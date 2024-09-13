This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Props for Week 15

The CFL serves up an abbreviated three-game slate in Week 15, and we're focusing on the two Saturday matchups for our best bets this week.

We have a Tiger-Cats team that's often played better than its 3-9 mark coming off a bye and at home, while the defending champion Alouettes appear to have a clear advantage over the reeling Stampeders but aren't particularly heavy favorites.

Read on for a look at which Week 15 CFL betting scenarios catch my eye on FanDuel Sportsbook.



Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats Best Bets (Saturday, Sept. 14, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The Redblacks have a five-win advantage over the 3-9 Tiger-Cats, but Ottawa is having one of those seasons where a handful of plays have made a major difference in their fortunes. In this case, they've been in Lady Luck's good graces more often than not, as Ottawa has just a +4-point differential overall. Meanwhile, Hamilton has lost five of its nine games by 10 points or fewer, including four by single digits.

Ottawa can claim to be above average in almost every phase, as quarterback Dru Brown is enjoying a breakout season and he's working with a talented group of pass catchers led by veterans Justin Hardy, Jaelon Acklin and Dominique Rhymes. The running game has been unremarkable (88.8 rushing yards per game), however, and the defense has had some trouble containing big plays through the air.

The Redblacks are surrendering 283.1 passing yards per game and have surrendered the fourth-most completions of 30+ yards (19). That's a vulnerability against the veteran, gunslinging arm of Bo Levi Mitchell, whose 21 touchdown passes are his most since 2018 and who's already put up 406 pass attempts this season.

Mitchell already exploited the advantage offered by the matchup back in Week 3, throwing for 322 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in a narrow 24-22 victory for Ottawa. The veteran is coming off one of his best showings of the season as well, having thrown for 347 yards and two touchdowns against the Argonauts in Week 13.

The fact the Ti-Cats are coming off a bye week is a big factor for me in this spot, as they've had a chance to get some much-needed rest at this stage of the season. Hamilton has already proven capable of hanging close with Ottawa, and the rest advantage here only brightens the Ti-Cats' outlook.

This could ultimately turn into a high-scoring affair thanks to Hamilton's own defensive concerns, but I've put together a same-game parlay that gives the underdog Ti-Cats three additional points to work with and that banks on Hamilton's Tim White, who's posted a 13-314-2 receiving line in the last two games, to reach the 50-yard threshold, a feat he's already accomplished on eight occasions this season.

CFL Picks for Redblacks vs Tiger-Cats

SGP: Tiger-Cats Atl. Spread +6.5 and Tim White 50+ receiving yards (+114 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders (Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Alouettes are a stellar 10-2 on the season and look like they could have a very good chance at winning a second straight Grey Cup title. Veteran quarterback Cody Fajardo is putting together another impressive season, and he has a versatile cast of skill-position assets that include Walter Fletcher, Charleston Rambo, Cole Spieker and Reggie White Jr.

The Als' defense has been outstanding in its own right, having allowed a CFL-low 20.3 offensive points per game and the fewest yards per play (6.04). Montreal also has a +9 turnover ratio and has allowed a league-low 14 big plays, defined in part as 20+ yard rushing plays and 30+ yard passing plays. Montreal is coming off its worst performance of the season, a 37-23 loss to the Lions, but the Als seemingly have a major advantage in this game.

The host Stampeders appear devoid of much motivation at this point of the season. Calgary is now 4-8 after back-to-back losses to the Elks of 35-20 and 37-16 margins. The Stamps last notched a win in early August and have surrendered over 30 points in four consecutive games. However, defense has only been one part of the problem.

The Stamps' quarterback play has been atrocious the last two games, with Jake Maier and Logan Bonner combining to throw a whopping nine interceptions in that span. Maier will return to the starting role this week after his Week 14 benching, but he's facing an Alouettes squad he threw for only 106 yards with a touchdown and an interception against in a Week 5, 30-26 loss to Montreal.

The Als have 12 interceptions on the season and have surrendered the second-fewest passing yards per game (253.7). Montreal also has a +63 point differential and is a perfect 5-0 on the road with victories of 10, 15 and 17 points within that sample. Fajardo will also get back two talented targets this week in Kaion Julien-Grant and Tyler Snead, the latter getting set to play for the first time in Week 1.

Given all the factors cited, I like the Als' chances of covering a relatively modest spread.

CFL Picks for Alouettes vs Stampeders

Alouettes -5.5 (-115 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

