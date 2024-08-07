This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 10 on DraftKings

We've hit Week 10 in the CFL, and there are interesting matchups across the board beginning with Thursday night's slate-opening Roughriders-Redblacks battle. The Lions-Elks clash that closes out the ledger Sunday night also has interesting circumstances due to Vernon Adams' projected absence because of a knee injury, and all four games yield some matchups to be aware of from a DFS perspective.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 10

Jake Maier, CGY at TOR ($9,800): Maier bounced back in impressive fashion in Week 9 against the same Argonauts team he'll tangle with Friday night, recording 18.5 DK points on the strength of a 287-yard, two-touchdown performance. The resurgent effort followed a forgettable 136-yard tally in Week 8 where he mustered only 6.5 DK points against the Redblacks, and it was Maier's fifth performance of more than 18 DK points this season. With the Argos allowing 286.6 passing yards per game, a 72.1 percent completion rate and 15 passing touchdowns thus far this season, Maier lines up as a solid play at his salary on a week where Adams isn't expected to be an option at the top of the QB pool.

Dru Brown, OTT vs. SSK ($9,600): Brown has elevated himself into a legitimate weekly fantasy option with his play thus far at the helm of the Redblacks' offense, averaging a solid 15 DK points per contest and eclipsing that mark on three occasions already. Brown has flashed an impressive ceiling for his salary as well, having tallied 30.2 DK points against the Elks in Week 6. The Oklahoma State product is also coming off a bye week and facing a Roughriders defense playing on a short week, a unit that's already surrendered league highs in passing yards per game (311.3), completions (200) and completions of 30+ yards (15).

Davis Alexander, MTL vs. HAM ($8,500): Alexander is likely set for another start in Week 10, as Cody Fajardo (hamstring) has practiced in limited fashion over the first two days of the week and appears unlikely to suit up. Alexander has been dealing with a hip injury in his own right but was able to practice in full the first two days of the week, and he's coming off having recorded 16.5 DK and 14.1 DK points in his last two games. Alexander now gets a crack at a Tiger-Cats defense that's now conceding 289.1 passing yards per game and a co-league-high 17 passing touchdowns. With his bargain salary and an impressive array of weapons he's shown good rapport with, Alexander could turn out to be one of the best value options of the slate.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tre Ford, EDM vs. B.C. ($9,200); Jake Dolegala, B.C. at EDM ($6,800)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 10

Ka'Deem Carey, TOR vs. CGY ($9,600): Carey mostly underwhelmed in his first matchup against his old Stampeders squad in Week 9, but in fairness, that was largely due to circumstances beyond his control. Argonauts QB Cameron Dukes took over on the ground and ended up with 12 rush attempts, helping limit Carey to eight carries. However, the veteran back still managed to post 14.1 DK points thanks to scoring his fourth rushing touchdown of the campaign, keeping his season-long streak of double-digit DK-point contributions alive. With the two teams clashing again less than a week later, it's probably a good bet the Stamps focus more on limiting Dukes' running and Carey therefore gets back to his usual workload. Carey has also been steadily involved in the passing game as well, and Calgary also checks in giving up 103.0 rushing yards per game and a league-high 6.2 yards per carry.

Javon Leake, EDM vs. B.C. ($5,800): Leake came through handsomely as an alternate suggestion at running back in Week 9, exploding for a jaw-dropping 46.1 DK points thanks to a 169-yard, three-touchdown effort on the ground. The versatile back added 26 receiving yards and another 52 on returns for good measure, yet his salary only went up a reasonable $1.3K. Needless to say, Leake's performance will keep him in the lead-back role this week, and although he'll face Lions defense that's been very good on paper against the run, it's worth noting the explosive runner accomplished his career game in Week 9 versus a Roughriders defense that went into the game ranked No. 1 against the run.

