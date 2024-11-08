This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Division Finals on DraftKings

We're down to the final four in the CFL, as the well-rested defending champion Alouettes and Blue Bombers – the participants in last year's Grey Cup – look to return to the big game for a rematch by successfully staving off the challenges of the Argonauts and Roughriders, respectively.

We have a narrow player pool to work with, but there are some intriguing options to consider at each position:

Quarterback Plays for CFL Division Finals

Zach Collaros, WPG vs. SSK ($8,600): Collaros struggled at times early this season, but the veteran signal-caller offered a reminder of his ceiling on a couple of occasions late in the regular season. One of those performances came against the Elks in Week 17 (44.3 DK points), and a second came against the tough Alouettes defense in Week 21 (22.3 DK points). Collaros posted relatively modest totals of 12.6 and 13.2 DK points in his last two meetings with the Riders this season, but Saskatchewan finished the regular season allowing 294.3 passing yards per game and 29 completions of 30+ yards.

Cody Fajardo, MTL vs. TOR ($8,400): Fajardo is another savvy veteran arm with plenty of postseason experience that could deliver on a very reasonable salary on Division Finals Saturday. The Grey Cup winner finished the regular season with an average of 16.9 DK points per contest, and he produced 15.7 and 20.2 DK points in his two full games against the Argonauts this past regular season. Toronto also finished the 2024 campaign allowing the second-most passing yards per game (296.8), second-highest completion percentage (70.8) and second-most passing touchdowns (31), furthering Fajardo's case.

ALSO CONSIDER: Trevor Harris, SSK at WPG ($10,300)

Running Back Plays for CFL Division Finals

**Brady Oliveira ($11,500) is worth a brief mention because of his upside, but I feel his salary is too high for a matchup against a Roughriders defense that was one of the league's best at stopping the run all season (league-low 80.3 RYPG allowed). Oliveira did manage to get to 16.3 and 21.9 DK points in two of his three games vs. Saskatchewan this season (6.9 in the third one), but he needed a combined 15-140 receiving line to get there as he never topped 49 rush yards in any of those contests.

A.J. Ouellette, SSK at WPG. ($7,500): Ouellette, on the other hand, is very much worthy of consideration despite the fact he's seen a $1.8K increase in salary from the Semi-Final round. The versatile veteran earned the bump with a tally of 22.5 DK points that he generated with 85 total yards and two rushing TDs in the win over the Lions. Ouellette also posted 88 rushing yards on just 17 carries in his one matchup against the Blue Bombers during the regular season, and Winnipeg finished the 2024 campaign allowing 104.2 rushing yards per game at a robust 5.3 yards per carry.

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Division Finals

Makai Polk, TOR at MTL ($8,600): Polk has a tough matchup on paper against an Alouettes defense that allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game (267.1) and a league-low 17 touchdown passes during the regular season. However, the CFL rookie has been essentially matchup-proof much of the season, and he just posted 28.8 DK points against the Redblacks in the East Semi-Final. Prior to that breakout effort, Polk had posted 22.4 and 21.2 DK points in the last two regular-season contests, and he recorded 17 and 18.3 DK against these same Als in two regular-season contests.

Kenny Lawler, WPG vs. SSK ($6,400): There are a number of Blue Bombers pass catchers worth considering against the vulnerable Roughriders defense, and Lawler brings an enticing combination of upside and savings. The veteran field-stretcher wrapped up the regular season in fine fashion, posting 17.5 to 36 DK points in three of his last four games while eclipsing the century mark in each of those contests. Lawler also posted 18.4 DK points against the Roughriders back in Week 14 on the strength of a 6-64-1 line, and in addition to the metrics regarding the Riders pass defense already cited in Collaros' entry, it's also worth noting Saskatchewan allowed a league-high 440 completions during the regular season.

Austin Mack, MTL vs. TOR ($2,700): Mack could potentially be forgotten all the way down near the bottom of the positional pool, but the upside he can deliver at his salary could be a complete game-changer for your roster. Mack played in only three regular-season games this season, but he provided 13.2 DK points in Week 19 and a 10-145 line overall. However, a look at Mack's CFL debut 2023 campaign offers a more accurate view of what he brings to the table, as he posted a 78-1,154-4 line over 17 games that season. The veteran could be involved at a level that completely exceeds his current salary against a vulnerable Raptors defense that conceded a league-high 36 completions of 30+ yards in the regular season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nic Demski, WPG vs. SSK ($8,000); DaVaris Daniels, TOR at MTL ($5,300)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Division Finals

Montreal Alouettes ($2,800) vs. Toronto Argonauts: All four of the remaining teams can unsurprisingly play solid defense, but I really like the idea of the value the Alouettes' unit presents as the lowest-priced D on the slate. Montreal finished the regular season averaging a solid 6.9 DK points per game, including tallies of 6.0 and 8.0 DK points in their final two games versus Toronto. The Als were about middle of the pack or better in most defensive categories, and they had the second-best turnover ratio (+10) and third-most INTs (19), while Toronto committed the third-most turnovers (37) and allowed a league-high 48 sacks.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Division Finals

Zach Collaros, QB

A.J. Ouellette, RB

Kenny Lawler, WR

Total salary expenditure: $22.5K

This accomplished veteran trio is very cost-effective but capable of delivering strong returns. Collaros and Lawler make for excellent stacking partners against a Roughriders defense that's been one of the biggest pass-funnel units in the league and has given up plenty of big plays. Meanwhile, Ouellette's versatility and matchup against a relatively soft Bombers run defense makes him particularly appealing at his very reasonable salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.