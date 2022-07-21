This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 7 on DraftKings

We roll into Week 7 with one team still looking for its first win (Ottawa) and one aiming to remain undefeated (Winnipeg). We also have some uncertainty as of mid-week as to whether the Saturday night battle between the Argonauts and Roughriders will be played due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Saskatchewan's locker room, so we'll provide some alternate options as usual in the event you need to pivot from the several players from that game suggested in the article

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 7 of CFL action:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 7

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 7

Nathan Rourke, BC vs. HAM ($12,000): Rourke had what would be considered his poorest game of the season in a Week 5 loss to the Blue Bombers and still racked up 23.7 DK points on the strength of 278 yards and three touchdowns. Rourke is averaging a whopping 35.4 DK points per game overall and is coming off a bye week as well, which should set him up for another productive night despite facing what is a tough matchup statistically against a Tiger-Cats defense allowing a respectable 244.4 passing yards per game.

Cody Fajardo, SSK vs. TOR ($11,000): Fajardo is dealing with a nagging knee injury but continues to play through it, and he's getting another crack at an Argos defense that conceded 18.4 DK points to him in Week 6 while allowing a 70.6 percent completion rate. Toronto did pick off Fajardo three times and he'll be missing Duke Williams (suspension) for this matchup, but the veteran signal-caller's ability to also make plays with his legs and the fact the Argos allow an elevated 291.5 passing yards per game (including 429 in their one away contest thus far) puts him firmly in play.

Zach Collaros , WPG at EDM ($9,300): Collaros was locked in during a Week 6 win over the Stampeders, throwing for 315 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 23.6 DK points. It was the Grey Cup-winning quarterback's second consecutive tally of over 20 DK points and his second 300-yard effort of the season as well. The veteran now has a golden opportunity to build on those numbers in Week 7, as the Elks have given up plenty of production through every means this season. Collaros has multiple TD passes in three games this season and has completed at least 71.1 percent of his throws in three straight, boosting his case even further.

ALSO CONSIDER: McLeod Bethel-Thompson, TOR at SSK ($9,000)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 7

James Butler, BC vs. HAM ($10,400): Butler was limited by game script against the Blue Bombers in Week 5, but he still had 54 total yards on 11 touches in what was his least productive performance of the season. An opportunity for more work should be available in Week 7, and Butler comes into the matchup having produced tallies of 29.9 and 47.1 DK points already this season. Hamilton has been stingy against the run (89.4 RYPG allowed), but Butler's solid pass-catching role should help him amply round out his production if he sees a normal workload.

Jamal Morrow, SSK vs. TOR ($10,200): Morrow continues to boast one of the highest fantasy ceilings of any CFL skill-position player, something he corroborate again in Week 6 by compiling 20.6 DK points on 15 touches against these same Argos. Morrow has eclipsed 75 rushing yards in three straight and four of six games overall, has multiple receptions in every game and has more than 20 DK points in four instances already this season as well. Toronto allowed 147 rushing yards in its one road game thus far and conceded seven yards per carry to Morrow in Week 6, furthering his case.

Walter Fletcher, MTL at OTT ($6,200): Fletcher is admittedly much more of a tournament play due to the uncertainty surrounding the Alouettes backfield, but at his salary, he's seemingly worth the investment. The speedy Ball State product is averaging 7.3 yards per carry on 14 rushes this season, and he's garnered five and seven carries in his last two games to outpace backfield mate Jeshrun Antwi over that span. The Redblacks make for good targets as well, as Ottawa has allowed a robust 116.4 rushing yards per game and just over 265 per contest through the air, with the versatile Fletcher capable of exploiting the latter weakness also.

ALSO CONSIDER: Don Jackson, HAM at BC ($7,500)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 7

Kenny Lawler, EDM vs. WPG ($10,200): Lawler requires a hefty investment, but the third-year pro could certainly be worth it while facing his old squad, which has funneled plenty of action toward the pass due to its stingy run defense. Lawler has already abundanty demonstrated his upside this season by posting tallies of 35.9 and 22.2 DK points, the latter coming just last week against the Alouettes in a wild comeback win. The Blue Bombers are giving up 276.8 passing yards per game, so Lawler could certainly be in a position to cash in if he sees anything close to the 13 targets he logged in Week 6; given fellow receiver Derel Walker (hip/groin) has already been ruled out, that could certainly be a possibility.

Kian Schaffer-Baker, SSK vs. TOR ($8,300): As mentioned earlier, Duke Williams will miss the Roughriders' Week 7 game while serving a one-game suspension for a pregame fight in Week 6, which leaves Schaffer-Baker in even better position than usual. The big-bodied wideout has already made a notable impact in Saskatchewan's passing game this season, generating four straight double-digit DK-point tallies and five in six games overall. Schaffer-Baker is already averaging just under seven targets per game, and that figure could well go up in Week 7 with Williams absent. Additionally, it's worth noting the second-year pass catcher just recorded a season high in receiving yards (96) against the Argonauts in Week 6 on seven receptions, leading to 16.6 DK points.

Dalton Schoen, WPG at EDM ($6,000): Another player poised to benefit from the absence of a teammate in Week 7 is certainly Schoen, who'll take the field without the highly productive Greg Ellingson (hip) alongside him. Ellingson has already amassed 34 receptions and 42 targets through six games, and Schoen should be in a position to soak up some of that work against the Elks' generous defense. Schoen has already recorded at least five receptions in three games, has a 100-yard effort, and has posted four double-digit DK-point tallies, including 34.7 against the Lions in Week 5. Given his established chemistry with Collaros, he could be one of the best fantasy-point-per-dollar values of the week.

Cam Phillips, TOR at SSK ($3,100): Phillips' salary is worthy of a double-take at minimum, considering he's clearing coming on in the Argos' passing attack and is coming off his best game of the season. The one-time XFL star scored 21.4 DK points against this same Roughriders defense in Week 6, posting season highs in receptions (six) and receiving yards (94) while also scoring his first TD. Phillips had also generated a solid 5-57 line on seven targets versus the Bombers in Week 4, and a rematch against a Riders defense he's already gotten the better of makes him an excellent play at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Carlton Agudosi, WPG at EDM ($4,600); Emmanuel Arceneaux, EDM vs. WPG ($4,200)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 7

BC Lions ($4,600) vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats: The Blue Bombers will be a popular selection in this spot as well, but the Lions make for a highly intriguing pivot. BC's defense is averaging a solid 7.5 DK points per game, including 9.7 at home. The Lions should be especially prepared coming off a bye week, and their aggressive pass rush (11 sacks) could well help goad the mistaken-prone Dane Evans into some turnovers. Evans threw two picks apiece in each of his first four games before turning in a clean effort against the Redblacks in Week 6, and Hamiltion has a near-non-existent ground attack that could make the Ti-Cats offense dangerously one-dimensional.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 7

Zach Collaros

Jamal Morrow

Dalton Schoen

Total salary expenditure: $25.5K

The cost of rostering this trio has gone up slightly over last week, when I'd also recommended them as a great core. Only Schoen disappointed in that scenario with a three-catch day, but had he hung on to what would have been a tough touchdown grab, his numbers would have fit the bill. I have no qualms about going back to the well this week, however, given Collaros' and Morrow's matchups, as well as what should be a big boost in workload for the talented Schoen in Ellingson's absence.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.