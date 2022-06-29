CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 4 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

The CFL rolls on with another action-packed slate in Week 4, starting with a particularly intriguing Lions-Redblacks clash in which BC will try to continue a torrid start that's turned QB Nathan Rourke into a fantasy superstar. In total, three of the week's four games have spreads of 4.5 points or fewer, which bodes well for DFS purposes.

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 4

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 4

Nathan Rourke, BC at OTT ($10,700): As just alluded to, Rourke has made himself the talk of the league with a terrific start to the season that's seen him accumulate an absurd 43.1 and 38.0 DK points in his first pair of games. While that type of production is naturally unsustainable, it certainly wouldn't be prudent to discount Rourke's candidacy this week despite a well-deserved $1.2K bump in salary. The matchup against the Redblacks isn't going to be as appealing as it was a year ago by any stretch – Ottawa allowed just 19 points and 233.5 passing yards per game over the first two games to the Blue Bombers and is coming off a bye week – but Rourke's ability to robustly complement his fantasy production with his legs (10-93-2 line on the ground thus far) and his impressive chemistry with multiple pass catchers keeps him firmly in play.

Zach Collaros, WPG at TOR ($9,400): Collaros didn't quite look like he was hitting on all cylinders while facing that aforementioned improved Redblacks defense in the first two games, but he just got over the 300-yard mark in Week 3 against the Tiger-Cats on his way to 14.1 DK points. He's averaging a solid 14.3 over his first three games overall, completing at least 65.6 percent of his throws in each contest. Collaros' matchup could hardly line up better on paper in Week 4, as the Argonauts have allowed a CFL-high 360.0 passing yards per game, a 74.7 percent completion rate, the second-highest passer efficiency rating (113.9) and 9.1 yards per attempt through the first three weeks of the season (two games).

Dane Evans, HAM vs. EDM ($8,200): Evans makes for an interesting value option in Week 4 against the only team that's been a more porous pass defense in some categories than Toronto, the Elks. Edmonton ranks last in the league in completion percentage (80.7), yards per attempt (10.2) and passer efficiency rating (132.1) allowed while also tying with the Stamps for most TD passes surrendered (five) as well. Evans doesn't come without risk – he's sandwiched single-digit DK-point tallies in Weeks 1 and 3 around a breakout total of 31.2 versus Calgary in Week 2 – but he has a career body of work prior to this season that suggests he's capable of exploiting such a favorable matchup and generating a strong return on his modest salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nick Arbuckle, EDM at HAM ($8,900)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 4

Andrew Harris, TOR vs. WPG ($9,300): Harris could make for an interesting tournament play in Week 4, given his modest Week 3 performance and tough matchup, on paper, against his old Blue Bombers squad. However, a look below the surface reveals some potentially positive indicators for the highly versatile veteran, who put together a solid 110 total yards on 21 touches in his Argos debut in Week 2 against the Als before becoming a victim of game script in Week 3 and being limited to 46 yards on nine touches. Then, consider that although Winnipeg has only allowed 62.3 rushing yards per game at a modest 4.3 yards per rush through three weeks, the Bombers have had the luxury of facing a Redblacks team twice without lead back William Powell and a Tiger-Cats team last week that was missing primary back Don Jackson as well. Then, not only can Harris contribute plenty through the air even if yards aren't plentiful in the ground game, but he should certainly have some extra motivation while facing the team he had so much success with over the previous five seasons.

Jamal Morrow, SSK vs. MTL ($8,100): Speaking of talented players coming off lackluster Week 3 performances, Morrow certainly qualifies and therefore is another enticing candidate for tournaments. The speedy back is also capable of contributing plenty as a pass catcher, and he displayed what he's capable of when he gets enough touches during a Week 2 game against the Elks where he netted 31.3 DK points on the strength of 154 total yards and a rushing TD. Morrow was also hamstrung by game script in a Week 3 loss and conceded some carries to backfield mate Frankie Hickson, but he should have a chance to get back to a more normal workload against an Alouettes team that's allowed 4.7 yards per carry. It's also worth noting Morrow's work on returns, where he's already compiled 255 yards on his way to a CFL-high 512 all-purpose yards.

Don Jackson, HAM vs. EDM ($7,700): Jackson may well be mostly a forgotten man in Week 4 after last having seen the field in the opener, and for just five carries at that. The former Green Bay Packer exited that game with a knee injury and then missed the next two contests as well, but he'll be back in uniform Friday after jumping back into practice as a full participant this week. Jackson was limited to a single yard in that Week 1 cameo against the Roughriders, but he's a capable receiver out of the backfield and also averaged well over 5.0 yards per carry in two of his first three CFL seasons in a complementary role. Meanwhile, the Elks have given up 162.3 rushing yards per game, 6.0 yards per carry and eight rushing TDs, all CFL-high marks in the first three weeks of the campaign.

