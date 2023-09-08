This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 14 on DraftKings

The NFL naturally takes center stage this weekend, but the CFL still has Friday night and Saturday to itself in terms of pro football and serves up an excellent appetizer for Sunday's season-opening festivities. There's plenty of value to be had across all positions this week in particular, making it easier than usual to put together a lineup with up to two elite options.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 14

Jake Dolegala, SSK at WPG ($8,900): Dolegala has been quite a hit as a starter in the past two games, scoring 24.3 and 19.9 DK points against the Lions and Blue Bombers. The second-year CFL pro gets another crack at the Bombers in Week 14, and although it's certainly possible a talented Winnipeg defense makes life a bit more difficult after having some film on Dolegala, his salary makes him a very intriguing play. Additionally, it's worth noting that despite the fact the Bombers' have excellent pass-defense metrics in almost every category, they have allowed an elevated 17 completions of 30 or more yards.

Taylor Powell, HAM at OTT ($8,800): Powell is another player whose thrived after getting the reins of an offense during the season, as he's scored 14.1 and 25.5 DK points in the last two games. The Eastern Michigan product has thrown for over 200 yards in each of his four starts, and he now draws one of the most favorable matchups in the league for quarterbacks. The Redblacks have been CFL's most generous defense against the pass overall, allowing a CFL-high 325.8 passing yards per game and 10.5 average yards per pass, along with 18 passing TDs and a 99.8 passer efficiency rating.

Cody Fajardo, MTL at TOR ($8,700): Fajardo's salary is worthy of a double take, considering the veteran carries upside north of 20 DK points and already demonstrated it against this same Argonauts squad. Fajardo scored 22.1 DK points against Toronto back in Week 6 on the strength of a 281-yard, three-touchdown performance, and the Argos continue to be just as vulnerable to the pass. The defending Grey Cup champs are allowing 305.4 passing yards per game on a CFL-high 71.7 percent completion rate and have also surrendered a CFL-high 21 touchdown passes, and Fajardo is very capable of taking advantage despite still missing some of his receivers due to injury.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tre Ford, EDM vs. CGY ($10,200)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 14

Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. SSK ($10,500): Oliveira has essentially proven to be matchup-proof this season, and he's rushed for between 67 and 119 yards in five straight games. Oliveira has scored 17 to 28.5 DK points in four of those contests, including 23 against this same Roughriders squad in Week 13. The young vet also typically enjoys a modest passing game role, and Saskatchewan should see another healthy dose of him given his two-touchdown performance against the Riders last week.

A.J. Ouellette, TOR vs. MTL ($9,600): Ouellette put together yet another efficient effort in Week 13, and he's now averaging 5.7 yards per carry after clocking over 6.3 yards per tote for the third straight game in Week 13. Ouellette tangles with an Alouettes defense he put up 12.5 DK points against back in Week 6, and Montreal checks in allowing 115.1 rushing yards per game at the second-highest clip in the league (5.7 yards per carry). Ouellette has also been increasingly more involved in the passing game as the season has unfolded – even though he was shut out in Week 13 – so there's always a chance he supplements his production in that manner.

Ka'Deem Carey, CGY at EDM ($7,600): Carey's backfield mate Dedrick Mills, who still logged six carries last week in Carey's return, is questionable for Saturday night's matchup with a head injury. That means there's certainly a chance Carey gets an Edmonton defense that's given up a league-high 138.3 rushing yards per game at 5.9 yards per carry and that's surrendering an elevated 7.0 yards per play overall to himself. Carey looked unaffected by his quad injury in his Week 13 return, rushing for 55 yards on nine carries and adding 40 yards on three receptions. The veteran could well thrive at this salary with enough volume, making him one of the best potential fantasy-point-per-dollar values on the slate.

ALSO CONSIDER: Devonte Williams, OTT vs. HAM ($6,600)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 14

Austin Mack, MTL at TOR ($11,300): Mack could once again serve as Fajardo's top target in the aforementioned highly favorable matchup against the Argonauts, as Kaion Julien-Grant (hand), Greg Ellingson (hip) and Reggie White Jr. (knee) will all remain out. Mack put up another stellar performance in Week 13, scoring 27.3 DK points on the strength of a 7-143-1 line against the Lions. It was Mack's fourth tally north of 20 DK points this season, and the standout CFL rookie should be in position to significantly boost the 14 DK points he produced versus Toronto the first time around in Week 6. Not only is he Fajardo's No. 1 option at this point, but in addition to the metrics cited in Fajardo's entry, it's also worth noting Toronto has surrendered a CFL-high 258 completions while Mack has less than five receptions in just three of 11 games.

Tim White, HAM at OTT ($9,300): White is another consistent producer in the vein of Mack, but he comes at a notable discount compared to the latter and also has a highly enticing matchup. The Redblacks' numerous deficiencies against the pass were already outlined in Powell's entry, and in addition to the metrics cited there, Ottawa has also given up a CFL-high 31 completions of 30 yards or more. Meanwhile, White has five such catches on the season and a healthy 15.8-yard aDOT, and he's also scored 19.6 to 29.9 DK points in the last three games.

Eugene Lewis, EDM vs. CGY ($6,600): Lewis has been displaying some good chemistry with QB Tre Ford, posting an 8-167-1 line over the last two games. The veteran is still explosive and has offered a reminder of his upside with two tallies north of 20 DK points and a league-high 102-yard catch this season. Lewis has six-, eight- and nine-target games among his six contests as well, and the Stampeders' defense will be on short rest following the first game of the back-to-back set between the teams on Monday. Calgary has also allowed the second-most touchdown passes (19) on the season, furthering Lewis; case as an appealing mid-salary play.

Marken Michel, CGY at EDM ($5,700): I'll continue to ride Michel as long as DK refuses to up his salary by any appreciable amount. The speedster was at it again in Week 13, producing 13.5 DK points on the strength of a 4-95 line. That was preceded by an 18.2 DK-point tally in Week 12 versus the Argos, and Michel's salary has only gone up by a total of $600 following those two performances. His deep speed makes him a threat to pay off the investment on just a couple of grabs, and the fact the Elks have also surrendered the third-highest average yards per pass (9.4), fourth-most completions of 30+ yards (19) and a co-league-high 101.5 passer efficiency rating only makes him more of a very viable value play.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nic Demski, WPG vs. SSK ($10,500); Reggie Begelton, CGY at EDM ($9,700)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 14

Hamilton Tiger-Cats ($4,100) at Ottawa Redblacks: Defense is particularly tricky this week, but the Tiger-Cats make for an interesting option at a discount. Although Hamilton has struggled in terms of yards and points allowed, its defense is still averaging a solid 9.2 DK points per contest thanks to its 25 sacks, 11 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns. The Ti-Cats have also produced two of their best defensive games of the season fantasy-wise against the Redblacks, scoring 15 DK points apiece while compiling nearly half (12) of their season sack total in those contests. Hamilton also has four picks versus Ottawa, with three of those coming against current Redblacks starter Dustin Crum. The Ti-Cats have also been at their best defensively on the road, where they're averaging 12 DK points over five games.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 14

Cody Fajardo, QB

Ka'Deem Carey, RB

Tim White, WR

Total salary expenditure: $25.6k

This trio still leaves almost half your salary cap intact and carries plenty of upside. Fajardo's case for another big game against the Argonauts was broken down in his entry, while Carey could be in for a similarly prolific performance versus the Elks' sieve-like run defense, especially if Mills sits out. Meanwhile, White has been extremely consistent and is set up well against a Redblacks defense that's known for giving up plenty of big plays through the air.





