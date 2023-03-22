This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

The Sweet 16 round of 2023 March Madness begins on Thursday with four games. The remaining four games of this round take place on Friday. With the bracket and teams set, it is time to take a look at the latest Sweet 16 odds and picks for each upcoming March Madness matchup.

Where Can I Bet On Sweet 16 Odds And Picks?

You can bet on Sweet 16 odds and picks at all of the best college basketball betting apps like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, WynnBET, DraftKings Sportsbook, and FanDuel Sportsbook.

When you bet on March Madness odds with the best college basketball betting promos, new users get their hands on generous welcome offers from the best sports betting apps to use on Sweet 16 picks.

For example, the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS gives new users a $1,000 first bet offer to use on Sweet 16 odds. This offer gives you bonus bets, up to $1,000, if the first bet that you make on your new account loses.

Another great promo to sign up for is the one you get with the DraftKings Promo Code. This offer gives new users $150 in bonus bets when they bet $5. After you get your bonus bets, use them to bet on March Madness betting markets like Sweet 16 odds and National Championship odds.

Sweet 16 Betting Odds and Picks - A Look At Each March Madness Matchup For Thursday

March Madness tips off on Thursday with a slew of games. Jump into the action by betting on the matchups on the top sports betting sites using the best March Madness promos.

Michigan State vs Kansas State Best Bet: Kansas State +2.5 (-115) at BetMGM

Tom Izzo's program normally plays its best in March. However, Kansas State is the better overall team. Getting Kansas State at +2.5 holds value. This should be a nail-biter. The Jayhawks may not win outright, but they should cover.

Texas vs Xavier Best Bet: Texas -4.5 (-105) at BetMGM

Texas is one of the best teams left standing. They should handle their business and win by at least 5 points against Xavier on Friday. Texas outscores opponents by roughly 10.5 points per game this season. If you want to play it safe, buy down the spread by a half point and get Texas at -4.

Arkansas vs UCONN Best Bet: UCONN -3.5 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook

UCONN is the superior team when it comes to three-point shooting and overall defense, which is why they should cover the 3.5 points. Meanwhile, Arkansas has shot 6-of-26 from the perimeter, putting them at a great disadvantage agasint the Huskies.

Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic Best Bet: Florida Atlantic +5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

Although Tennessee is one of the best teams left in the March Madness tournament, FAU is going to be a tough out. They are one of the Cinderella stories in the 2023 version of the Big Dance. They should keep this game close the Vols will win. Florida Atlantic shoots a lot of threes, but hitting them against this Tennessee defense could be where they fall short.

Sweet 16 Betting Odds and Picks - A Look At Each March Madness Matchup For Friday

Princeton vs Creighton Best Bet: Princeton +9.5 (-102) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Princeton just took down Missouri and Arizona. They are not 9.5-point underdogs to Creighton, who got the win over Baylor last week. Princeton is on a heater. The Tigers are hot and anything can happen. It may be a longshot to pull off the upset, but expect the Tigers to keep the game close enough to cover.

Gonzaga vs UCLA Best Bet: Gonzaga +2.5 (-118) at FanDuel Sporsbook

This is going to be the third time Gonzaga and UCLA have met in the Big Dance. The series is split 1-1. However, the last time these two teams met overall, Gonzaga got the job done at T-Mobile Arena back in 2021. UCLA has not defeated Gonzaga since 2015. There is value in taking Gonzaga and the points.

San Diego State vs Alabama Best Bet: Under 135 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook

The Under is a perfect 10-0 in San Diego State's past 10 games overall. It also went Under in five of the past six games that Alabama has played. This is one situation where you should ride the trend.

Miami Florida vs Houston Best Bet: Houston -7 (-105) at WynnBET

Houston is one of the top two betting favorites to win the National Championship. They have a loaded roster and have won both tournament games without playing great offense. They are also 15-1 in their past 16 games. Look for the Cougars to roll to the Elite 8.