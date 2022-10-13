CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 19 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

We return to a full four-game slate spread out over two days this week, and there are still plenty of competitive contests expected with playoff seeding far from settled. We have some teams with plenty on the line that find themselves in favorable matchups this week, setting up what should be an especially fun week of DFS play.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 19:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 19

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 19

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, TOR at EDM ($10,900): Bethel-Thompson bounced back from a sub-par Week 17 performance that netted only 6.6 DK points to record 22.5 DK points on the strength of a 352-yard, one-touchdown effort against the Lions in Week 18. The veteran now faces an Elks team that's been vulnerable through both the ground and air all season and does so in a game the Argos need in order to lock up the East Division crown.

Trevor Harris, MTL at OTT ($10,000): Harris just put together a 338-yard, one-TD effort against the Redblacks on Monday, a performance that netted 19.9 DK points. It was the steady veteran's third 300-yard effort of the season and marked his third consecutive game with well over a 70.0 percent completion rate as well. Harris has also been interception-free over that span and now gets another crack at an Ottawa defense allowing 284 passing yards per game and having yielded the second-most completions of at least 30 yards (26).

Dane Evans, HAM at CGY ($9,000): Evans didn't exactly take full advantage of what appeared to be a favorable statistical matchup against the Roughriders in Week 18, throwing for a modest 214 yards and tossing a pair of picks in a performance that netted only 13.1 DK points. However, Evans has an even more favorable set-up in Week 19 versus a Stamps team he posted 31.2 DK points against back in Week 2, making him an intriguing tournament play at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jake Maier, CGY vs. HAM ($9,200)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 19

Brady Oliveira, WPG at BC ($9,300): The promising but inexperienced Dru Brown will start Saturday night's game in place of a resting Zach Collaros, so Oliveira could enjoy an even more extensive role than usual. Oliveira is coming off having recorded a season-high 24.7 DK points against the Elks as well in Week 18 on the strength of 107 total yards and two total TDs, and he'd posted his second 100-yard effort of the season the week prior.

AJ Ouellette, TOR at EDM ($7,800): Ouellette continues to be an impressive two-way threat for the Argos, regularly logging double-digit rush attempts and receptions while putting up double-digit DK points in seven of his last eight contests. He now draws the best matchup in the league statistically for running backs, as the Elks have allowed a CFL-high 116.5 rushing yards per game and CFL-high 28 rushing TDs.

Wes Hills, HAM at CGY ($6,200): Hills is coming off a breakout performance in Week 18 against the Roughriders where he generated 19.8 DK points on the strength of a 132-yard effort on the ground that he supplemented with a 26-yard reception. The second-year back should certainly have an unquestioned lead-back role again in Week 19 against a Stamps team that's been tough against the run overall, but that could still facilitate a solid return at what is a very reasonable salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: James Butler, BC vs. WPG ($11,400); Kevin Brown, EDM vs. TOR ($8,100)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 19

Eugene Lewis, MTL at OTT ($11,800): Lewis was at it again in conjunction with Harris in Week 18, posting 28.8 DK points courtesy of a 9-108-1 line against these same Redblacks. It was the veteran's sixth tally of over 20 DK points this season, and he now gets a crack at Ottawa again in a key game for Montreal's postseason positioning. Lewis also has totals of 14.8 and 18.3 DK points in two other games against the Redblacks this season, so he hasn't had a poor performance versus Ottawa.

Markeith Ambles, TOR at EDM ($7,700): Ambles is an excellent mid-salary option for an Argos squad that could be down Brandon Banks (personal) and that already has multiple pass catchers on the injured list as well. The fourth-year wideout just put together a season-best 8-121 line versus BC that netted 23.1 DK points, and he's drawn at least five targets in seven of his last eight games.

Dillon Mitchell, EDM vs. TOR ($7,600): Mitchell has become the linchpin of the Elks' air attack, especially with Kenny Lawler having missed most of the second half of the season and now sidelined the rest of the way following shoulder surgery. The Oregon product's latest standout performance came in Week 18 against a tough Blue Bombers defense, which he broke through for a six-catch, 107-yard, one-touchdown effort on eight targets while recording a catch of greater than 40 yards for the sixth straight game while compiling a season-high 25.7 DK points.

Justin Hardy, OTT vs. MTL ($2,500): Hardy's salary is quite the revelation, considering you're getting a player that's seen 20 targets in his first two games back from injury and parlayed them into 16 receptions for 172 yards. Hardy has netted 14.4 and 23 DK points in that pair of contests, and he could have another massive role in Week 19 with Jaelon Acklin out for Ottawa due to head and shoulder injuries.

ALSO CONSIDER: Steven Dunbar, HAM at CGY ($9,200); Ryan Davis, OTT vs. MTL ($4,800)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 19

Calgary Stampeders ($4,600) vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats: The Stampeders are averaging an impressive CFL-high 12.3 DK points as a defensive unit, and they're coming off having generated a whopping 22 DK points against the Argos in their most recent game Week 17. They'll come into this matchup against the turnover-prone Evans well rested following a Week 18 bye and with the confidence afforded by having accrued 12 DK points against Hamilton back in Week 2. Evans and Hills could still put up strong numbers and not hurt Calgary's defense if you have them in the same lineup, considering the Stamps can generate a strong return with just a handful of plays after collecting 19 interceptions, 44 sacks, 12 fumble recoveries and a whopping nine defensive TDs so far this season. The Ti-Cats are the best team in the league to target with Calgary, as they have a league-worst -22 turnover ratio and have scored the third-fewest TDs (27) on offense in the league.

ALSO CONSIDER: Toronto Argonauts ($4,200) at Edmonton Elks

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 19

Trevor Harris, QB

Brady Oliveira, RB

Dillon Mitchell, WR/SB

Total salary expenditure: $26.9 K

This trio won't break your bank per se and should afford you a rock-solid floor, making them an appealing foundation for your lineup. Harris is in a favorable statistical matchup and already proved capable of thriving in it during Monday's defeat, while the efficient Oliveira may be counted on even more than usual with Collaros resting for Saturday night's contest. Finally, Mitchell is the unquestioned key cog of the Elks' air attack and should offer a strong return on sheer volume alone while also offering an abundance of big-play upside.

