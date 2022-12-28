CFB Bowl Picks: Kansas vs Arkansas Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Preview and Expert Picks for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

After just average seasons by both teams, Arkansas and Kansas will look to finish on a high note and take some momentum into next year. Both teams enter at 6-6, but their paths differed greatly. Kansas started the season 5-0 behind QB Jalon Daniels, but the Jayhawks struggled after Daniels got injured in October. In fact, the Jayhawks managed just one more win the rest of the season. Arkansas started hot as well, but once the schedule got tough, the season went south. The Razorbacks managed to salvage their season with wins over Auburn and Ole Miss down the stretch.

Get the latest Kansas betting promos at RotoWire and if you're not yet signed up at BetMGM, sign up using the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code.

Kansas vs Arkansas Betting Odds for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Spread: Arkansas -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 68.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arkansas -140; Kansas +125 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Unlike most of the bowl games this year, the lines for this game have not moved much since they were first published a few weeks ago. Then again, there haven't been any bombshells dropped in the way of player movement, so unless the public thought there was a mistake made with the opening lines, there's no reason for massive movement. That or this game is just so difficult to call that nobody feels confident on a side.

Sign up at FanDuel using the FanDuel Promo Code for a No Sweat First Bet offer worth up to $2,500.

Kansas vs Arkansas Betting Picks for AutoZone Liberty Bowl

These teams have been ravaged by player movement over the past few weeks, but fortunately, both stud QBs will be playing. Arkansas has been hit harder than Kansas, and there are a lot of holes now on the defensive side of the ball but KJ Jefferson will be the best player on the field and as long as he's upright, he's going to find a way to win this game. Kansas is going to score plenty of points, however, so the over is my top pick for this game, followed by Arkansas on the money line and Arkansas vs the spread.

Liberty Bowl Best Bet: Over 68.5, Arkansas -140, Arkansas -2.5

Kansas vs Arkansas Predictions for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

This game should be a track meet and the fireworks should start early. For as good as the Jayhawks were early in the season, their success was based mostly on their offense. Their defense just got worse as the season wore on, there's no reason to think Arkansas will struggle at all to put up points. Arkansas didn't have a strong defense to start with, but with all the losses on that side of the ball, it's going to be tough for that unit to get off the field. In the end though, it will be Jefferson making a few more plays than Daniels.