CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 7 on DraftKings

We're set for a four-game slate in Week 7 that features some new quarterbacks taking the reins of their respective offenses, and a number of particularly intriguing receiver/slotback plays that have very reasonable salaries. A pair of running backs also have attractive matchups, giving us plenty of options across the salary cap and player pool.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 7

Chad Kelly, TOR at HAM ($10,500): Kelly seems to be getting better by the week, and he's coming off having scored a season-high 35.3 DK points against the Alouettes in Week 6. His recent ascension has been fueled by a significant uptick in accuracy, as he's completed 79.3 and 84.0 percent of his throws in the last two games. Kelly now gets a rematch against the same Tiger-Cats team he made his season debut against back in Week 2, an outing where three rushing touchdowns helped him to 29.3 DK points. The Ti-Cats haven't really improved much against the pass since that game, either, as they check in allowing the second-most passing yards per game (289.6), the second-highest average yards per completion (9.7) and highest passer efficiency (99.0).

Dustin Crum, OTT at CGY ($9,400): Crum was stellar in the Week 6 upset over the Blue Bombers, posting 32.8 DK points on the strength of 335 total yards and two rushing TDs. The Kent State product certainly comes into this contest with plenty of confidence after scoring the game-winning TD in overtime against Winnipeg, and his versatility certainly could keep the Stampeders' defense off balance. Calgary has surrendered the third-most rushing yards per game (107.8), second-most completions (111), second-highest completion percentage (68.1) and second-highest passer efficiency (95.7), making it an appealing matchup all the way around for the surging signal-caller.

Jake Maier, CGY vs. OTT ($9,100): Maier has been up and down in a real-world football sense, but fantasy-wise, he's scored over 20 DK points in three of the last four contests. Sunday night, he gets a rematch with a Redblacks team he posted a season-high 23.8 DK points against back in Week 2. Ottawa continues to make for a good target on paper, yielding the third-most passing yards per game (283.6), third-highest completion percentage (66.7) and CFL-high 9.8 yards per completion. Maier already has a pair of 300-yard efforts – one of those having come against the Redblacks – and he's a good bet to garner that bonus again in Week 7.

ALSO CONSIDER: Vernon Adams, B.C. vs. SSK ($11,400)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 7

Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. EDM ($9,200): Oliveira made another splash in Week 6 with a 63-yard reception, finding his way to 12.9 DK points despite getting bottled up on the ground. Oliveira has three straight double-digit DK-point tallies overall, and he now faces the most porous run defense in the league in that of the Elks. Edmonton is surrendering a CFL-high 147.5 rushing yards per game at a CFL-high 5.9 yards per carry, along with a CFL-high 50 runs that have gone for first downs. Oliveira is averaging 4.8 yards per tote despite his nine-carry, 16-yard effort in Week 6, and he should find running room much easier to come by in Week 7.

A.J. Ouellette, TOR at HAM ($9,100): Ouellette has three consecutive double-digit DK-point tallies, scoring 12.5 to 26.4 DK points in that span. The versatile bruiser is averaging 77.3 rushing yards per contest at an impressive 5.2 yards per tote, and he's scored four rushing TDs through four games. Ouellette finally recorded multiple receptions in Week 6 as well after being curiously uninvolved in the air attack through the Argos' first three contests, and the Ti-Cats are vulnerable against both the pass (as detailed in Kelly's entry) and the run (116.4 rushing yards per game allowed at 5.3 yards per carry).

