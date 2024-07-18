This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 7 on DraftKings

We're set for another exciting CFL slate, and for the first time this season, we'll see two games apiece on Friday and Saturday. There's a bit of everything this week, ranging from an Elks-Redblacks rematch, a potential offensive showcase in Argonauts-Tiger-Cats and the Lions' latest opportunity to put on another spectacular offensive display.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 7

Vernon Adams, B.C. at CGY ($12,500): Adams finds himself in his customary top spot in this space again for Week 7 after exploding for 451 yards and 32.94 DK points in a win over the Roughriders. Adams has scored over 25 DK points in each game thus far this season, and he's been over 32 in each of his last two contests. Adams now faces a Stampeders defense that he compiled 28.1 DK points against back in Week 2 and that's now allowing 306.4 passing yards per game, along with a 70.9 percent completion rate. Given Adams' elite floor, he's still worth the increasingly elevated salary.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, EDM at OTT ($9,700): The Elks continue in search of their first win despite having just a -20 point differential for the season. Bethel-Thompson is part of the reason Edmonton has been a highly competitive team, averaging 21.2 DK points per game while tossing nine touchdowns in five games. The Redblacks just conceded 21.8 DK points to Bethel-Thompson in Week 6, and Ottawa has allowed nine receptions of 30+ yards, which ties the Redblacks for third most in the league.

Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM vs. TOR ($9,500): Mitchell should be refreshed to an extent coming off a bye week, and he just scored a season-high 30.8 DK points against the Lions in Week 5. Despite some tough-luck losses, Mitchell has been a strong fantasy asset at this salary range, averaging a stellar 24.8 DK points per contest overall. The veteran signal-caller could be poised for another breakout effort in Week 7, as the Argonauts have shut down the run but have allowed a league-high 72.3 percent completion rate, along with a co-league-high 11 touchdown passes. It's also worth noting Mitchell has attempted 36 passes of 20 yards or more in depth, while Toronto has given up seven completions of 30+ yards in five games.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dru Brown, OTT vs. EDM ($8,400)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 7

A.J. Ouellette, SSK vs. WPG ($8,700): Ouellette is still finding his footing in his new Saskatchewan digs, but there are increasingly signs he's becoming a smoother fit in the team's offense. The bruising, versatile back put up his first multi-touchdown effort on his new squad in Week 6, tallying 20.9 DK points against the Lions in Week 6. Ouellette also has a pair of four-catch tallies this season, and he'll be facing a Blue Bombers defense that's given up a league-high 117.8 rushing yards per game at 5.1 yards per carry.

Dedrick Mills, CGY vs. B.C. ($7,500): Mills' salary remains static this week despite another highly productive fantasy performance in Week 6, as he collected 131 rushing yards and 19 DK points against the Blue Bombers. That was the explosive back's third double-digit fantasy-point performance in four games, and his second over 19. Mills has a clear hold of the lead-back job as well, and the opposing Lions boast the best passing game in the league, which could certainly lead to the Stampeders on the run more than usual.

ALSO CONSIDER: William Stanback, B.C. at CGY ($8,100)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 7

Justin McInnis, B.C. at CGY ($10,700): McInnis is arguably the CFL's best receiver at this stage of the season, with his unforgettable Week 6 performance only serving to crystallize that standing. The big-bodied wideout recorded 47.3 DK points on the strength of a 14-243-1 line, and that came on the heels of a 39.4 DK-point haul that was generated via a 10-144-2 effort versus the Tiger-Cats. McInnis totaled 19.1 DK points in Week 2 against the Stamps, and he's appreciably more immersed in the offense now, as his last two performances corroborate.

Justin Hardy, OTT vs. EDM ($9,900): Hardy hasn't been quite as spectacular as McInnis, but he's had several breakout performances in his own right that justify his salary. The one-time NFL wideout has put his considerable experience to good use early this season, posting three 25 DK+ point tallies, as well as 18.5 in another game over the first five contests. Hardy just compiled 25.7 DK points against the Elks in Week 6 as well, and Edmonton comes in surrendering 319.8 passing yards per game along with the second-most touchdown passes (10).

Hergy Mayala, EDM at OTT ($5,800): Mayala is the first of several sub-$6K receivers and slotbacks that I see having the potential to deliver handsome returns on their modest salaries. Mayala already has a quantifiable track record of doing so, having scored 18.2 to 21.8 DK points in three of the first four games he's played this season. Mayala furnished that second, season-best DK-point total in Week 6 against this same Redblacks defense, making this a particularly appealing matchup.

Shemar Bridges, HAM vs. TOR ($5,700): Bridges is another value play that's been outpacing his current salary with regularity, and he draws an appealing matchup with which to continue his strong stretch of play this week. Bridges is averaging 18.9 DK points per game, already eclipsing 19 on two occasions. As already detailed in Mitchell's entry, the Argos have been attackable through the air, and Bridges' robust average of nine targets per game give him an excellent level of security for a player sporting as modest a salary as he does.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ontaria Wilson, WPG at SSK ($4,600); Kalil Pimpleton, OTT vs. EDM ($3,500)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 7

B.C. Lions ($4,300) at Calgary Stampeders: The Lions' ferocious pass rush continued to produce in Week 6, with B.C. taking the Roughriders' Shea Patterson on four occasions on the way to 9.0 DK points. The Lions now face the inconsistent Jake Maier, who they also got to on four occasions back in Week 2 while recording 10 DK points overall. The Lions continue to lead the league in sacks (15) and have also forced 11 turnovers; meanwhile, Calgary is tied for the second-fewest touchdowns (12) and has recorded the third-fewest first downs (102). While the Stamps certainly have their share of playmakers, Maier has proven capable of some duds from time to time and doesn't always display optimal ball security, which leaves him especially vulnerable against a team that's currently the best at getting to the quarterback.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 7

Bo Levi Mitchell, QB

A.J. Ouellette, RB

Justin Hardy, WR

Total salary expenditure: $28.1K

While you'll have to invest over half your salary cap in this trio, they could pay major dividends. Mitchell seems likely to get into another high-volume scenario against the Argos, which presents a very favorable matchup for quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Ouellette always carries plenty of upside and has a premium matchup in his own right, while Hardy has demonstrated excellent chemistry with quarterback Dru Brown and has been providing more splash plays than in previous seasons over his long pro career, not to mention he sees an Elks secondary he already enjoyed success against last week.

