CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Division Semi-Finals on DraftKings

The postseason has arrived, which means two-game slates for the next two weeks prior to the Grey Cup on Nov. 20.

Even with the narrower player pool, we fortunately have four offenses in action with plenty of explosive individual components that can produce significant DFS scores on any given week. Additionally, several of those players had very successful performances against their opponent this week when they encountered them in the regular season, which adds to their appeal.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for the Division Semi-Finals:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Division Semi-Finals

Quarterback Plays for CFL Division Semi-Finals

Nathan Rourke, BC vs. CGY ($11,800): Rourke was able to jump back into action in Week 21 after being out since Week 11 with a foot injury, and he got some solid work in over three series while completing seven of 11 passes for 68 yards. Rourke also practiced fully all week, leaving him poised to return to the starting job full-time against a Stampeders squad he posted 41.3 DK points against on the strength of a 488-yard performance back in Week 10. Calgary allowed 270.8 passing yards per game, the second-most completions (418) and 23 touchdown passes during the regular season, and in what should be a wire-to-wire battle, Rourke could pay off handsomely despite the elevated salary.

Trevor Harris, MTL vs. HAM ($9,400): Harris is an interesting value play on the small slate at this salary, as he consistently dominated the Tiger-Cats' pass defense throughout the regular season. Harris threw for 914 yards and posted a 6:1 TD:INT against Hamilton during three meetings, posting between 19.5 and 32 DK points in those contests. The veteran has plenty of postseason experience as well and finished the regular season by generating 27.2 DK points back in Week 20. Harris should have a rested arm after getting last week off as well, and he averaged 18.3 DK points per home contest this season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jake Maier, CGY at BC ($8,600)

Running Back Plays for CFL Division Semi-Finals

Ka'Deem Carey, CGY at BC ($9,900): Carey is another accomplished player that should have some spring in his step Sunday, as the versatile back was off Week 21 after already having secured a 1,000-yard season and 10 touchdowns. Carey averaged 16.4 DK points per game during the regular season, with his production on the ground complemented by strong work through the air in the form of a 28-248 receiving line. Carey scored 12.6 and 15.6 DK points against the Lions in his two regular-season encounters against them, and although BC allowed just 94.1 rushing yards per game, they did so at 5.1 yards per carry and also conceded 13 rushing touchdowns.

Wes Hills, HAM at MTL ($8,400): The running back pool is particularly shallow with just four teams in action, but Hills makes for a nice value option given his expected role and salary. The Hills returned from a one-game absence in Week 21 to get in some good work prior to the playoffs, posting 67 total yards on eight touches versus the Redblacks. The Delaware alum produced a solid tally of 16 DK points against the Alouettes in Week 16 as well, and Montreal finished the regular season giving up 5.1 yards per carry and the second-most rushing TDs (24) in the league.

ALSO CONSIDER: James Butler, BC vs. CGY ($10,200)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Division Semi-Finals

Eugene Lewis, MTL vs. HAM ($11,200): Lewis should be well-rested after not playing in Week 21 while on the one-game injured list, but he practiced in full all week and will be ready to roll for this do-or-die matchup. Lewis excelled in all three meetings against the Tiger-Cats this season, scoring 24.2, 24.9 and 26.4 DK points in those games while scoring three total TDs. Hamilton was the league's best team stopping the run, but as already detailed in Harris' entry, they allowed plenty of production through the air, and Lewis is the veteran quarterback's most trusted target.

Tim White, HAM at MTL ($10,800): In turn, White was the most productive pass catcher for the Tiger-Cats while playing with multiple quarterbacks this season, finishing the campaign with a 94-1,265-8 line across 17 games. White was at his best down the stretch as well, generating three 100-yard efforts in his last four games and five since Week 11 overall. Two of those came at the expense of the Alouettes in performances than netted a season-best 42.7 DK points in one and a tally of 23.4 in another. Montreal surrendered 262.6 passing yards per game, 8.2 yards per pass and a co-CFL-high 30 completions of at least 30 yards.

Malik Henry, CGY at BC ($9,900): Henry carries a questionable tag for Sunday's game due to his ankle injury, but he did practice in full Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session. Assuming he plays, Henry makes for an excellent high-upside play after eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in only 13 games this season thanks in part to accumulating a robust 914 air yards in that span. He touched up a talented Lions defense for 23.7 and 17.8 DK points in his two encounters with BC this season, and he was actually the most productive on the road with an average of 18.4 DK points across seven games.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dominique Rhymes, BC vs. CGY ($11,000)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Division Semi-Finals

Montreal Alouettes ($4,200) vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats: Although we do have a pair of Ti-Cats as suggestions in this article, the Alouettes defense remains a rock-solid choice. Montreal's defense averaged 8.4 DK points per home game, recording 19 sacks, nine interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, one safety and three defensive touchdowns in those nine contests. Hamilton co-led the league with the Elks in turnovers made (52), and the Ti-Cats also surrendered 37 sacks. Meanwhile, Montreal tabulated 37 sacks and forced 38 turnovers overall, and their homefield edge should help them to another strong showing.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Division Semi-Finals

Trevor Harris, QB

Ka'Deem Carey, RB

Tim White, WR/SB

Total salary expenditure: $30.1 K

Harris has a favorable matchup by the numbers and has a highly favorable history against the Tiger-Cats, as already mentioned, while Carey should have an extremely safe floor with plenty of upside in his matchup against the Lions. White has been the Tiger-Cats' most effective receiver overall, and he put together an outstanding two-game body of work versus the Alouettes in his most recent pair of encounters with them.

