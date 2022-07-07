This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 5 on DraftKings

We're set for one of the CFL's three-game slates in Week 5, but each game certainly has some DFS potential. The battle of undefeated squads between the Bombers and Lions steals the spotlight, yet there are spots in the other two games to take advantage of that we'll highlight here as well.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 5 of CFL action:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 5

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 5

Nathan Rourke, BC vs. WPG ($11,400): Rourke has scored at least 37 DK points in each of his first three games, and in addition to his passing prowess, is as elite a running threat at the quarterback position as there is in the league. The versatile signal-caller has a diverse array of pass catchers to target as well even if Lucky Whitehead (ankle) is ultimately ruled out this week, and the Blue Bombers defense comes in allowing a CFL-high 315.5 yards per game at a 68.2 percent completion rate, furthering Rourke's case.

Cody Fajardo, SSK vs. OTT ($10,600): Fajardo already has a pair of tallies of greater than 25 DK points in his first four games, and although he hasn't quite run as much the last three games as he did in the opener, his legs are always a threat. The veteran still managed to accrue 25.1 DK points in Week 4 despite the absence of Shaq Evans (ankle), and this week, he'll face a Redblacks team that was just touched up for nearly 400 passing yards and 100 rushing yards by Rourke in Week 4. Ottawa is also yielding the second-highest completion rate (72.0 percent) in the league, as well as 275.3 passing yards per contest.

Bo Levi Mitchell, CGY at EDM ($9,600): Mitchell has been dealing with a foot injury, but he practiced in full all three days coming out of the Week 4 bye and will therefore be good to go for Week 5. The veteran's salary and matchup combination is especially appealing, considering the Elks come in allowing a CFL-high 76.3 percent completion rate, the most passing TDs (six) and 261.8 passing yards per game. For his part, Mitchell has scored over 20 DK points and thrown for over 300 yards in each of his last two games and is averaging 18.3 DK points per contest overall for the season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tre Ford, EDM vs. CGY ($7,900)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 5

Ka'Deem Carey, CGY at EDM ($10,700): Carey is the highest-salaried running back and third-highest player on the slate overall, but the versatile back is still worth considering for a premium matchup in Week 5. Carey's role is one of the most secure for any back in the league, which has helped him to tallies of 24.0 and 18.2 DK points in two of his first three games. The veteran can certainly contribute in the passing game in addition to his work on the ground, and he's often the preferred option down near the goal line for Calgary. Then, the Elks come in allowing a CFL-high 148.0 rushing yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry, further cementing Carey's case.

Jamal Morrow, SSK vs. OTT ($9,100): Morrow may ultimately prove to enjoy as reliable a role as Carey as the season unfolds, and the added bonus is that he's a lot more explosive than the latter. Moreover, this week, he also requires $1.6K less of an investment. Morrow has already put together a pair of 100-yard games on the ground, and he's scored over 30 DK points in two of his last three contests. Morrow is also a threat in the passing game and brings elite speed, and game script should lend itself to him remaining involved on the ground in Week 5. Ottawa has also conceded 105.0 rushing yards per game at 4.6 yards per carry while already yielding 10 runs of at least 10 yards.

William Powell, OTT at SSK ($8,600): Powell finally made his season debut in Week 4 and contributed 55 rushing yards and a touchdown, making him an interesting candidate in Week 5 against one of his old squads. The veteran is also a very good receiver out of the backfield, which naturally enhances his overall fantasy value, and the fact he managed a total of 12 touches in his first game action last week seems to dispel any concerns about conditioning. The Riders have been tough against the run thus far, but at his salary and with his steady role, Powell deserves a look.

ALSO CONSIDER: James Butler, BC vs. WPG ($10,000)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 5

Reggie Begelton, CGY at EDM ($9,900): The Elks' vulnerabilities against the pass were discussed earlier in Mitchell's entry, and Begelton offers some solid exposure to Calgary's air attack. The veteran has opened the season with a pair of double-digit DK-point tallies in his first three games, and he could be set for his biggest performance yet in Week 5. Edmonton has already allowed an 87-1,047-6 line to receivers, along with six completions of at least 30 yards.

Dominique Rhymes, BC vs. WPG ($8,200): As alluded to earlier, Lucky Whitehead could miss Week 5 with an ankle injury, which would serve to brighten Rhymes' prospects even further at what is already an enticing salary. The veteran has his own robust role in the Lions' potent air attack even when it's at full strength, as corroborated by his 14-235-2 line through three games. Rhymes has the speed to take on many of Whitehead's downfield routes as well, and the Bombers come in having already allowed a CFL-high 103 receptions and 1,262 receiving yards, plus the second-most catches of at least 30 yards (seven).

Kian Schaffer-Baker, SSK vs. OTT ($7,500): Schaffer-Baker was Fajardo's favorite target in what was the first game of Shaq Evans' (ankle) absence in Week 4, as he brought in seven of eight targets for 90 yards and a TD. Schaffer-Baker had also been busy the week prior with eight receptions for 53 yards, and he's averaging a solid 14.8 DK points per game over his first four contests of the season. The talented national should enjoy plenty of volume once again in Week 5 at a very reasonable salary, and it's worth noting the Redblacks have already allowed five receiving touchdowns and six completions of at least 30 yards despite only having played three games.

Keon Hatcher, BC vs. WPG ($4,300): Hatcher's salary is worthy of a double take when considering he's coming off having scored 32.6 DK points against the Redblacks in Week 4 on the strength of a 7-166-1 line. Hatcher is also in a position to benefit from a potential Whitehead absence, and given he's also scored 15.5 and 13.8 DK points in his other two games, he could turn out to be the best fantasy-point-per-dollar value of the three-game slate.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kenny Lawler, EDM vs. CGY ($10,500); Mitchell Picton, SSK vs. OTT ($3,600)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 5

Calgary Stampeders ($5,200) at Edmonton Elks: The Elks found some success with Tre Ford at quarterback in Week 4, but Calgary has had a bye week to prepare and comes in having posted seven and 12 DK points on defense in the first two weeks. The Stamps have produced five interceptions, six sacks and a defensive touchdown in just three games, and while Ford can certainly make some plays with his legs, his inexperience could certainly surface in the form of some turnovers against a rested veteran defense.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 5

Bo Levi Mitchell

Jamal Morrow

Keon Hatcher

Total salary expenditure: $23K

This trio should have its workload locked in and will require you to invest less than half your total salary cap, adding to the appeal. As already detailed, Mitchell is rested coming off a bye and has an excellent matchup on paper, and the same holds true for the versatile Morrow, who's already cracked 30 DK points on two occasions. Then, Hatcher has drawn a total 15 targets in the last two games and has already proven his ability to contribute big plays, which should keep him involved whether or not Whitehead plays.