ALSO CONSIDER: James Butler, BC at OTT ($9,500); James Wilder, EDM at HAM ($8,500)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 4

Eugene Lewis, MTL at SSK ($10,100): Lewis' salary is actually only the third highest of the four-game slate among the WR/SB player pool, and he's seen a $500 drop after a modest showing of 10.8 DK points in Week 3. However, the veteran wideout was stellar in the first two games with tallies of 18.2 and 22.7, producing 100-yard efforts in each of those games. Given his upside, Lewis is right back in play in Week 4 against a Roughriders defense that's given up 286 passing yards per game and five completions of at least 30 yards already through the first three weeks. Furthering the veteran wideout's case is the fact he has strong chemistry with both Vernon Adams and Trevor Harris, and one of the two will be under center for this favorable Week 4 matchup.

Dominique Rhymes, BC at OTT ($7,800): Bryan Burnham has been placed on the six-game injured list with a ribs injury, and Rhymes already displayed plenty of chemistry with Rourke in Week 3 against the Argonauts by generating a stellar 8-143-2 line that led to 37.3 DK points. Rhymes is also carrying a salary that's $3.2K less than position mate Lucky Whitehead, but the former carries no shortage of upside and could be playing with a bit of a chip on his shoulder against his former Redblacks squad. Additionally, although Ottawa did a good job overall limiting Collaros and his pass catchers in the first two games, the Redblacks still allowed 9.2 yards per attempt, three completions of at least 30 yards and three TDs through the air in that pair of contests.

Steven Dunbar, HAM vs. EDM ($7,400): The Tiger-Cats' Evans has plenty of solid targets at his disposal, but Dunbar brings an excellent mix of speed and a 6-foot-3, 202-pound frame that allows him to serve as a viable target anywhere on the field. The second-year CFL receiver has posted a 14-193-2 line on a whopping 27 targets through three weeks, and his secure role could well lead him to a fourth straight double-digit DK-point tally to open the season. The Elks make for good targets as already detailed in Evans' entry, and in addition to the numbers cited there, it's worth noting Edmonton is allowing 283.3 passing yards per game and has already yielded six completions of at least 30 yards in three games.

Emmanuel Arceneaux, EDM at HAM ($3,400): Arceneaux's salary is worthy of a double take considering his early-season body of work, which has corroborated the decorated veteran still has plenty left in the tank. Arceneaux has produced 11.5 and 22.9 DK points over his last two games courtesy of a 10-184-1 line in that span on 11 targets, a level of efficiency that seems to corroborate he's developed quick chemistry with quarterback Nick Arbuckle. Needless to say, Arceneaux won't have to do much to justify the minimal investment required to roster him, and the fact the Ti-Cats are allowing 308.7 passing yards, a 67.0 percent completion rate and eight completions of 30 or more yards certainly builds his case.

ALSO CONSIDER: Greg Ellingson, WPG at TOR ($9,000); Keon Hatcher, BC at OTT ($3,600); Mitchell Picton, SSK vs. MTL ($3,300)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 4

BC Lions ($4,600) at Ottawa Redblacks: The Lions' defense, much like the offense, has been absolutely lights out over the first two games, posting 13 and 19 DK points while recording eight sacks, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Much as was stated in Rourke's entry, the jaw-dropping numbers aren't likely to persist over the long term, but BC isn't in a bad spot in Week 4 despite the road game. The Redblacks did flash some firepower on offense in the first two games and will get Powell for his season debut in Week 4, but Ottawa also committed five turnovers in that pair of contests and allowed four sacks. The Lions have admittedly had a couple of what could be termed soft matchups in the form of Elks and Argonauts in the first two games, but their aggressive defensive play gives them a chance to produce another strong return in the matchup.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 4

Nathan Rourke

Jamal Morrow

Dominique Rhymes

Total salary expenditure: $26.6K

There's actually a couple of different core trios that would work well in Week 4, but like this one at just over half of the $50K salary cap. Rourke's play has been MOP (Most Outstanding Player)-worthy so far, and even with Burham out, he has four excellent targets when he drops back. One of those is Rhymes, whose upside was elaborated on in his entry, and Morrow makes for a solid play with a significant fantasy celing at what passes for a mid-level salary among starting RBs.

