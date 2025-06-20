This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Parlays for Week 3

We're set for another exciting CFL weekend, and I'm focused on two Saturday games that will see the underdogs working with backup QBs.

Read on for a look at which Week 3 CFL betting scenarios catch my eye on DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders (Saturday, June 21, 4:00 p.m. ET)

The Redblacks probably couldn't have scripted a more unsavory start to their 2025 season. Ottawa's defense has been a sieve, especially against the pass. Additionally, after a standout performance in Week 1 – albeit in a losing effort – Dru Brown is now set to miss a second consecutive game with a hip injury.

To top it off, the Redblacks now have to travel to the 2-0 Stampeders, which have scored a CFL-high (among teams that have played no more than two games) 67 points and allowed only 45 points (tops among teams that have played two games). Vernon Adams Jr. may still be getting acclimated to his new team, but he's already thrown for 585 yards with a 67.9% completion rate while adding 87 rushing yards (8.7 yards per carry) and one rush TD.

The Stamps, and Adams in particular, present a very bad matchup for Ottawa's porous pass defense. Calgary is loaded at the skill positions, even with veteran wideout Reggie Begelton sidelined on the six-game IL due to a knee injury. The likes of Clark Barnes, Tevin Jones, Jalen Philpot and Dominique Rhymes offer plenty of capable targets for Adams, and explosive No. 1 back Dedrick Mills is also an excellent receiver in addition to a very talented, efficient running back.

On the Redblacks' side, Dustin Crum will get the call under center this week after Week 2 spot starter Matthew Shiltz threw three interceptions in Ottawa's 39-18 loss to the Alouettes. Crum last saw extended time in 2023, when he threw for 3,109 yards (68.9% completion rate) with a 10:12 TD:INT and rushed for 712 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and nine TDs across 18 games (14 starts).

Crum can certainly make some plays through both the ground and air, but rust is a very real concern, especially against a Stamps defense that's tied for first among two-game teams with five turnovers forced. With advantages on both sides of the ball and the Redblacks allowing 310.5 passing yards per game (72.4% completion rate), I like bets on a Stamps cover and an SGP that combines a Calgary outright win with another big day for Adams through the air.

CFL Picks for Redblacks at Stampeders

Stampeders -3.5 (-102 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

SGP: Stampeders moneyline and Vernon Adams Jr. 275+ passing yards (+109 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at British Columbia Lions (Saturday, June 21, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Bombers shook off the season-opening absence of Zach Collaros due to a suspension in their first game of the campaign in Week 2, with Winnipeg recording a 34-20 win over the Lions behind a solid effort from fill-in QB Chris Streveler.

Naturally, the fact Nathan Rourke exited that contest early with an oblique injury helped the Bombers' cause, although the talented signal-caller struggled considerably for most of the game and completed well under 50.0% of his throws (12-for-27). This week, Rourke is listed as a game-time decision, but veteran Jeremiah Masoli has already been named the starter irrespective of Rourke's availability.

Masoli naturally doesn't lack for experience and looked fairly sharp in emergency duty last week, but the Bombers have now had a chance to game plan for him throughout the week. Masoli is also going to go into battle with less than a full arsenal, as starting receiver Stanley Berryhill III (thigh) is ruled out.

Masoli will still have a solid group of weapons at his disposal, including Justin McInnis, Keon Hatcher and Jevon Cottoy, as well as capable veteran pass-catching back James Butler. Yet, Winnipeg will have Collaros under center this week, and although Brady Oliveira will sit out due to a shoulder injury, the Bombers could be very prepared to make up for his absence via the Matthew Peterson-Quinton Cooley combo.

Peterson was outstanding after Oliveira's early exit in Week 2, finishing with 130 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Meanwhile, Cooley, who rushed for 3,057 yards at 5.9 yards per carry during his college days at Liberty, also thrived in the preseason with 13 carries for 92 yards and three catches for 45 yards. BC proved incapable of slowing down the run last week, supporting the notion the Bombers could once again the battle of the trenches this week and not really miss Oliveira's presence as a result.

The Bombers have the firepower on both sides of the ball to record a victory of at least four points with Rourke out of the picture, and given they should have a solid opportunity to succeed consistently on the ground and also sport a talented defense, the Under on a relatively elevated total is also in play.

CFL Picks for Blue Bombers at Lions

Blue Bombers -3.5 (-118 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 50.5 points (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

