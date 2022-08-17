This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 11 on DraftKings

Week 11 features another four games and starts a day later than usual on Friday night. Oddsmakers are projecting a hotly contested ledger, as the point spreads are in the 2.5-5-point range for all four games. Fortunately, there are some solid plays in good matchups across the salary cap, setting up what should be another exciting week of CFL DFS action.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 11:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 11

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 11

Nathan Rourke, BC at SSK ($13,500): If laying off Rourke was extremely difficult in Week 10 following his 477-yard effort against the Elks in Week 9, it's virtually impossible to not consider him after he one-upped himself by racking up 488 yards against the Stamps in a wild comeback win last Saturday. Rourke is now averaging a jaw-dropping 35.2 DK points per game, and he gets another crack at a Roughriders squad he lit up for 336 yards and three total touchdowns on his way to 41.3 DK points. Saskatchewan is allowing 279.0 passing yards per game while allowing a 69.1 percent completion rate as well, and just as important, the Riders have conceded the third-most completions of at least 30 yards (14).

Caleb Evans, OTT vs. EDM ($9,500): Evans has been confirmed as the starter in Week 11 after getting benched during an abysmal Week 9 showing against the Stampeders. The mobile signal-caller makes for a very intriguing tournament play, as the combination of the Redblacks' Week 10 bye and his poor Week 9 effort should keep him rostered fairly lightly. Evans offered evidence of his upside with totals of 22.5 to 33.1 DK points in Weeks 6-8, and the Elks come in surrendering 265.4 passing yards per game at CFL-high 75.0 percent completion rate. Additionally, given Evans' ability to complement his fantasy production on the ground (36-163-5), it's worth noting Edmonton also is giving up the most rushing yards per game (124.0).

Bo Levi Mitchell, CGY at TOR ($9,100): Mitchell bounced back to produce a solid 16.3 DK points in the Week 10 loss to the Lions after back-to-back single-digit tallies, and he's averaging a respectable 14.4 DK points per game for the season. Mitchell had a three-game stretch back in Weeks 2-5 where he scored 19.2 to 22.5 DK points, and he could well be primed for a return to those types of numbers in Week 11 while sporting a reasonable salary. The Argonauts have surrendered 265.6 passing yards per game and the CFL's second-highest completion rate (71.5 percent), along with the third-most touchdown passes (12).

ALSO CONSIDER: McLeod Bethel-Thompson, TOR vs. CGY ($9,300)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 11

Ka'Deem Carey, CGY at TOR ($10,000) *Pivot to Carey's teammate Dedrick Mills ($6,500) if Carey is out*: Carey was able to practice on a limited basis for the second straight day Wednesday, leaving him poised for a potential return to action in Week 11. The versatile back scored 28.4 DK points the last time he saw action back in Week 8 against the Blue Bombers, and he's tallied at least 16.3 in all but one game this season. Carey is able to add plenty as a receiver out of the backfield as well, and he should be in good shape on the ground against a Toronto defense that's allowed 95.0 rushing yards per game at 5.0 yards per carry.

Don Jackson, HAM at MTL ($8,300): Jackson dipped to just 7.1 DK points in Week 10 against the Argonauts after recording 15.0 and 25.4 in the two games prior, his best pair of fantasy performances this season. Given the lackluster showing in his most recent game and the fact his salary actually saw a $1.1K salary bump, Jackson should be lower rostered than usual in a favorable matchup against the Alouettes' generous run defense. Montreal is yielding the second-most rushing yards per game (113.2), along with the second-highest yards per carry (5.3) and the second-most rushing touchdowns (14) as well. Jackson is also amply capable of contributing through the air, as evidenced by his 21-161-1 tally through the air in six contests.

Jackson Bennett, OTT vs. EDM ($2,600): William Powell has already been ruled out of Friday night's game due to a knee injury, which should leave Bennett poised for an expanded role at a salary that's just $100 away from minimum. The four-year veteran has been putting up some serviceable numbers in a rotational role the past two games, gaining 61 yards on 14 carries while adding a 3-16 line through the air. As already mentioned in Evans' entry, the Elks make for a great matchup on the ground, as in addition to the CFL-high 124.0 rushing yards per game they surrender, they're also allowing a league-high 5.4 yards per carry and have conceded a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns.

