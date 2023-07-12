CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 6 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

We have another four-game slate in Week 6, and there are several players that have an appealing combination of salary and matchup. There's also a very favorable matchup for one defense in particular that we'll break down further.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 6:

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 6

Trevor Harris, SSK vs. CGY ($10,800): Harris came through once again as a solid upper-tier play in Week 5, recording 17 DK points on the strength of a 292-yard, one-touchdown effort in a narrow comeback win over the Elks. The veteran now gets another crack at a Stampeders team he faced back in Week 3 and recorded 16.1 DK points against via 275 passing yards and a touchdown and another 21 yards on the ground. Calgary is allowing 261 passing yards per game on a 67.4 percent completion rate, so Harris should be in line for another solid performance in a game Saskatchewan carries an implied team total of 23 points for.

Cody Fajardo, MTL vs. TOR ($9,500): Fajardo has navigated some of the worst pass protection in the league to still averaged 275.8 passing yards per game and a career-high 9.8 yards per attempt. The veteran signal-caller has develped excellent chemistry out of the gate with a pair of explosive pass catchers in Keion Julien-Grant and Austin Mack, and he therefore profiles as a very viable salary-saving option in Week 6 against the Argonauts. There is a rest disadvantage caveat at play here – Toronto last played June 25 while Montreal just took the field Sunday night against the Lions – but Fajardo is facing a defense that's surrendered a CFL-high 321.7 passing yards per game at a league-high 71.7 completion rate. The Argos have also given up a CFL-high seven touchdown passes despite already having had two byes, affording Fajardo no shortage of appeal.

Taylor Cornelius, EDM vs. HAM ($9,100): Cornelius is arguably best suited for tournaments given his spotty play, but he's coming having scored a season-high 19.8 DK points in his return to the starting job in Week 5 and now draws a very favorable matchup on paper. The mobile OSU alum is also averaging 7.2 yards per carry on his 15 rush attempts and will take on a Tiger-Cats defense surrendering the second-most passing (267.5) and rushing (118.8) yards per game, as well as the highest average yards per completion (9.8) and passer efficiency rating (103.4). Given his salary and ability to pile up fantasy production through both the ground and air, Cornelius is worthy of consideration.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dustin Crum, OTT vs. WPG ($8,700)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 6

James Butler, HAM at EDM ($9,300): Butler is an intriguing consideration worthy the lofty investment on the other side of the Tiger-Cats-Elks clash, as the versatile back is facing an Edmonton defense allowing a CFL-high 146.8 rushing yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry. Butler is averaging a solid 13.4 DK points per game and has a ceiling game of 24.4 DK points this season. His two best performances overall have come on the road, and he's already tallied 14 receptions on 17 targets this season as well. Given Butler has recorded double-digit carries in three of four games, he should have a good chance of securing the necessary volume to deliver a strong return on investment.

A.J. Ouellette, TOR at MTL ($8,900): Ouellette has picked up right where he left off at the tail end of last season, averaging 15.9 DK points over his first three games. The Ohio product already has four touchdowns and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and he now tangles with an Alouettes defense that's given up 5.3 yards per rush attempt thus far. It's also worth noting that while Ouellette has perplexingly been involved very sparsely in the passing game this season, he recorded an excellent 38-350-1 line on 46 targets across 13 games (nine starts) a year ago.

Kevin Brown, EDM vs. HAM ($7,400): Brown has largely been a victim of some poor game scripts early this season, but he's still averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has a 9-89-1 line through the air on 10 targets. Brown has three double-digit DK-point performances thus far as well, and he just posted a season-high 65 rushing yards and 91 total yards in Week 5 versus the Roughriders. Meanwhile, Hamilton has also surrendered the second-most rushing yards per game (118.8) as noted in Cornelius' entry, along with a CFL-high seven rushing touchdowns.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jamal Morrow, SSK vs. CGY ($8,800)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 6

Kaion Julien-Grant, MTL vs. TOR ($8,400): Julien-Grant has quickly turned into one of Fajardo's most potent downfield options, averaging 17.6 yards per reception on his 19 catches through four games. The St. Francis Xavier product has scored 11.6 to 21.9 DK points in three straight games and has already recorded 62 receiving yards o rmore on three occasions as well. Then, in addition to Toronto's suspect metrics against the pass already enumerated in Fajardo's entry, it's worth noting the Argos have also yielded a robust 9.1 yards per completion, the third-highest figure in the league.

Austin Mack, MTL vs. TOR ($8,000): Mack is another viable play in Montreal's air attack, especially if you're looking to dave a few hundred in salary over his teammate Julien-Grant. The Ohio State product is averaging a stellar 19.4 DK points per contest, scoring no fewer than Week 5's 15.2 in any contest. Mack has logged double-digit targets in each of the last two games as well, so he should have plenty of opportunities to exploit the aforementioned weaknesses of the Argonauts' pass defense.

Cam Phillips, TOR at MTL ($5,600): With the Argos-Alouettes game sporting the week's highest projected total at 48.5 points, it isn't the worst idea to have multiple pieces from that game in your tournament lineups. Phillips makes for a very cost-effective option from the Argos side, as he's improved his totals over that of the previous contest in each game and has an impressive 8-137 line over the last two contests while putting up 8.1 and 13.6 DK points in those games. The Alouettes are ranked in the top of the league in most pass-defense metrics, but Montreal has yielded seven completions of 30-plus yards and Phillips is averaging an impressive 16.1 yards per reception.

Samuel Emilus, SSK vs. CGY ($5,400): Emilus owns a 16-249-3 line through four games, and the LSU product has seen no fewer than four targets and as many as eight through the first four games of the season. Emilus has already posted 32.8 DK points in one contest, offering a glimpse of his significant upside and affording him plenty of appeal at his modest salary. Then, in addition to the metrics already cited in Harris' entry, it bears mentioning Calgary has also conceded the fourth-most completions (89) and second-highest passer efficiency (91.2).

ALSO CONSIDER: Reggie Begelton, CGY at SSK ($8,300); Steven Dunbar Jr., EDM vs. HAM ($5,700)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 6

Winnipeg Blue Bombers ($4,500) at Ottawa Redblacks: The Blue Bombers defense has significantly tightened up over the last two games after an uneven start to the season, recording a season-high 20 DK points in one of those contests. Winnipeg has multiple sacks in each game thus far and has three double-digit DK-point tallies overall, while the opposing Redblacks check in facing yet another quarterback change after Jeremiah Masoli was lost for the season in Week 5 with an Achilles injury. Ottawa has already been struggling while averaging the second-fewest points per game (15.0), scoring the fewest touchdowns (three) on offense and putting up a CFL-low 5.2 yards per play. The Redblacks have also committed the second-most turnovers (14), and Winnipeg is the largest favorite of the week by far at 9.5 points.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 6

Cody Fajardo, QB

James Butler, RB

Cam Phillips, WR

Total salary expenditure: $24.4 K

This trio will set you back less than half your salary allotment and features two players on opposite sides of a game that could have a good bit of scoring. Fajardo's case against Toronto's porous pass defense was already outlined in his entry, while Phillips could turn out to be one of the better fantasy-point-per-dollar plays at his position on the slate. Meanwhile, Butler has a secure role that typically affords him double-digit carries and is facing the league's poorest run defense.

