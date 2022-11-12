This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Odds, Betting Picks and Predictions for Week 11

Both these teams come into Saturday's contest with nearly no hope of an SEC Title bid. After both Ole Miss and Alabama were taken out by LSU a week apart from each other the two-loss Tigers now hold the keys to the SEC West. The Crimson Tide are in an unfamiliar position where they have been eliminated from a National Championship hunt in the regular season for the first time since 2010. Ole Miss should come into this game rested and prepared off a bye week while Alabama scrambles to right the ship following an essentially season ending loss to the Tigers.

Alabama at Ole Miss Odds for Week 11

Spread: Alabama -11.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 64.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Alabama -490; Ole Miss +365 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

This line has had little movement since the end of action on Saturday despite 84 percent of bets coming in on Ole Miss (via Action Network). The line has gone up to 12 on some other major books but has remained at 11.5 on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The moneyline odds however have been on the rise as Ole Miss was as low as +325 on Wednesday, now moving all the way up to +365.

Alabama at Ole Miss Betting Picks Week 11

This game is extremely interesting as we see Alabama in a spot they haven't been in over a decade. How will this Alabama team respond, will they be despondent or hungry to finish the year strong? On the other side of things Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin are extremely familiar with Nick Saban and this Alabama team. Kiffin has a deep understanding of the Alabama defensive scheme and how they like to counter up-tempo offense. With two weeks to prepare there are sure to be a few wrinkles Kiffin has added to this offense to keep Alabama honest and on their heels. There is no question that Lane Kiffin has watched Alabama struggle with talented wide receivers and continual busts in coverage. If there is one thing that Kiffin is exceptional at it is setting up a defense for a big play; there is no doubt he will be prepared to do this with talented wide outs in Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath.

Alabama at Ole Miss Best Bet: Ole Miss +11.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Alabama at Ole Miss Prediction

This Alabama team has struggled with consistency and has continually struggled on the road. Their only solid road win coming against Arkansas on October 1st. Since then they have struggled to run the ball consistently, the wide receiver group has been abysmal. I don't think you can count on the Crimson Tide to blow out any team on the road right now so getting more than 10 points for Ole Miss at home feels very comfortable. Ole Miss moneyline may even be a solid consideration as that number continues to balloon.

RotoWire has your college football betting needs all in one place with the latest college football odds and weekly college football picks to go with college football futures and Heisman odds.