Jamal Morrow, SSK at B.C. ($8,900): Trevor Harris will be lost for an extended period due to his knee injury, meaning Morrow could see more involvement as both runner and receiver with the inexperienced Mason Fine taking the reins of the offense. Such was the case in the Week 6 game Harris and Fine ended up splitting time in, as Morrow posted a season-high 8-73-1 line through the air that helped lead to 25.4 DK points. Morrow also vaulted over 20 DK points against the Stamps back in Week 3, and although the Lions have been a formidable defense overall, they have yielded 5.2 yards per carry. If the Riders can find a way to keep the game reasonably close, Morrow should see enough volume to potentially offer a solid return on salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: James Butler, HAM vs. TOR ($9,400)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 7

Keon Hatcher, B.C. vs. SSK ($8,700): The Lions' passing attack is a deep and talented one, so it can often be challenging to try and pinpoint which member of the receiving corps will be the biggest beneficiary. However, Hatcher offers an appealing combination of a stable floor and reasonable salary, as he checks in averaging 20.3 DK points over the last two contests. Hatcher missed time early in the season due to a foot injury, but the Arkansas State product has logged 17 total targets in the aforementioned pair of games, corroborating his chemistry with Vernon Adams. The Riders have conceded six receiving TDs and 10 completions of 30 yards or greater, making them an intriguing target for Hatcher as well.

Reggie Begelton, CGY vs. OTT ($8,400): As detailed in Maier's entry, the Redblacks have been vulnerable against the pass in essentially every manner, making the usually reliable Begelton even more viable than usual. The veteran has recorded three double-digit DK-point tallies in four games, with his highest of the season, 25.1, coming versus this same Ottawa squad in Week 2. Begelton already has 33 targets in only four games, and it's also worth noting the Redblacks have surrendered a CFL-high 13 completions of 30 yards or more.

Justin Hardy, OTT at CGY ($6,900): Crum displayed impressive chemistry with multiple pass catchers in the aforementioned wild Week 6 win, and Hardy was near the top of that list. The 2015 fourth-round pick of the NFL's Falcons finished with a season-high 80 yards on five receptions (seven targets). Hardy also recorded a catch of at least 50 yards for the second time this season, and the veteran has scored 12.8 to 13.7 DK points in three of the last four contests overall. As mentioned in Crum's entry, the Stamps have allowed plenty of completions, and they're tied for the second-most passing touchdowns surrendered as well (seven).

Damonte Coxie, TOR at HAM ($5,200): Coxie's position mate DaVaris Daniels ($7,200) is also an interesting play if you can afford the move up in salary, but Coxie certainly makes for a viable tournament value option given his downfield role. The big-bodied wideout is averaging an outstanding 19.4 yards per catch, and his best game of the season to date came against this same Tiger-Cats team in Week 2. Coxie posted a 6-131 line that netted 22.1 DK points, and given he has at least five targets in three of his first four games and even better chemistry with Kelly at this point, he has the potential to deliver an excellent return on salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: David Ungerer III, TOR at HAM ($4,100); Marken Michel, CGY vs. OTT ($2,900)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 7

B.C. Lions ($4,300) vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders: As mentioned earlier, the Roughriders will be operating with Fine at quarterback in the wake of Harris' injury. The North Texas product is talented and mobile, but he lacks experience and could certainly feel the heat of a talented Lions defense on the road. B.C. just tied a season high with seven sacks and a defensive touchdown versus the Alouettes in Week 6 on the way to a season-best 17 DK points, their third tally of at least 15 this season. The Lions have averaged 16 DK points in two home games overall, and Saskatchewan comes in having surrendered the second-most sacks (20) while also sporting a -4 turnover ratio. The potential for Fine to experience some ball-security issues is certainly there given his offensive line's propensity for allowing sacks, making the Lions defense an especially appealing play.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 7

Dustin Crum, QB

Brady Oliveira, RB

Marken Michel, WR

Total salary expenditure: $21.5 K

All three quarterbacks spotlighted this week are certainly solid options, but for this trio, I'll go with Crum thanks to his excellent rushing upside. Oliveira, who can excel as both runner and receiver, could certainly thrive in his aforementioned favorable matchup against the Elks, and Michel, who appears as a suggestion in the "Also Consider" section for receivers and slotbacks, bumped up to four catches in his second game last week and has both the experience and speed to exploit the vulnerable Redblacks pass defense at a rock-bottom salary.



The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.