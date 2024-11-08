This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Props for Division Finals

The final four CFL teams standing are set to face off Saturday in the East and West Finals, with last year's Grey Cup participants, the Alouettes and Blue Bombers, part of the proceedings.

Read on for a look at which Division Final betting scenarios catch my eye on DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes Best Bets (Saturday, Nov. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The Argonauts and Alouettes meet in what shapes up as a battle of contrasts, considering how these two teams stack up on paper.

While Toronto can sometimes operate more of a freewheeling passing game spearheaded by Chad Kelly and several talented receivers, Montreal often deploys an approach that attacks the short and intermediate areas of the field and relies on players to make things happen after the catch. Fittingly, the Als finished with a league-high team 71.3 percent completion rate yet led the league with 36 completions of 30+ yards.

The defending Grey Cup champs' ability to stick to plenty of high-percentage throws yet still get some big plays makes them an especially dangerous matchup for the Argonauts, which allowed 296.8 passing yards per game and the league's second-highest completion rate (70.8). Toronto also happened to allow a league-high 36 completions of 30+ yards.

Als QB Cody Fajardo threw for 284 and 225 yards in his two full games against the Argos this season, and Montreal went 1-1 in those contests. While those games finished with totals of 50 and 67 points – helping explain the elevated total for this playoff matchup – I see Montreal's well-rested defense stepping up its game here in what will be the fourth meeting overall between the teams since the start of the regular season.

The Als finished the regular season allowing the second-fewest points per game (22.4) and second-fewest touchdowns (35) while also surrendering a league-low 6.32 yards per play. The Argos' defense was also very good at slowing down the run this season, so Montreal will have its own challenges at times moving the ball.

As such, I like the Under as my main pick, but a same-game parlay that gives the home team a win and combines with a very achievable passing yardage total for Fajardo is also in play.

CFL Picks for Argonauts at Alouettes

Under 52.5 points (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

SGP: Alouettes moneyline and Cody Fajardo 225+ passing yards (+101 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Saturday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m. ET)

The Blue Bombers may have had the league's best overall defense in 2024, and I see that playing a big factor in a game I expect to see the Bombers win outright and potentially cover a 3.5-point spread.

Winnipeg allowed a league-low 20.3 points per game and 33 touchdowns, and the Bombers were right behind Montreal with 6.34 yards per play surrendered. They were especially difficult to pass against, as Mike O'Shea's squad allowed a CFL-low 234.8 passing yards per game, 60.9 percent completion rate and 86.9 passer efficiency rating.

Notably, the Bombers were able to be that stingy despite having a below-average pass rush and picking off the second-fewest passes (14) in the CFL. Winnipeg went 2-1 against the Roughriders in the regular season, recording victories of 35-33 and 26-21 on back-to-back weeks in early September. While Saskatchewan was able to have some offensive success as those scores indicate, the rest advantage and homefield edge here should both loom large.

The Riders' weakness was also stopping the pass, allowing 294.3 passing yards per game, a league-high 440 completions and 29 completions of 30+ yards. Therefore, a same-game parlay that combines a Bombers win with a decent day at minimum from star receiver Kenny Lawler, who finished the regular season with between 105 and 130 receiving yards in three of the last four games, is worth considering at a great price.

CFL Picks for Roughriders at Blue Bombers

SGP: Blue Bombers moneyline and Kenny Lawler 50+ receiving yards (+100 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Blue Bombers -3.5 (-108 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