ALSO CONSIDER: Frankie Hickson, SSK at OTT ($6,800)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 10

Justin Hardy, OTT vs. SSK ($10,400): Hardy has offered a tantalizing combination of safety and ceiling this season while serving as one of Brown's most reliable targets. The NFL veteran is putting together a career campaign, averaging 18.9 DK points per game while racing out to a 39-607-3 line over the first seven contests. Hardy has scored over 25 DK points on three occasions in the process, and he now gets to face a Roughriders defense that teams have often been forced to turn to the pass against because of their typically strong work versus the run. Hardy stands to benefit from the aforementioned vulnerabilities of the Saskatchewan defense against the pass, and he certainly has the ability to exploit the Riders' issues preventing chunk plays.

Reggie Begelton, CGY at TOR ($8,000): Begelton's reliability this season isn't surprising, considering the veteran pass catcher's career body of work. Begelton heads into Week 10 having generated a 38-373-3 line for the season while compiling double-digit DK points on five occasions, including a tally of 16.1 DK points against these same Argonauts in Week 9. As noted in Maier's entry, Toronto has surrendered plenty of production through the air and has funneled action in that direction due to a standout run defense. Moreover, in addition to the numbers cited in Maier's entry, it's worth noting the Argos have also yielded 11 completions of 30+ yards, the league's third-highest figure.

Kalil Pimpleton, OTT vs. SSK ($6,500): Pimpleton was an electric all-purpose asset during his college days at Central Michigan, and after spending some offseason/practice squad time with the Lions and Giants in the NFL over the previous two years, he's exploded onto the scene north of the border with three very productive games. Pimpleton has generated 29.0, 10.6 and most recently, 31.5 DK points in those contests, posting 289 receiving yards (18.1), 223 return yards, and a receiving and return TD apiece. His multiple roles and clear chemistry with Brown make Pimpleton quite the bargain at his salary against a vulnerable Roughriders pass defense, making him close to a must-play if you're looking to save some salary to pay up elsewhere.

Tevin Jones, EDM vs. B.C. ($3,700): There are a number of eye-catching receivers at the sub-$6.5K level in Week 10, and Jones makes for a very good tournament option within that pool of players. The one-time Pittsburgh Steeler wideout made quite the season debut in Week 9, posting a 3-123-2 line that netted 30.3 DK points and included a 93-yard touchdown grab. Jones proved his worth last season while with the Roughriders, when he recorded 65 receptions for 882 yards and three touchdowns, so he's quite the proven commodity at a salary of just $3.7K. The Lions are surrendering 292.6 passing yards per game and a league-high 73.4 percent completion rate as well, buttressing Jones' case even further.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dominique Rhymes, OTT vs. SSK ($6,300); Damonte Coxie, TOR vs. CGY ($5,200)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 10

Ottawa Redblacks ($4,300) vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders: As mentioned earlier, the Redblacks have a noteworthy rest advantage on their opponent this week, and that could make what is already a solid defensive unit even more formidable. Ottawa checks in averaging 6.3 DK points per game on defense, but they've been at their best of late with totals of 8.0 and a season-high 17.0 in their last two contests. The Redblacks have multiple sacks in three consecutive games as well and just scored their first touchdown on defense in Week 8, and they've yielded the fewest total touchdowns (14) on the season. The Riders do have weapons on offense that Ottawa will be forced to contend with, but homefield advantage and the ongoing absence of A.J. Ouellette (hip) for Saskatchewan works in the Redblacks' favor.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 10

Dru Brown, QB

Javon Leake, RB

Justin Hardy, WR or Kali Pimpleton, WR

Total salary expenditure: $25.8K (w/Hardy) or $21.9K (w/Pimpleton)

Either one of the versions of this trio makes for a very viable core, especially when considering even the more expensive iteration will still only put you out just slightly more than half your salary cap. The case for going with either a Brown-Hardy or Brown-Pimpleton battery was already discussed in those players' respective entries, and throwing Leake into the mix at an excellent salary relative to upside boosts the ceiling of the group significantly.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.