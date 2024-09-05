This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 14 on DraftKings

All eyes are rightfully on the NFL over the next four days, but the CFL is entering its stretch run in earnest and has its usual exciting quartet of games as well. This week, those contests are concentrated on Friday and Saturday in deference to the "other league," and there's an intriguing combination of value and pay-up options to consider.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 14

Dru Brown, OTT vs. TOR ($10,000): Brown had a rare dud in Week 13, posting just 12.3 DK points against the Lions. However, that was an atypical performance for the surging signal-caller, who's still averaging 14.9 DK points when factoring in that dud and has hit or exceeded 20 DK points on three occasions. He now faces a pass-funnel defense in that of the Argonauts, which have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game (78.0) but the fourth-most passing yards (291.7), second-highest completion percentage (71.1) and third-most touchdown passes (19). Brown should have to remain aggressive as well, considering Chad Kelly has provided both stability and upside to Toronto's air attack over his first two games of the season.

Nathan Rourke, B.C. at MTL ($9,200): You can see the rust coming off Rourke every week, with the talented signal-caller now having produced DK-point totals of 12.7 and 35.9 after a nightmarish 5.7 DK-point tally against the Blue Bombers in his delayed season debut. Rourke just tossed his first three touchdowns of the season in Week 13, and he now draws a matchup that could be more favorable than the caliber of opponent might imply. Despite their stellar 10-1 record, the Alouettes have surrendered the fourth-most completions (271) and fourth-highest completion percentage (69.1) in the CFL, and Rourke can naturally supplement his passing production with strong work on the ground (39.7 rushing yards per game in first three contests).

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, EDM vs. CGY ($8,700): Tre Ford (upper body) may well be ready to step back on the field this week after already technically being available in Week 13, but Bethel-Thompson put a serious crimp in any plans to bring the mobile signal-caller back into the lineup. MBT went off for a whopping 486 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout victory over the Stampeders, almost certainly ensuring himself a start in the rematch. Calgary is now conceding 286.1 passing yards per game and an elevated 70.8 percent completion rate after MBT's scorching of its secondary, and the Stampeders have also posted a league-low 17 sacks as well.

ALSO CONSIDER: Chad Kelly, TOR at OTT ($8,500)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 14

Walter Fletcher, MTL vs. B.C. ($10,200): The running back pool is an interesting one to navigate this week, as there are some exceedingly high salaries, Fletcher's included. However, the dual-threat back certainly has the role and pass-catching chops to help deliver on the hefty investment, making him worthy of consideration in what could be a back-and-forth tussle. Fletcher has rather quietly amassed 15.9 to 20.9 DK points in three of his past four games, and he also has a tally of 29.3 this season back in Week 2 against the Elks. Fletcher notably has 14 receptions in his last two games alone, underscoring how robust his presence in the offense is overall. The Lions have also been slightly below average versus the run, allowing 94.4 rushing yards per contest and have faced a league-high 247 rush attempts, furthering Fletcher's case.

William Stanback, B.C. at MTL ($8,400): Stanback has truly hit his stride in the Lions' ground attack, and he remains very reasonably salaried this week despite his recent run of strong production. The veteran back has scored 12.2 to 29.1 DK points in four straight games, tallying at least 87 rushing yards and multiple catches in each of those contests. Stanback is coming off a six-reception game in Week 13 as well, and he now gets a crack at an Alouettes defense that's yielded 105.5 rushing yards per game at 5.3 yards per carry.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ka'Deem Carey, TOR at OTT ($10,500)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 14

Justin Hardy, OTT vs. TOR ($11,200): Hardy isn't going to come cheap in Week 13, but he makes for a great battery mate in your lineup with Brown in what stacks up as a very favorable matchup for the passing attack. Hardy has already proven himself worthy of this salary on multiple occasions this season, exceeding 25 DK points on four occasions and posting 16.3 and 18.5 in two other instances. Hardy has seen at least seven targets in five of the last seven games as well, and six in one other game during that span. With the Argos' aforementioned struggles versus the pass – which also include the second-most completions of 30+ yards allowed (18) – Hardy is very much in play in Week 14.

Reggie Begelton, CGY at EDM ($8,800): Begelton turned in a vintage performance in Week 13, producing 21.8 DK points against these same Elks with his second 100-yard game in the last three contests. Begelton has eclipsed 21 DK points twice in that span, and he has at least 16.7 in four of the last six games overall. The seasoned veteran has at least 92 receiving yards in four consecutive games and double-digit targets in three of those contests, making him a great candidate to deploy once again versus an Elks defense that surrendered a league-high 311.7 passing yards per game, the second-most touchdown passes and a co-league-high 22 completions of 30+ yards.

Charleston Rambo, MTL vs. B.C. ($5,900): The Alouettes placed Austin Mack on the injured list with an ankle issue Thursday, and Tyson Philpot remains on the IL as well due to his foot injury. That naturally opens up plenty of targets in Montreal's passing game, making the speedy Rambo especially appealing at his salary this week. Rambo has at between 12.5 and 33.4 DK points in five of the last six games, affording him plenty of upside at his very reasonable salary. The Lions also check in conceding 293.3 passing yards per game and a league-high 73.5 percent completion rate while also tying for the third-most touchdown passes surrendered (19).

Tevin Jones, EDM vs. CGY ($4,000): Jones' salary history may be one of the most baffling in recent DFS memory in any sport, as the algorithm apparently refuses to budge more than a couple of hundred dollars at a time on the standout receiver. That's naturally great news for us DFS players, as we once again have access at a minuscule salary this week to a player who's now scored 21.3 to 40.8 DK points in three of his first five games of the season. Jones just eviscerated this same Stampeders defense for five catches, 208 yards and two touchdowns in Week 13, so there should be zero hesitation about deploying him in cash games or tournaments.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ontaria Wilson, WPG vs. SSK ($6,900); Cole Spieker, MTL vs. B.C. ($5,500); KeeSean Johnson, SSK at WPG ($4,100)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 14

Edmonton Elks ($3,500) vs. Calgary Stampeders: The numbers are starting to fall a bit more in line, but there is still a noteworthy, atypical gulf between the Elks' 4-8 season record and their +22-point differential on the season. That partly speaks to a defense that's better than many might realize, and even their average of 6.0 DK points per contest is a bit deceptive. Edmont's unit seems to be gelling as the stretch run unfolds, as it now has two double-digit DK-point tallies - 10.0 and 15.0 – in the last three games, with the latter total coming against these same Stampeders in Week 13. Edmonton mercilessly harassed Jake Maier into four interceptions with the help of a pair of sacks, the fourth multi-sack tally in the last five games overall for the Elks. Calgary is now tied for the second-most turnovers committed (24) in the league, while Edmonton ranks second in interceptions (15) and tied for third in fumble recoveries (six), and it's crept up to 23 sacks overall on the campaign. With Maier occasionally prone to multi-turnover games like last week and the Elks putting an emphasis on playing better at home, this is an interesting value defense to roll with.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 14

Nathan Rourke, QB

William Stanback, RB

Tevin Jones, WR

Total salary expenditure: $21.6K

This is another core trio that will require well less than half your salary cap allocation but that could pay dividends commensurate with a much heavier investment. Rourke clearly seems to be rounding back into form with each passing week, and he brings a terrific rushing dimension as well. Then, Stanback is in a very favorable matchup and has caught fire in recent games, while Jones' salary continues to mystify and he clearly has a ceiling north of 200 receiving yards, making him a near must-play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.