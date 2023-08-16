This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 11 on DraftKings

We have another exciting slate in Week 11, one that features multiple games with elevated totals. We have some injury concerns with a pair of veteran QBs, but there are still plenty of solid matchups across the board, including a couple of players at running back and receiver that could particularly outpace their very reasonable salaries.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 11

Vernon Adams, B.C. at SSK ($11,400): Adams had a stellar return from a knee injury in Week 10, posting 31.3 DK points against the Stampeders on the strength of a 322-yard, four-touchdown effort. The mobile veteran has now eclipsed 300 passing yards on four occasions this season and has comfortably gone over 20 DK points on each occasion as well. The Roughriders have been tough on paper against the pass, but they've been prone to surrendering big plays (14 completions of 30+ yards). Meanwhile, Adams has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league at downfield throws, recording a CFL-high 25 completions, 52 attempts and nine touchdown passes on passes of 20 yards or more in depth.

Zach Collaros, WPG at CGY ($11,000): Collaros has practiced in limited fashion over the first two days of the week for Winnipeg due to an upper body injury, but assuming he's able to suit up in Week 11, he'll make for a very appealing pivot off the higher-salaried Adams. Due to his early Week 10 exit, Collaros saw a streak of three straight 20-plus DK-point tallies snapped, but he should have a solid chance of reigniting it versus a Stamps team he posted 17.2 DK points against back in Week 5. Calgary has also allowed the fourth-most completions (186) and is tied for the second-highest completion percentage (67.4) surrendered as well, while Collaros has been at his best on the road with an average of 22.2 DK points across three contests.

Dustin Crum, OTT vs. MTL ($10,700): Crum bounced back from a couple of underwhelming games to rack up 27.9 DK points in Week 10 against the Argonauts, a game in which he threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns while adding 42 rushing yards. The game marked the third time Crum has been over 27 DK points already, which keeps him in play on the Week 11 slate despite a tough matchup on paper. Montreal has been very good against the pass across the board, yet Crum's ability to supplement his production with his legs and his growing chemistry with a talented pass-catching corps could well lead to a strong return.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jake Maier, CGY vs. WPG ($9,700)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 11

Brady Oliveira, WPG at CGY ($9,900): Oliveira came through again in Week 10, recording 19.4 DK points against the Elks. The versatile back has tallied double-digit DK-point tallies in five straight games, and he's now facing a Stampeders team that's surrendered the third-most rushing yards per game (105.9) at 5.1 yards per carry. Oliveira posted 16 DK points against Calgary in Week 5, a game where he notably recorded a season-high five receptions.

James Butler, HAM vs. EDM ($9,800): On paper, Butler lines up as the best running back play of the week, considering his matchup against an Elks defense he posted a season-high 28.7 DK points against in Week 6 on the strength of 167 total yards. Edmonton continues to struggle versus the run more than any other team, allowing a CFL-high 144.1 rushing yards per game at 5.8 yards per carry. Edmonton has also yielded 23 big plays (rushes of 20+ yards, completions of 30+ yards), the third most in the league, while Butler has averaged 16.3 DK points per game thanks in large part to his ability to complement his rushing production with his work through the air.

Ka'Deem Carey, CGY vs. WPG ($7,600): Carey made his return from the injured list in Week 10 and was very efficient on a per-touch basis, gaining 58 yards on a combined nine rush attempts and receptions. Carey would have had a chance at much better numbers had Calgary not fallen into a large deficit, but the veteran could have a chance to improve his production in Week 11, and at a very appealing price at that. The Blue Bombers have actually been vulnerable against the run when teams haven't been forced to abandon their ground game, allowing a league-high 6.0 yards per carry. Given Carey's ability to also contribute plenty through the air, he could well overdeliver on his very modest salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jamal Morrow , SSK vs. B.C. ($8,700)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 11

Austin Mack, MTL at OTT ($11,000): Mack was limited to just one catch in Week 10, but that went for a 56-yard touchdown. He'd also recorded a 5-106 line that netted 20.6 DK points in Week 9, and he now faces a Redblacks squad he generated a 4-120 tally (19 DK points) against back in Week 1. Ottawa has been the most generous team in the league against the pass as well, yielding a league-high 326.0 yards per game through the air along with the second-most completions (191), highest average yards per completion (10.2), most touchdown passes (15) and most completions of 30+ yards (24). Given Mack's speed, downfield role and the expected ongoing absence of Kaion Julien-Grant (hand), he makes for a viable play despite the elevated salary.

Keon Hatcher, B.C. at SSK ($10,300): Hatcher just racked up a season-high 35 DK points against the Stampeders in Week 10 on the strength of a 9-170-1 line, his second tally of more than 25 DK points this season. The veteran appears to be on his way to a career-best season, averaging 18.5 DK points per contest thanks to a 36-563-2 line through six games. Hatcher also posted a 4-74 tally in Week 4 versus Saskatchewan, and Hatcher's 14.4-yard average depth of target makes him a good candidate to exploit the Riders' aforementioned weaknesses against downfield passing.

Jaelon Acklin, OTT vs. MTL ($7,100): Acklin went off for 30.7 DK points in Week 10 against the Argonauts, which came as a result of season-best 6-157-1 line. The veteran wideout has developed strong chemistry with Crum, and he should be a focal point again in Week 11. Acklin has proven adept at making an impact at varying depths of target, making him a viable candidate to see plenty of volume with safer passes in what is an unenviable matchup.

Jerreth Sterns, SSK vs. B.C. ($3,400): Sterns was a production machine during his college days at Western Kentucky, recording over 100 catches in two of his three seasons while serving as one of current New England Patriot Bailey Zappe's top targets. Sterns has quickly picked up on the nuances of the CFL game, posting an 11-112 line on 13 targets over his first two games in the league. While the Lions have strong numbers in most pass defense categories, they've also faced a league-high 294 pass attempts because of their penchant for forcing teams away from the run. As such, the sure-handed Sterns could well have plenty of work once again in Week 11, and at a salary just $900 above minimum.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dalton Schoen, WPG at CGY ($11,800); Justin Hardy, OTT vs. MTL ($8,300); Kyran Moore, EDM at HAM ($4,400)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 11

B.C. Lions ($4,700) at Saskatchewan Roughriders: The Lions' defense came through with another solid performance in Week 10, posting nine points in a rout of the Stampeders. B.C. arguably has an even better matchup in Week 11 versus a Roughriders team with plenty of health/performance issues at quarterback. Saskatchewan might go with Mason Fine (leg), Jake Dolegala or the newly acquired Antonio Pipkin for the Week 11 start, but none of them exactly profile as a threat to the heavily favored Lions. Then, it's also worth noting the Riders have given up the second-most sacks (30) and committed a co-league-high 25 turnovers, while B.C. is averaging 11 DK points per contest, including a solid 9.4 per road game.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 11

Vernon Adams, QB

James Butler, RB

Kyran Moore, WR

Total salary expenditure: $25.6 K

Adams requires a hefty investment, but as already noted in his entry, his matchup and array of weapons certainly could make him worthwhile. Butler's tantalizing matchup and ability to contribute heavily as a receiver as well make him a high-upside play, while Moore offers the possibility of strong production at a discount after posting a combined 23-348-2 line in his last five games.

