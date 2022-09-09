This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Arizona vs. Mississippi State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 2

Arizona returns home after an impressive 38-20 road victory over San Diego State this past week. SDSU was ranked just outside the top-25 entering the season, so needless to say, the Wildcats could not have asked for a better start. Arizona used a balanced attack on offense while allowing just 232 yards on defense in what was a convincing victory. Next up is a visit from the SEC, which is an entirely different challenge.

Arizona vs. Mississippi State Odds for Week 2

Spread: Mississippi State -11 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 57.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Mississippi State -380; Arizona +310 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Both teams enter at 1-0, but Mississippi State resides in the SEC, which garners much more respect from the betting public than the PAC 12, so we have a large road favorite. The line opened in the high single digits, and it's a bit surprising that it's moved to 11 so quickly, especially after what Arizona did this past week, but again, the SEC pulls a lot of weight in the betting market.

Arizona vs. Mississippi State Betting Picks This Week

Everything worked for Arizona this past week at San Diego State, but the Wildcats are facing a vastly different opponent this week. The Wildcats were able to stop a run-dependent team in SDSU, but now they're up against a pass-happy MSU team. The change in pace alone might be too much to overcome and as such, I'm going with MSU -11. While Arizona is bound to struggle on defense this week, I think we witnessed the beginnings of a decent offense this past week and I think they can carry some momentum over. With that in mind, I like the over 57.5 in this spot. The money line doesn't offer enough value on MSU at -380, so it's best to pass here, even though I'm confident the Bulldogs win this game.

Arizona vs. Mississippi State Best Bet: Over 57.5

Arizona vs. Mississippi State Prediction

As mentioned earlier, MSU will come out guns a blazing and catch Arizona on its heels. MSU undoubtedly took notice of the Wildcats ability to stuff the run this past week and I expect Mike Leach to mostly avoid the ground game in the first half, which is trouble for Arizona. The Wildcats, with some added confidence from this past week, will keep up for a half maybe, but MSU pulls away in the second half.

