2.6 spg) and Laura Erikstrup (13.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg) joined the team as transfers last year, while Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (14.2 ppg) transferred from UNLV ahead of this season and provided a perimeter threat, shooting 45.8 percent on 8.1 three-point attempts per game. Grand Canyon's offense was efficient in multiple areas, and the team also had the fifth-best steal rate in the nation. While the Lopes took care of business this season, they didn't have a particularly difficult schedule and will likely struggle to keep up in the NCAA Tournament.



Richmond Spiders

While the Spiders lost in the semifinals of this year's Atlantic 10 Tournament, they had a strong enough regular season to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Richmond went 27-6, including a Quad 1 win and a 5-1 record against Quad 2 opponents, per Warren Nolan. The Spiders boasted one of the most efficient offenses in the country this year, led by Maggie Doogan (16.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.6 apg), Rachel Ullstrom (15.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Addie Budnik (10.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.0 apg). They had the best effective field-goal percentage in the nation and also led the country with 1.21 points per scoring attempt. Defensively, they committed fouls at the fifth-lowest rate nationally. If the Spiders can maintain their offensive efficiency in the NCAA Tournament, they could be a threat to advance to the second round for the first time in program history.



Harvard Crimson

Harvard had hovered around .500 in recent seasons but posted a 24-4 record this year, including a 2-0 record in Quad 1 matchups, per Warren Nolan. The Ivy League has three NCAA Tournament qualifiers for the first time in conference history, and the Crimson won the conference tournament as a 3-seed by taking down Princeton and Columbia. Harvard was led offensively by Harmoni Turner (22.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.8 spg) and Elena Rodriguez (11.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg). The Crimson exercised solid ball control and thrived defensively, forcing steals at the 15th-highest rate nationally while limiting the efficiency of their opponents and holding them to just 52.5 points per game, the fourth-lowest mark in the country. The Crimson held their own in the Ivy League Tournament to earn their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2007, and their defensive abilities could lead them past the first round for the first time since 1998.



Princeton Tigers

The Tigers had to overcome plenty of adversity this season, as Kaitlyn Chen joined UConn as a transfer during the offseason, and they lost Madison St. Rose (17.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg) to a torn ACL in November. However, Princeton's sophomore class stepped up, including Ashley Chea (12.5 ppg, 3.6 apg), Skye Belker (13.1 ppg, 2.9 apg) and Fadima Tall (10.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg), leading the Tigers to a 21-7 record that included a Quad 1 win and three Quad 2 victories, per Warren Nolan. They were eliminated in the Ivy League Tournament semifinals but earned an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, marking their fourth consecutive appearance in the Big Dance. Princeton ranked 25th nationally in effective field-goal percentage and 33rd in total rebound rate but didn't force many turnovers. While the Tigers remained successful this year despite their hurdles, it seems unlikely that they'll make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.



Columbia Lions

Columbia made its first NCAA Tournament appearance last year and earned a second consecutive at-large bid this season after narrowly losing to Harvard in the Ivy League Tournament final. The Lions went just 1-4 in Quad 1 matchups this year, per Warren Nolan, but had a 23-6 record overall and won 16 of their final 18 games. Riley Weiss (17.8 ppg) stepped up as a sophomore, while Cecelia Collins (13.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.6 apg) and Kitty Henderson (13.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 4.8 apg, 2.4 spg) were also productive. The Lions had the seventh-worst free-throw efficiency nationally, but they ranked 36th in two-point field-goal percentage while also posting the third-best offensive rebound rate and 27th-best steal rate in the country. While the Lions were largely successful in Ivy League play, they have some holes in their game that will likely prevent them from making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.



Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Lehigh finished just above .500 in coach Addie Micir's first two seasons at the helm but went 26-6 this year to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. Maddie Albrecht (16.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 spg) took on a leading role for the Mountain Hawks, while Ella Stemmer (11.6 ppg) and Lily Fandre (10.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg) were also productive. The team was efficient offensively, ranking 16th nationally in two-point field-goal percentage and 31st in points per play while also recording the best free-throw percentage in the nation. Defensively, Lehigh had the 32nd-best steal rate nationally and were effective at guarding the perimeter but struggled on the boards, falling in the 42nd percentile nationally in total rebound rate. The Mountain Hawks improved this year but played just two matchups against non-Quad 4 opponents, per Warren Nolan, and will likely struggle against the competition in the NCAA Tournament.



Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

The Knights went 13-17 during their first season under head coach Stephanie Gaitley last year but turned things around this season, going 27-3 and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. Freshman Ava Renninger (13.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg) was integral in Fairleigh Dickinson's turnaround, while Teneisia Brown (14.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg) and Abaigeal Babore (10.6 ppg, 3.3 apg) also made strong contributions. The Knights didn't have a very difficult schedule this year but went undefeated in Quad 4 matchups despite going 0-1 in Quad 1 games and 0-2 against Quad 3 opponents, per Warren Nolan. They had above-average offensive efficiency and took care of the ball while not committing many fouls, but they didn't create many disruptions on defense. The Knights will likely make an early exit from the NCAA Tournament due to their lack of experience against top-tier opponents.



Murray State Racers

The Racers had lackluster results over the last two seasons, their first two years as part of the MVC. However, they went 25-7 and qualified this year for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008. Murray State went 0-2 in Quad 1 matchups, 2-2 in Quad 2 games and 4-1 against Quad 3 opponents, per Warren Nolan. Katelyn Young (22.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.3 apg) remained dominant, while Halli Poock (17.1 ppg, 4.4 apg), Haven Ford (15.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 5.3 apg, 2.0 spg) and Ava Learn (13.9 ppg, 9.7 rpg) were also productive. The Racers had an efficient offense that demonstrated good ball control but largely struggled defensively outside of posting the sixth-best defensive rebound rate nationally. While they played some games against non-Quad 4 opponents this year, the Racers will likely struggle to keep up in the NCAA Tournament due to their defensive shortcomings.



William & Mary Tribe

William & Mary is the only team in the NCAA Tournament with a losing record, and the Tribe also finished below .500 (14-15) against Quad 4 opponents, per Warren Nolan, making them one of three teams in the tournament field with double-digit Quad 4 losses. The Tribe lost eight of their last 10 games of the regular season but went on a four-game winning streak in the CAA Tournament to qualify for the Big Dance for the first time in program history. Bella Nascimento (16.4 ppg) was the Tribe's leading contributor this year and was key in the team's late-season surge, while Cassidy Geddes (9.6 ppg) also had some solid performances. William & Mary struggled with offensive efficiency and also had trouble shutting opponents down on defense. Although the Tribe had an encouraging run in the conference tournament this year, they have plenty of holes in their game and will likely struggle in the NCAA Tournament.



