The Tiger-Cats' Bo Levi Mitchell appears on his way to another prolific season, and Juan Carlos Blanco is banking on him to keep rolling in Week 6.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 6 on DraftKings

We notably have just three games on tap for Week 6, which makes for a different roster-building dynamic, especially for tournaments. The reduced player pool does present more of a challenge in terms of differentiation, but we fortunately have plenty of favorable individual matchups to target.

As customary, we'll break down multiple options for each roster spot and also offer a trio of core plays to consider making the centerpiece of your lineups.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 6

Nathan Rourke, BC at EDM ($10,500): Rourke has logged back-to-back limited practices Wednesday and Thursday due to a core-muscle injury, but I'm naturally writing up this entry with the assumption he'll be out there for Sunday night's favorable matchup. Rourke just returned from a two-game absence due to an oblique injury in Week 5 and was very impressive, racking up 30.4 DK points on the strength of a 352-yard showing, one-touchdown showing through the air and 43 rushing yards.

The Elks have been the league's most generous pass defense, surrendering a CFL-high 326.3 passing yards per game while also giving up a CFL-high 77.3 percent completion rate and 131.1 passer efficiency rating. Edmonton has also conceded a CFL-high 11 touchdown passes and nine completions of 30+ yards, all numbers that certainly paint an encouraging picture for Rourke's prospects.

Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM vs. OTT ($9,900): Mitchell looks to be on pace to match or perhaps even exceed last season's elite performance, when he compiled a career-high 5,451 yards and tossed 32 touchdowns. Through four games, the prolific veteran is completing a career-best 69.7% of his passes while averaging 304.8 passing yards per contest and having generated a 9:1 TD:INT, numbers that have enabled him to average a position-high 23.6 DK points per contest.

The Redblacks check in allowing 269.8 passing yards per game at a 70.6 percent completion rate. Additionally, Ottawa has struggled preventing big plays downfield, having allowed 12 completions of 30+ yards, the second most in the league. Given how aggressive Mitchell has been – he's averaging just under two completions of 30+ yards per game – this could be an excellent matchup for him to pile up some chunk plays in the passing game.

Vernon Adams Jr., CGY at SSK ($9,600): Adams' Stampeders tenure is off to a pretty solid start, as the veteran signal-caller has averaged 16.4 DK points per game over his first four contests with one 300-yard effort and at least 218 passing yards in each contest. The mobile pivot, who just threw his first two touchdown passes of the season in Week 5, has added 116 rushing yards and another score at 8.3 yards per carry.

The Roughriders have surrendered the second-most passing yards per game (302.5) and the third-highest completion rate (71.4 percent). Saskatchewan has also surrendered the third-highest opponent TD drive rate (20.8 percent) and this game has a projected total of over 53 points, so all the signs are there for Adams to deliver a strong return on investment in what could be a wire-to-wire affair.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dru Brown, OTT at HAM ($9,800)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 6

Justin Rankin, EDM vs. BC ($8,600): The explosive skill set Rankin brings to the table was on full display in Week 5, when he broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run on his way to his first 100-yard game of the season and added 69 receiving yards on four receptions in a win over the Redblacks. The well-rounded effort netted a whopping 36.4 DK points, a season-high figure and Rankin's third double-digit DK-point tally in four games to open the season.

Rankin is now lined up for another potentially rewarding day, as the Lions are giving up a CFL-high 136.4 rushing yards per game at 5.4 yards per carry, along with a league-high 43 rushing first downs. Given Rankin's ability to take it to the house any time he touches the ball and the fact B.C. has been good at limiting receiver production, the speedy back could be set for a very busy day all around.

A.J. Ouellette, SSK vs. CGY ($8,200): Ouellette is always a consideration if he's healthy, but even more so in cases like Week 6, when he draws a very favorable matchup and has the benefit of extra rest due to the Roughriders' Week 5 bye. The versatile power back is also coming off his best performance of the season and his third straight game with more DK points than the contest prior

Ouellette totaled a season-best 25.1 DK points in Week 4 against the vulnerable Lions defense, a game that also marked his third straight with a rushing TD and over 90 rushing yards. He's now lined up for another favorable matchup on paper, as Calgary is surrendering the third-most rushing yards per game (111.3) and doing so at a league-high 5.9 yards per carry.

