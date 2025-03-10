College Basketball Betting
VSiN: Adam's SEC Tournament Bets, plus St. John's

Jeff Erickson 
Nick Whalen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on March 10, 2025
This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss SEC Tournament Odds with RotoWire Editor Adam Zdroik. Adam is a fan of Walter Clayton's Florida Gators. The conversation then shifts to St. John's. (Segment aired Monday, 3-10-2025)

Get FREE VSiN Pro access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits and more. Now through NCAA championship week at https://vsin.com/champweek/?tpcc=rotowire . Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific. 

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

