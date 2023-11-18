CFL DFS Showdown Picks for Grey Cup on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

We've reached the final game of the 2023 CFL season, with the surprising Alouettes and Blue Bombers set to fight it out in the 110th edition of the Grey Cup. Winnipeg is making its fourth straight Grey Cup appearance, while Montreal is in the title game for the first time since 2010.

The Alouettes first disposed of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Semifinal before hotching a major 38-17 upset of the defending champion Toronto Argonauts in the Eastern Final. Meanwhile, the Bombers toppled the BC Lions by a 24-13 score in the Western Final to punch yet another Grey Cup ticket.

With the available DFS contests for this week being rolled out in Showdown format, there are no positional requirements to worry about, as each slot carries a Utility designation.

With that said, let's dive in one final time this season and see what some of the top options for your cash games and GPPs are!

DraftKings CFL Plays- Grey Cup Showdown

Brady Oliveira, WPG ($13,400): Oliveira is arguably right up there with Zach Collaros for the most important offensive cog in Winnipeg's offense this season. The veteran back rushed for a career-best 1,525 yards and 13 touchdowns and added another 462 receiving yards and three scores through the air. Oliveira scored 17.1 and 28.5 DK points in his two games against the Alouettes during the regular season as well, and he put up 109 yards and a touchdown on the ground versus BC in the Western Final on the way to 23.4 DK points. Montreal also surrendered a co-career-high 5.7 yards per carry during the regular season, cinching Oliveira's case in a game he should be leaned on heavily.

Zach Collaros, WPG ($13,000): Collaros has no shortage of big-game experience considering Winnipeg's string of successful seasons in recent years, and the veteran checks in having scored 15.1 and 22.6 DK points in his two regular-season meetings versus Montreal. Collaros was also at his best on the road this season – he scored 23 DK points per contest when traveling, compared to 19.3 per home game – and he naturally figures to play a key role in Winnipeg's final quest for a third Grey Cup title in four seasons.

Cody Fajardo, MTL ($11,700): Fajardo was more than serviceable during his first Alouettes season, although from a fantasy perspective, it would be fair to say he was merely slightly above average while averaging 15.3 DK points per game. Fajardo averaged 14.8 DK points per road game, but he managed only 12.3 and 5.0 DK points against the Bombers tough defense. Nevertheless, it's always worth considering rostering a quarterback in a Showdown slate, and Fajardo does have good upside for his salary after exceeding 20 DK points on six occasions this season.

Kenny Lawler, WPG ($11,200): Lawler could once again be Collaros' primary downfield threat with Dalton Schoen (ankle) doubtful for Sunday's contest. In that role in the Western Final, Lawler recorded 14.3 DK points on a 6-83 line on a night in which Collaros only threw for 158 yards. Lawler demonstrated elite upside this season while producing tallies of 23.4 and 36 DK points in an injury-shortened campaign, and his ability to produce a score worthy of his salary on just a handful of receptions makes him very worthy of consideration.

Tyson Philpot, MTL ($7,900): Philpot could make for a fruitful value option, as he's seen an increasing role in Montreal's air attack down the stretch. Philpot scored a touchdown per game in Weeks 17-21 and has added a total of nine receptions for 81 yards during Montreal's pair of postseason wins so far. Philpot is also logging time on returns, which helps round out his fantasy production, and he makes for a cost-effective stacking partner with Collaros if you're using a roster spot on the Alouettes signal-caller.

Blue Bombers Defense ($5,800): If you think of the talented Bombers defense as a highly cost-effective WR/slotback or running back, their value becomes clear. Winnipeg's unit averaged 10.2 DK points per contest, scoring in double digits on an impressive 10 occasions, including a 2023-high 28.2 tally versus the Lions in the Western Final. The Bombers' elite defensive resume consists of 61 sacks, 15 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns, and their ability to consistently pressure quarterbacks dovetails perfectly with the Alouettes' considerable troubles protecting Fajardo (61 sacks allowed). Winnipeg also recorded 20 and 13 DK points in its two games versus Montreal this season, adding to their worthiness

ALSO CONSIDER: Nic Demski, WPG ($9,200); William Stanback, MTL ($8,100)

