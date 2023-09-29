This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 17 on DraftKings

There are more playoff scenarios at play in Week 17, and we have several players on contending teams and others that are in particularly appealing matchups. With a good salary distribution on the player pool, we have plenty of options for constructing Week 17 rosters.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 17

Zach Collaros, WPG vs. TOR ($11,100): Collaros faces an Argonauts defense that's allowed 304.2 passing yards per game, the most completions (341) and the highest completion percentage (72.2 percent) leaguewide. Collaros has scored 22.3 to 36.9 DK points in six of the last seven games and the Bombers continue to fight for control of the West Division, making the veteran QB worth the salary in Week 17.

Jake Maier, CGY at HAM ($8,800): Maier has certainly been frustrating in a real-world football sense, but he hasn't been a bad fantasy quarterback while averaging 16.7 DK points per contest. Maier has scored 18.0 to 34.5 DK points in three of his last four games as well, excellent production for his salary. The Ti-Cats are allowing 275.2 passing yards per game and the second-highest average yards per pass (9.8), furthering Maier's case this week.

Cody Fajardo, MTL at OTT ($8,500): Fajardo faces a Redblacks defense that's given up a CFL-high 322.4 passing yards per game and 10.1 yards per pass. Ottawa has also conceded a CFL-high 26 touchdown passes, while Fajardo has scored 13.9 to 20.9 DK points in his last four games. The veteran also produced a solid 16.9 DK points against Ottawa back in Week 1.

ALSO CONSIDER: Cameron Dukes, TOR at WPG ($7,700)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 17

Taquan Mizzell, BC vs. SSK ($9,200): Mizzell is coming off his second-best game of the season and faces a Roughriders defense that's gotten progressively weaker as the season has gone on. Saskatchewan is now allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (126.9) at 5.3 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Mizzell just scored 32 DK points in Week 16 against the Elks and has eight double-digit DK-point tallies overall this season.

Devonte Williams, OTT vs. MTL ($7,300): Williams has quietly been turning into quite the lead back for the Redblacks, scoring double-digit DK points in three of the last four games, including more than 20 in two of the last three. Williams also has three- and four-catch tallies in his last three games, and he'll be facing an Als defense that's now allowing 116.4 rushing yards per game at 5.7 yards per carry.

Frankie Hickson, SSK at BC ($5,000): Hickson is set to start in place of Jamal Morrow (knee) again in Week 17 after producing 77 yards on just nine carries in Week 16. Hickson has some of the same explosive qualities as Morrow, and as long as Saskatchewan's game script doesn't go awry, he should have a chance to deliver on his very modest salary while facing a Lions defense that's given up 5.1 yards per carry.

ALSO CONSIDER: James Butler, HAM vs. CGY ($10,100)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 17

Austin Mack, MTL at OTT ($11,200) (UPDATE: Mack has now been designated as doubtful due to a thigh injury, putting Nic Demski, noted in the "Also Consider" section below, in play as another high-salaried option. Mack's teammates Kaion Julien-Grant ($8,900) and Tyler Snead ($7,900) are also selections to consider on the Alouettes in Mack's absence): Mack has been Fajardo's most consistent target all season, and he enters Week 17 having crossed the 70-catch and 1,000-yard thresholds on the season. Mack already has tallies of 19 and 23.6 DK points in two prior meetings against the Redblacks, and in addition to Ottawa's vulnerabilities against the pass already outlined in Fajardo's entry, it's also worth noting the Redblacks have given up a CFL-high 34 completions of 30+ yards.

Kenny Lawler, WPG vs. TOR ($10,700): You could take your pick of which Blue Bombers pass catcher to go with against the vulnerable Argonauts pass defense, but Lawler is an excellent choice for tournaments thanks to his ability to compile big yardage with a modest amount of catches. The veteran is averaging 17.2 DK points per contest thanks to that explosiveness, and he's scored 12.8 to 23.4 DK points in four straight while also posting another tally of 36.0 this season.

Tre Odoms-Dukes, CGY at HAM ($4,900): The Stampeders are in a good spot themselves versus the Ti-Cats' inconsistent pass defense, as already outlined in Maier's entry. Odoms-Dukes makes for cost-effective and likely low-rostered access to Calgary's air attack, and he checks in having generated five double-digit DK-point tallies in 11 games this season. Moreover, Hamilton has allowed the second-most completions of 30+ yards (28), furthering Odoms-Dukes' case as a value play.

Tyson Philpot, MTL at OTT ($4,000): Philpot makes for an excellent cost-effective path to potentially exploiting the Redblacks' vulnerable secondary if you can't quite fit Mack in, or he's a viable addition to a Fajardo-Mack lineup if you want to overstack the Montreal air attack. Additionally, the talented Philpot's production in the last two games is befitting a much higher salary, as he's generated a combined 13-192-1 line in those contests while posting 28.5 and 12.7 DK points.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nic Demski, WPG vs. TOR. ($10,200)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 17

Ottawa Redblacks ($3,600) vs. Montreal Alouettes: While I did write up a pair of Alouettes to consider for this Week 17 slate, that doesn't mean the Redblacks defense can't also deliver a strong return as the least expensive unit on the slate. Ottawa has been an opportunistic team most of the season, compiling 37 sacks, 21 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries and six defensive TDs. The Redblacks have also had success against Montreal in two previous meetings, posting nine and 10 DK points in those contests, and the Als check in having given up a league-high 50 sacks.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 17

Cody Fajardo, QB

Taquan Mizzell, RB

Tyler Snead, WR

Total salary expenditure: $25.6k

As outlined previously, Fajardo, if he can remain upright enough, and Snead face a defense that's been the league's most susceptible to big plays. Then, Mizzell's team is the biggest favorite of the week and he's facing a generous run defense, setting him up for a potential second straight breakout performance.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.