CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 8 on DraftKings

We have another exciting four-game slate on tap in Week 8, and several of them have elevated offensive expectations. There are plenty of attractive options across the salary cap and player pool, setting up what should be an especially fun week of lineup building for both cash games and tournaments.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 8

Chad Kelly, TOR vs. SSK ($10,900): Kelly put together another stellar effort in Week 7, compiling 31.1 DK points on the strength of a 306-yard, two touchdown performance. Kelly has back-to-back 300-yard efforts and also has a rushing score apiece in each of those contests. The Mississippi product's two-way capabilities give him no shortage of upside, as evidenced by the fact he's now posted over 30 DK points in consecutive weeks. The fact the Roughriders have surrendered 12 completions of 30 yard or more – the third most in the league – certainly adds to his appeal.

Cody Fajardo, MTL vs. CGY ($10,100): The Alouettes are only 2-3, but Fajardo has largely been a success over his first five games in a Montreal uniform. The veteran is averaging 20.2 DK points per contest and 276.8 passing yards per game on 9.4 yards per attempt, producing a 5:3 TD:INT along the way. Fajardo now has had the benefit of a bye week to further his chemistry with a deep pass-catching corps, and he's facing a Stampeders defense that's allowed the second-most completions (134) on the second-highest completion percentage (69.8). Calgary is also tied for the second-highest passer efficiency rating allowed (100.6), and the Alouettes have a robust projected team total of 24.75 points.

Dustin Crum, OTT vs. HAM ($9,900): Crum has quickly established himself as a two-way threat in his two-plus games under center for the Redblacks, and he'll come into this highly favorable home matchup with no shortage of confidence after leading Ottawa to consecutive overtime victories. Crum has posted 32.8 and and 28.6 DK points in his two starts, and he's been nearly as impressive on the ground (137 rushing yards, two touchdowns) as through the air (518 passing yards, two touchdowns). He now gets a crack at a Tiger-Cats defense that's surrendered the third-most passing yards (292.3), second-highest average yards per completion (9.9) and second-most touchdown passes (nine).

ALSO CONSIDER: Jake Maier, CGY at MTL ($9,300)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 8

A.J. Ouellette, TOR vs. SSK ($9,300): Ouellette may not have the most appealing matchup on paper, but he's running hot at the moment and has the breakaway speed to rack up some chunk gains. He's certainly demonstrated as much the last two games, when he's posted 42- and 36-yard runs on his way to tallies of 14.4 and 12.5 DK points. Ouellette also produced a season-high 26.4 DK points three games ago and is clocking 6.6 yards per carry over the last trio of contests. Ouellette also has encouragingly recorded a pair of receptions apiece in each of the last two games and has plenty of proven pass-catching chops as evidenced by his 38-350-1 line a year ago.

William Stanback, MTL vs. CGY ($8,200): Although the Alouettes passing game is in a particularly good spot as spelled out in Fajardo's entry, Stanback could certainly be in an advantageous position as well. Calgary has allowed the second-most rushing yards per game (120.5) at 5.3 yards per carry and has given up the second-most first downs on the ground (54). Stanback can exploit the Stamps' vulnerabilities against the pass as well, and he checks in having posted three double-digit DK-point tallies in the first five contests.

Taquan Mizzell, B.C. at EDM ($7,000): Mizzell has practiced in full over the first two days of the week after missing the last two games with a knee injury, and he should therefore be ready to exploit what has consistently been the most productive matchup for running backs thus far this season. Edmonton is surrendering a CFL-high 144.9 rushing yards per game at a league-high 5.9 yards per carry while also conceding the most opponent first downs on the ground (57). Mizzell posted a season-high 15.6 DK points against the Elks back in Week 2, and he could certainly be set to offer another strong return on his modest salary on Saturday night in a game B.C. could also be without starting QB Vernon Adams (knee).

ALSO CONSIDER: James Butler, HAM at OTT ($9,600)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 8

Austin Mack, MTL vs. CGY ($9,900): Mack will be in prime position to thrive from the same vulnerabilities in the Stampeders defense already enumerated in Fajardo's entry. The one-time New York Giant has been a hit over his first five CFL games, averaging 18.3 DK points per contest on the back of a 30-458-2 line across 44 targets. The latter number particularly underscores how much chemistry already exists between Mack and his quarterback, and it's also worth noting that in addition to the metrics already cited in Fajardo's entry, Calgary is also tied for second-most touchdown passes allowed (nine).

Tevin Jones, SSK at TOR ($8,200): Jones is a member of the Roughriders air attack that carries a reasonable salary, plenty of upside and a chance to exploit what's been one of the best matchup for opposing passing games thus far this season. The Memphis product showed encouraging chemistry with new quarterback Mason Fine in Week 7, posting a 7-75 line on 10 targets for a tally of 14.5 DK points. Jones is averaging 16.9 DK points per contest overall, already has one 100-yard performance and hasn't produced less than 60 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Toronto has surrendered the second-most passing yards per game (305.6), highest completion percentage (70.5) and most passing touchdowns (10).

Terry Godwin II, HAM at OTT ($4,800): The Tiger-Cats-Redblacks clash could have plenty of fireworks considering both the offensive players on either side and the vulnerable secondaries of each club as well. Godwin could be in prime position to benefit on Hamilton's end of things, considering the Redblacks have yielded a league-high 311.3 passing yards per game, highest average yards per completion (10.3) and most completions of 30 yards or more (17). Godwin has enjoyed a steady floor in the offense – he's posted a 25-287 line through six games – and he's already supplied a pair of double-digit DK-point totals.

Marken Michel, CGY at MTL ($4,200): Michel exploded for 32.4 DK points in Week 7 with a 4-134-2 tally that included a 95-yard touchdown, and the speedster could certainly deliver another handsome return on investment after producing the aforementioned total at a salary of $2.9K. The Alouettes have faced the fewest pass attempts in the league, but they're still surrendering 268.2 passing yards per game thanks in part to conceding an average of two completions of 30 or more yards per contest. With Michel's elite speed, he could well pay off his salary on one play for a second straight week.

ALSO CONSIDER: Justin Hardy, OTT vs. HAM ($7,500); D'haquille Williams, HAM at OTT ($7,200); Clark Barnes, CGY at MTL ($3,700)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 8

B.C. Lions ($4,700) at Edmonton Elks: The Lions defense came through as a Week 7 recommendation against the Roughriders, posting 11 DK points on the strength of two interceptions, three sacks and just nine points allowed. B.C. has four double-digit DK-point tallies overall this season, including one of 15 against Edmonton back in Week 2. The Lions have also recorded the second-most sacks (24) and third-most turnovers (15) while surrendering the second-fewest opponent big plays (six). In turn, the Elks have yielded the third-most sacks (21) and have committed a league-high 20 turnovers while averaging a league-low 14.1 offensive points per game.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 8

Cody Fajardo, QB

Taquan Mizzell, RB

Marken Michel, WR

Total salary expenditure: $21.3 K

This trio will require even less of an investment than that of Week 7, and like that group, this collection of players should have an excellent chance of delivering a strong fantasy-point per-dollar return. Fajardo's case against a vulnerable Stampeders pass defense was outlined in his entry, while Mizzell should be back to full health against the league's worst run defense. Meanwhile, Michel's salary is still an absolute bargain for his upside and his game-breaking speed can allow him to pay it off in just one play.

