CFL Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 2 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 2 on DraftKings

After an exciting opening week of CFL action, we're set for another intriguing four-game slate in Week 2. We're naturally still trying to get a feel for each team and the roles of key offensive weapons within those clubs, but identifying some favorable matchups for several proven commodities isn't too difficult in Week 2.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 2

Vernon Adams, B.C. vs. CGY ($10,700): Adams opened the season in signature fashion, throwing for 363 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 26.0 DK points. The veteran star added 25 rushing yards, and despite the slight increase in salary this week, he's still worthy of consideration in Week 2. The Stampeders allowed 312 passing yards and 28 completions in Week 1, setting Adams up for what could be another rewarding fantasy night.

Jake Maier, CGY at B.C. ($9,000): Maier opened the season in fine fashion, throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns against the Tiger-Cats while failing to connect on only five of his 26 attempts. Maier put together several impressive games early last season as well, and he's certainly capable of a 300+ yard performance on any given week. B.C. has a talented defense overall, but the Lions surrendered a 77.8 percent completion rate to the Argonauts' Cameron Dukes in Week 1.

ALSO CONSIDER: Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM vs. SSK ($9,600)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 2

James Butler, HAM vs. SSK ($9,100): Butler fought through a hamstring issue and questionable tag in Week 1 to deliver a standout performance, rushing 13 times for 119 yards and recording a 12-yard reception. The versatile back could be poised for an even better performance in his second game, despite the Roughriders' impressive showing against the run versus the Elks in Week 1. However, Edmonton attempted only 10 rushes with running backs in that game, and Butler is undoubtedly going to be much busier as both a runner and as a receiver against a vulnerable Saskatchewan pass defense.

A.J. Ouellette, SSK at HAM ($8,800): Ouellette did find running room hard to come by in his Roughriders debut in Week 1, but he did find his way into the end zone and also recorded a 19-yard catch on his only target. The powerful back now faces a Tiger-Cats defense that allowed 117 rushing yards and 5.6 yards per carry in Week 1, setting Ouellette up for a potentially easier path to rushing success.

William Stanback, B.C. vs. CGY ($7,000): Stanback was quiet on the ground in his Lions debut, but he was a key part of the passing game with five receptions for 50 yards during his first extended action with Adams as his quarterback. The versatile veteran is talented enough to put together a 100-yard performance every time he's on the field, and he'll now face a Stampeders defense that gave up a league-156 rushing yards to the Ti-Cats in Week 1, doing so at 9.2 yards per attempt. Therefore, Stanback could certainly be due for a much more efficient effort on the ground, and if his passing game involvement remains anywhere near the same as the opener, he could deliver an excellent return on investment.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dedrick Mills, CGY at B.C. ($7,100)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 2

Tim White, HAM vs. SSK ($9,600): White got off to a relatively solid start in Week 1, drawing a co-team-high 11 targets on his way to a 6-55 line. The veteran wideout naturally has the upside for much more after coming in just under 1,300 receiving yards in 2023, and he could be set to take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Roughriders. Saskatchewan was a sieve through the air in Week 1 while allowing 336 passing yards and a league-high 33 completions, brightening White's outlook even more than usual this week.

Alexander Hollins, B.C. vs. CGY ($8,900): Hollins is set for a bigger role to start the season with Keon Hatcher on the injured list, and the former was already the recipient of plenty of Adams' attention in Week 1. Hollins finished with an 8-90 line on 13 targets in the contest, numbers that netted 17 DK points. Given the deficiencies shown by the Stampeders against the pass in Week 1 (as alluded to in Adams' entry), consider Hollins right back in play this week.

Shawn Bane, SSK at HAM ($7,600): Bane put together a breakout 2023 that included 93 receptions for 1,104 yards and four touchdowns, and if his season-opening effort is any indication, he may be set to one-up himself this year. The Northwest Missouri State product was on the receiving end of all three of Trevor Harris' Week 1 touchdown passes, and he finished with five receptions for 125 yards overall. The opposing Tiger-Cats gave up a league-high 80.8 percent completion rate in Week 1, so Bane may once again deliver as a mid-salary play.

Justin McInnis, B.C. vs. CGY ($4,700): McInnis was another pass catcher who was trending in the right direction by the end of last season, clearing both the 50-catch and 800-yard mark. Much like his teammate Hollins, the big-bodied wideout is primed to play a bigger role over the first six games of the season with Hatcher out, and McInnis began to deliver on that immediately in Week 1 by forging a 7-103-1 line that netted 26.3 DK points.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dalton Schoen, WPG at OTT ($10,100)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 2

Montreal Alouettes ($4,400) at Edmonton Elks: The Alouettes' defense looked like it hadn't missed a beat from last postseason in Week 1, posting 13 DK points on the strength of two sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a rouge in their Grey Cup rematch with the Blue Bombers. Montreal absolutely stymied Zach Collaros and his talented offensive weapons, and the Als now get a shot at an Elks team that has plenty of offensive talent but also an aging and turnover-prone quarterback in McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The Roughriders were able to record a pair of sacks and an interception against MBT in Week 1 while also recovering a pair of fumbles and a rouge, essentially mirroring the Als' totals. Even if some points are scored, Montreal has the pass rush and ball-hawking ability to deliver a strong fantasy defense performance.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 2

Vernon Adams, Jr., QB

James Butler, RB

Alexander Hollins, WR

Total salary expenditure: $28.7K

After their standout Week 1 efforts, I'm sticking with Adams and Hollins as my QB-WR battery for this week's cheat sheet. The duo could be in even better form after another week of practice, and both should carry a very dependable floor. Meanwhile, Butler will be another week removed from his hamstring issues and already appeared to be in mid-season form in Week 1.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.