Arizona State at Oklahoma State: Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 2

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Arizona State at Oklahoma State Betting Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Week 2

Arizona State takes a big step up in competition in Week 2, traveling to Stillwater to face the No. 12 Cowboys after taking care of business in their opener against Northern Arizona. The Sun Devils passed that test with defense, allowing only 120 total yards and creating three turnovers. Offensively, they ran for four scores and 267 yards and didn't need to throw often. They'll need to show more balance if they're to compete with the 'Pokes on the road, who looked as explosive as ever under experienced QB Spencer Sanders, scoring 58 points against Central Michigan.

Arizona State @ Oklahoma State Odds for Week 2

Spread: Oklahoma State -11 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 57.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -410; Arizona State +330 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Cowboys scored enough last week to cover this total on their own, so the books are clearly expecting this to be a step up in class and at least more defensive. And Arizona State was sound against the pass last season, ranking 20th against the pass by allowing 194.9 yards per game. But will they be ready for this steep step up in class after what was essentially a glorified scrimmage last week? We're looking at an implied final score of 34-23, give or take, so can we envision either side making it to those numbers?

Arizona State @ Oklahoma State Betting Picks This Week

Arizona State doesn't get many opportunities, but the program hasn't beaten a ranked opponent since a 31-28 upset over Oregon in 2019. Asking them to go on the road and win outright seems like a tall ask, so the moneyline option for me is Oklahoma State, paired with a few other double-digit favorites in a three-plus game parlay. New readers to my content aren't privy to this, but I generally struggle with totals throughout the season in our weekly picks column. That said, I think Arizona State is going to struggle to move the ball, so I'll give a slight lean towards the under. But my preferred play is Oklahoma State to cover this spread somewhat comfortably. If we eliminate the juice home-field provides to the spread, we're being told OSU is only about a touchdown better than ASU, and I think the gap is larger.

Arizona State at Oklahoma State Best Bet: Oklahoma State -11 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Arizona State @ Oklahoma State Prediction

Oklahoma State's run defense will be too much for Arizona State to overcome. This is a unit that ranked fifth nationally a year ago, allowing just 87.6 yards per game and 2.7 yards per carry. They opened last week by limiting Lew Nichols, who led the nation in rushing a year ago, to 72 yards on 26 carries. I expect that their defensive shutdown in the second half against Central Michigan will be the talk of practice all week, and Mike Gundy will ensure they play a full four quarters. Offensively, the Pokes want to go fast, and they have the experience under center to do just that. Arizona State hasn't proven to have game changers in the passing attack, and I think they'll have trouble matching Oklahoma State's scoring ability.

Make use of the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

If you're looking to wager on college football this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks along with updated college football futures and Heisman odds. Be sure to use our college football betting sites page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest promo codes and sign-up bonuses.