ALSO CONSIDER: James Butler, BC at EDM ($8,000)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 6

Kenny Lawler, HAM vs. OTT ($10,400): Lawler paid handsome dividends as our top Week 5 receiver recommendation, exploding for 207 receiving yards and three touchdowns on his way to 47.7 DK points. The veteran speedster's elite production upped the ante on what had already been a momentous start to his Tiger-Cats tenure, as he'd also eclipsed 20 DK points in two of his first three games of the season.

Lawler hasn't drawn fewer than seven targets in any game and has logged as many as 13, so the floor is absolutely there up to this point and helps relieve some of the anxiety surrounding the five-figure salary. The high projected total for this game also helps in that regard, making it a fairly airtight scenario for Lawler fantasy-wise.

Justin McInnis, BC at EDM ($9,800): We go from one gazelle-like target to another with McInnis, whose 6-foot-5 frame and impressive downfield speed always keeps him in consideration, particularly for tournaments. McInnis has already eclipsed 90 receiving yards in two of his first four games of the season, performances that have netted 18.4 and 19.9 DK points.

The latter tally came in Week 5 against a talented Alouettes defense, which McInnis tagged for six receptions for 109 yards on eight targets. He's now taking aim at the Elks defense, whose many deficiencies against the pass were already enumerated in Rourke's entry. And, even if Rourke happens to sit out due to his core-muscle injury, veteran Jeremiah Masoli is a capable replacement that McInnis has already built rapport with this season.

Tim White, HAM vs. OTT ($8,500): White has started his third season with Bo Levi Mitchell as his battery mate in productive fashion, as the veteran receiver has already recorded 20 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns. White is averaging seven targets and 13.4 DK points per game, only having dipped into the single digits in that regard once (Week 4 against the Argonauts).

The Redblacks have been beatable through the air as already noted in Mitchell's entry above. White is in the advantageous position of being able to do damage at varying depths of target, even though he's been utilized in the short-area passing game more often than not – not only does he have some downfield chops, but he's also able to do plenty of damage after the catch.

Steven Dunbar Jr., EDM vs BC ($5,500): White's old teammate Dunbar is also off to an encouraging start in 2025 with new signal-caller Tre Ford, having produced a 20-223 line on 26 targets through the first four games. The Houston product, who recorded his second career 1,000-yard season in 2024 with the Ti-Cats, has scored 10.5 to 16.7 DK points in the last three games, giving him a nice floor at his salary.

The Lions have been very good against the pass overall, but they're still giving up a 64.5 percent completion rate, and B.C. is also tied for the second-most touchdown passes surrendered (eight) and have allowed the third-most completions of 30+ yards (10). Dunbar is a player capable of getting open all over the field, so the opportunities could still be there for some big plays.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kalil Pimpleton, OTT at HAM ($5,900)

Team Defense Plays for Week 6

Hamilton Tiger-Cats ($4,300) vs. Ottawa Redblacks: With only six defenses to choose from this week, the selection process is a bit challenging, but the Tiger-Cats are an intriguing option. Hamilton is averaging 10.0 DK points per contest, having posted spike performances of 10 and 22 DK points in the first four games. The unit has recorded six sacks, six interceptions, one fumble recovery and four defensive touchdowns, and Hamilton also co-leads the league with 17 pass knockdowns and has a pair of kickoff-return touchdowns, making them a highly versatile unit capable of fantasy production through multiple means.

The Redblacks do present quite the stiff challenge from an offensive standpoint, especially with Dru Brown now back under center. However, Ottawa has committed nine turnovers and has a CFL-worst 14.1 TD drive percentage and 42.0 percent 2-and-out percentage, so efficiency hasn't always been a strong suit. The Redblacks have also allowed the second-most sacks (12), while Hamilton's defense has conceded a co-league-low four touchdown passes and both the second-lowest opponent passer efficiency (81.4) and second-fewest completions of 30+ yards (three).

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 6

Bo Levi Mitchell, QB

A.J. Ouellette, RB

Tim White, WR

Total salary expenditure: $26.6K

While you'll have to invest over half your salary cap in this trio, their upside is significant. The matchup for the Mitchell-White battery is excellent overall, especially when also factoring in the expected game environment and massive 54.5-55-point projected total. And, Ouellette is also in a very good position to continue his multi-week ascension, considering his robust role and how porous the Lions run defense has been.

