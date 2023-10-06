This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 18 on DraftKings

We still have postseason stakes in play on the third-to-last week of the regular season, and there's no bigger game than a Blue Bombers-Lions clash that could ultimately decide the West Division. We have several plays to consider from that showdown, as well as from the other three games on the holiday weekend ledger.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 18

Zach Collaros, WPG at BC ($11,800): Collaros came up a bit short last week in a matchup against the Argonauts, but we'll go right back to the well on him this week as a potential pivot off the much more costly Vernon Adams, who'll be on the other sideline and is still listed as an "Also Consider" option. Collaros has as much upside as his opposite number – they both average exactly 22.4 DK points per contest – and he's scored 22 DK points or more on eight occasions this season. BC does have impressive metrics in most pass defense categories, although the Lions have given up some big plays (20 completions of 30+ yards) and Collaros has a league-leading 1,466 yards on passes of 20 yards or more in depth along with a 15:2 TD:INT in that split.

Tre Ford, EDM at TOR ($11,300): Ford's mobility always makes him a threat to rack up solid fantasy scores, as evidenced by his average of 19.95 DK points per game. He's eclipsed 20 DK points in four of his six games at the helm of the Elks offense and hasn't posted any fewer than 17.1 in any of those contests. With an Argonauts team that already has the East Division sewn up serving as his opposition and Toronto yielding 300.9 passing yards per game and a league-high 71.9 percent completion rate, Ford is a viable option at his salary.

Bo Levi Mitchell ($6,500) or Matthew Shiltz ($8,500), HAM at SSK: It's likely either Mitchell or Shiltz getting the starting call Saturday night, with the former just having come off the injured list stint due to a lower leg fracture. Hamilton will likely want to get its veteran offseason addition some playing time before the postseason, so Mitchell could turn out to be one of the better fantasy-point-per-dollar plays of the week if he's active. The Roughriders have allowed 263.8 passing yards per game and the second-most completions of 30+ yards (31) as well, so there could certainly be an opportunity for some big plays through the air for either signal-caller.

ALSO CONSIDER: Vernon Adams, BC vs. WPG ($13,100); Jake Dolegala, SSK vs. HAM ($8,400)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 18

Brady Oliveira, WPG at BC ($11,400): Oliveira's matchup on paper is anything but appealing, but with such a big game on tap and his recent body of work, he's very likely to see plenty of opportunities to deliver on his salary. Oliveira just scored 28.1 DK points against the Argonauts in Week 17, and he's been at 23 DK points or higher in four of the last five contests overall. The versatile back is also an accomplished receiver (27-345 line through the air) and should be counted to help the Bombers attack with a balanced approach in an unfriendly road environment.

James Butler, HAM at SSK ($10,500): Butler can be a bit feast or famine when it comes to his production, but when the well-rounded back hits for a productive game, it's usually very rewarding. The most recent example came in Week 17, when Butler snapped a three-game stretch of being held under 4.0 yards per carry to post 92 on 14 totes on his way to 13.2 DK points against Calgary. Butler has five tallies of over 24 DK points overall this season, and he's been at his best on the road with an average of 16.9 DK points per game. The Riders have been vulnerable against the run as well, surrendering 122.7 rushing yards per game at 5.3 yards per carry.

Devonte Williams, OTT at MTL ($7,700): Williams has been quite the two-way threat for the Redblacks in recent games, posting 22.1 to 27.5 DK points in three of his last four games and recording 136- and 146-yard tallies on the ground along the way. Williams is over the 1,000-yard mark in total yards for the season, and with that aforementioned 22.1 DK-point haul coming against the same Alouettes team he'll face Monday, he could be an excellent candidate to deliver another strong return on salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: William Stanback, MTL vs. OTT ($7,500)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 18

Dalton Schoen, WPG at BC ($11,500): It's often difficult to pinpoint which Bombers receiver will be the one to break out for a big game given the team's wealth of talent at the position, but Schoen is always a strong candidate. The second-year wideout is averaging 17.1 DK points per game for the season and has scored 19.1 to 37 DK points in the last three. Besides that latter score, he has two others over 30 DK points this season, including 33.7 in his one previous encounter with the Lions. While the matchup is tough by the numbers as mentioned in Collaros' entry, BC's propensity for allowing big plays could be to Schoen's benefit once again given his downfield role.

Tim White, HAM at SSK ($10,800): White struck for another chunk play in Week 17, posting a 70-yard touchdown catch on his way to a 3-96 line and 18.6 DK points. The veteran is over the 1,000-yard mark for the season and is facing a Roughriders team that has its fair share of worrisome metrics against the pass, as outlined in Mitchell's/Shiltz's entry. White has proven capable of excelling with multiple signal-callers at the helm this season and has drawn a CFL-high 21 targets of 20 yards or more in depth, so the upside is there for another standout game.

Eugene Lewis, EDM at TOR ($7,700): Lewis is always a consideration at a mid-salary figure like this week's, and especially against a vulnerable pass defense like Toronto's. The veteran just saw a four-game streak of double-digit DK-point contributions snapped, but he's averaging a solid 11.3 DK points per game on the season and has proven to be a trusted target for Ford on multiple occasions. With Toronto potentially playing some reserves for at least part of the game on defense, Lewis is even more of an appealing play.

Kian Schaffer-Baker, SSK vs. HAM ($6,900): The Roughriders have gotten solid contributions out of multiple pass catchers this season, and Schaffer-Baker has offered one of the better combinations of production and salary of late. The young veteran is in the midst of an impressive stretch where he's posted a combined 16-180-1 line over the last two games, leading to tallies of 20.6 and 22.4 DK points in those contests. Schaffer-Baker is also facing an appealing opponent, as the Ti-Cats have given up 273.3 passing yards per game, 9.3 average yards per pass and 28 completions of 30 or more yards.

ALSO CONSIDER: Keon Hatcher, B.C. vs. WPG. ($12,400); Austin Mack, MTL vs. OTT ($10,800); Bralon Addison, OTT at MTL ($3,500)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 18

Montreal Alouettes ($4,800) vs. Ottawa Redblacks: The Alouettes defense came through yet again against the turnover-prone Redblacks in Week 17, amassing a season-high 28 DK points on the strength of two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, four sacks and two defensive touchdowns. It was the second tally of over 20 DK points for the Als' unit this season and second double-digit one against Ottawa specifically. The Redblacks have allowed a co-league-high 54 sacks and committed the second-most turnovers (37), so they make for an excellent target once again, especially since this rematch will be at Montreal's Percival Molson Stadium.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 18

Zach Collaros, QB

Devonte Williams, RB

Tim White, WR

Total salary expenditure: $30.3k

This is an expensive trio of players, but it collectively offers a substantial amount of security based on each component's previous body of work. Collaros did underwhelm a bit in Week 17 but should be aggressive from start to finish given the matchup and stakes. Williams' rushing and receiving roles over the last few weeks have been excellent for fantasy purposes, while White's big-play potential and status within the Tiger-Cats' air attack makes him an excellent play on any given week.

