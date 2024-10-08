NorthStar Bets CFL Picks: Week 19

This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

As we head into a Week 19 holiday slate, the CFL postseason picture has become much clearer. All but one playoff spot is spoken for, although there is still plenty of final positioning left to be decided.

We'll dive into a case for a pair of potential upsets this weekend while also highlighting one player for which conditions may be ripe for a breakout performance.

Canadian sports fans, this article is sponsored by NorthStar Bets. Click here to get in on the action.

Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders

Saturday, 3:00 p.m ET

The Elks were eliminated from postseason contention in a hard-fought 28-24 loss to the Roughriders in Week 18. As has often been the case during Jarious Jackson's tenure as interim head coach, Edmonton fought hard until the final gun and is a more dangerous team than its 5-11 record indicates.

In contrast, the 4-11 Stampeders have been a less competitive team overall in the latter portion of the season. Calgary also suffered 15- and 21-point losses to the Elks in Weeks 13 and 14. The fact the Stamps are narrow home favorites here is therefore somewhat surprising, but it's one we're looking to exploit by backing the idea of an upset.

The Elks had no trouble moving the ball against the Stampeders in that pair of victories, recording 588 total yards in the first win and 425 in the second. Calgary is no better on defense these days, allowing the second-most yards of net offence per game (378.6), including the most rushing yards per contest (122.6). If there's a 2024 team that's a nightmare matchup for that scenario, it's the Elks. Edmonton has a three-headed ground attack consisting of Kevin Brown, Javon Leake and Justin Rankin. All have home-run speed and are capable pass catchers that can wreak havoc in space.

The ability of the Elks to run a balanced offense ups their chances of yet another victory against the Stamps, as does what can often be the erratic play of Calgary's quarterbacks. Jake Maier played in the Week 13 loss and had a big part in the Stamps' undoing in that contest, tossing four interceptions and taking two sacks. That earned Maier a benching for Logan Bonner in Week 14, and he one-upped his teammate by throwing five picks in his own right.

To be clear, the Elks have plenty of defensive questions themselves, so the surest bet overall here may be that plenty of points will be scored. However, Edmonton definitely has the winning formula against the Stampeders and has proven very capable of disrupting Calgary's offence, making an upset very much within the range of outcomes.

B.C. Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

As mentioned earlier, the Roughriders punched their playoff ticket in Week 18, as did the Lions. Each squad's playoff positioning has yet to be finalized, however. Saskatchewan is a relatively modest 4-3 straight up at home this season, and the Riders came up short by a 35-20 score in their one prior meeting with the Lions this season.

Notably, each team will play with a different quarterback than in that Week 6 encounter at BC Place. The Riders' Trevor Harris has long recovered from the knee injury that led to his absence in that contest and a spot start for Shea Patterson. Meanwhile, the Lions' Nathan Rourke has returned from his NFL quest and is now the No. 1 option under center over Vernon Adams. Ironically, Adams had an unforgettable 451-yard performance in that win over Corey Mace's squad, facilitating a 14-catch, 243-yard, one-touchdown tally for Justin McInnis in the process.

Rourke hasn't quite put up that calibre of numbers over his first seven games back in the CFL, although he does have a pair of 300-yard efforts in that span. However, he certainly has the talent to exploit the Roughriders' pass-funnel defence, which is surrendering 294.5 passing yards per game and has yielded a league-high 397 completions, including 25 of 30+ yards.

Rourke still has McInnis at his disposal, and although Alexander Hollins is on the injured list with a shoulder issue, Keon Hatcher has since debuted after recovering from last November's Achilles injury and is coming off a season-best 97-yard effort in Week 18. Meanwhile, the Riders just learned they've lost Shawn Bane Jr. the rest of the way due to a knee injury. Bane has been a key member of the air attack, posting a 49-581-5 line over 14 games.

These are two evenly matched teams for the most part, but the Lions actually boast the more effective overall defense after progressively tightening up their work against the run over the latter half of the season. As such, this is a game that could go either way, and B.C., which carries a one-day rest advantage, has the talent to pull off the upset.

Week 19 Player To Pop

McLeod Bethel-Thompson or Tre Ford, Elks: The fact the Elks have been eliminated from postseason contention means Edmonton is free to let it rip offensively over its final two games. Saturday's matchup against the vulnerable Stamps presents an appealing opportunity in that regard. Jackson may opt to roll with Ford now that there are no longer playoff implications, and whichever of the two signal-callers is under center draws a matchup against a Calgary squad that's allowed a 71.5 percent completion rate and 21 completions of 30+ yards. Bethel-Thompson just threw for 379 yards and two touchdowns against the Riders in Week 18 and lit up the Stamps for 486 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 13 meeting. Meanwhile, if it's Ford that gets the call, he brings more rushing upside than Bethel-Thompson and has the improvisational skills to keep plays alive against a vulnerable secondary.