ALSO CONSIDER: James Butler, BC at SSK ($11,200); AJ Ouellette, TOR vs. CGY ($3,500)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 11

Jaelon Acklin, OTT vs. EDM ($10,000): Acklin has already displayed good chemistry with Evans on more than one occasion this season, producing a trio of 100-yard efforts in Weeks 6-8 that netted 21.3 to 30.4 DK points. The offseason acquisition has two additional double-digit DK-point tallies on his resume this season as well, and he's got a solid matchup in front of him in Week 11. In addition to the Elks' questionable metrics against the pass already detailed in Evans' entry, it's also worth noting Edmonton is allowing the highest average yards per pass (10.0), the most passing touchdowns (18) and 13 completions of at least 30 yards. The latter number is especially intriguing when considering Acklin's average of 81 air yards per game rank him fourth in the league.

Bryan Burnham, BC at SSK ($9,500): As mentioned in prior weeks, it's always a tricky proposition trying to identify which Lions pass catcher might be the one to go off in any given week, but the good news is Rourke's propensity for spreading the ball around and compiling massive yardage tallies makes the guesswork a bit unnecessary. Burnham is a highly reliable option anyhow, having posted 14 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns over the last two games on his way to tallies of 20.2 and 33.5 DK points. The veteran is capable of making both the tough mid-range catch as he demonstrated late in the Week 10 comeback and can also still get deep, as his 11.5-yard aDOT helps corroborate. The Riders' weaknesses against the pass already covered in Rourke's entry further strengthen Burnham's already formidable case.

Steven Dunbar, HAM at MTL ($9,000): Dunbar's position mate Tim White stepped up in Week 10 in the wake of multiple pass-catcher injuries for the Ti-Cats, and with those carrying over into Week 11, both of Hamilton's top targets could be busy once again. Dunbar makes for a good play in this context, irrespective of whether Dane Evans (shoulder) or Matthew Shiltz is under center. The speedster has shown a nice knack for the end zone with five touchdown grabs in nine games, and he already has seven double-digit DK-point tallies ranging from 11.3 to 23.2. The Als have been most vulnerable against the run, but Montreal has given up the second-most completions of at least 30 yards (15) and 11 passing touchdowns, two vulnerabilities that dovetail nicely with Dunbar's offensive profile.

Kurleigh Gittens, TOR vs. CGY ($8,200): Gittens is quietly putting together a solid season that includes a 36-486-1 line and 201 kickoff-return yards, leading to an average of 13.1 DK points per game. The third-year national could be in for more work than usual in Week 11, considering Andrew Harris, a key short-area target for McLeod Bethel-Thompson, is now out for the season with a pectoral injury and both Eric Rogers (quadriceps) and Cam Phillips (groin) will also be sidelined for Saturday night's clash. Then, the Stampeders have actually been the most vulnerable pass defense on a yards-per-game basis, allowing a CFL-high 303.1 passing yards the second-most completions (209) and the second-most touchdown passes (13).

ALSO CONSIDER: Dominique Rhymes, BC at SSK ($9,900); Mario Alford, SSK vs. BC ($3,100)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 11

Ottawa Redblacks ($3,600) vs. Edmonton Elks: The Redblacks haven't been a particularly prolific defense for fantasy purposes, but the scenario could be right for a breakout effort Friday night at the lowest salary of any unit on the slate. Ottawa is averaging 6.8 DK points per contest, but the Redblacks have their two double-digit DK-point tallies in the last four games and have at least four sacks in three of the last five, underscoring their ability to ratchet up their numbers in the right circumstances. The Elks could well help bring about such a scenario, considering Edmonton is mostly a one-dimensional offense until James Wilder (shoulder) returns from the injured list and already comes in averaging a CFL-low 288.1 yards of net offense and 5.4 yards per play. The Elks have also given up the second-most sacks (29) and committed the second-most turnovers (25), and even the fact they've allowed the most kickoff return TDs (three) could give the Redblacks' defense a boost.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 11

Nathan Rourke, QB

Jackson Bennett, RB

Bryan Burnham, WR

Total salary expenditure: $25.6K

Given his performances over the entire season and the last two games in particular, Rourke's inclusion speaks for itself. Meanwhile, Bennett's inclusion is largely because of the sizable gap between his salary and expected role, while Burnham, as already outlined, could be one of Rourke's most trusted targets again in what should be a competitive game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.