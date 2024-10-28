CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 10

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the college football waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have an upcoming favorable matchup. As always, I'll answer any questions or comments in the comments section below.

Colton Joseph, QB, Old Dominion (44.1 points)

Tyler Huff, QB, Jacksonville State (39.6 points)

Owen McCown, QB, UTSA (33.2 points)

Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor (33.2 points)

Cole Snyder, QB, Eastern Michigan (26.2 points)

Omari Kelly, WR, Middle Tennessee State (23.5 points)

Justice Ellison, RB, Indiana (22.5 points)

Jacolby Criswell, QB, North Carolina (22.4 points)

Blake Bosma, TE, Western Michigan (17.9 points)

Will Ferrin, K, BYU (13.0 points)

East Carolina D/ST (10.5 points)

64.5 points - TCU at Baylor

63.5 points - Jacksonville State at Liberty (Wednesday)

61.5 points - Georgia Southern at South Alabama

61.5 points - Louisville at Clemson

60.5 points - Memphis at UTSA

60.5 points - Wyoming at New Mexico

60.0 points - Old Dominion at Appalachian State

*Fantasy Points referenced are in DraftKings format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Owen McCown, QB, UTSA (19 Percent Rostered)

Four of our QB recommendations from a week ago were within the top 15 of all fantasy performers in Week 9. Believe it or not, all four of those players will be in this article again because they are not rostered in more than 50 percent of leagues. That list starts with McCown, who was fantastic with 33.2 fantasy points. It's too bad his team gave up an extremely large lead in a wild 46-45 loss to Tulsa. Now it's Memphis' turn to go up against that UTSA defense.

Kanye Udoh, RB, Army (38 Percent Rostered)

Over the last month of the season, Udoh has been the third-best running back in the conference from a fantasy perspective. He's averaging 19.6 fantasy points per game over his last three with a pair of 100-yard rushing games and three total touchdowns. On the season, he has five games with double-digit carries and seven total touchdowns. Army is going to keep running the ball, so keep feeding Udoh for your fantasy squad.

Week 9 Rewind: UTSA QB Owen McCown (33.2 points - 30/50, 434 YDS, 4 TD, 3 ATT, -22 YDS, 1 FL) & Tulane WR Mario Williams (10.6 points - 2/3 TAR, 26 YDS, 1 TD)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

J.J. Jones, WR, North Carolina (8 Percent Rostered)

Over his last five games, Jones has been one of the better receivers in the nation with 20 catches for 404 yards and four touchdowns on 33 targets. That equates to 12.2 yards per target and a respectable 17.5 fantasy points per game. North Carolina will take on a horrible Florida State team this week. North Carolina's No. 1 receiver is available in nearly all leagues.

Sam Roush, TE, Stanford (24 Percent Rostered)

I'm still getting used to Stanford being in the ACC. It's so weird to recommend them in this section. Their junior tight end is heating up against conference competition with a combined 12 catches (on 15 targets) for 131 yards and a touchdown against SMU and Wake Forest over the last two weeks. He should be able to have another strong performance at NC State this week and is an excellent choice if you need help at the tight end position.

Week 9 Rewind: Syracuse WR Jackson Meeks (10.3 points - 5/9 TAR, 53 YDS) & North Carolina QB Jacolby Criswell (22.4 points - 19/30, 293 YDS, 2 TD, 4 ATT, 27 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor (22 Percent Rostered)

Robertson has over 30 fantasy points in three of his last four games and is still available in 78 percent of leagues. That is just crazy. While the Bears are not a great team, they are playing some great football and are shredding opposing defenses in the Big 12. Their game with TCU this weekend has the highest over/under on the betting board, which means it's primed for fantasy points galore.

Savion Williams, WR, TCU (46 Percent Rostered)

On the other side of that Baylor-TCU matchup, go with Williams, who is starting to see significant snaps out of the wildcat formation. Williams had 30.3 fantasy points against Texas Tech on 11 rushing attempts, recording 72 yards and a touchdown paired with three catches for 81 yards and another score. Williams has 18 carries over his last two games as TCU looks for more ways to get one of their most talented players the ball.

Week 9 Rewind: BYU WR Darius Lassiter (9.4 points - 4/5 TAR, 54 YDS) & Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson (33.2 points - 11/19, 222 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 8 ATT, 73 YDS, 1 TD)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Daniel Jackson, WR, Minnesota (42 Percent Rostered)

Jackson has double-digit targets in four of his last six games. That uptick in volume paid off against Maryland as the senior receiver posted a season-high 35.7 fantasy points with his second 100-yard receiving game and first outing with multiple scores this year. While the Gophers are not known for their pass game, they've been cooking lately and should have similar opportunities at Illinois and Rutgers over the next two weeks.

Justice Ellison, RB, Indiana (22 Percent Rostered)

The Hoosiers are still undefeated and Ellison is coming off a career-high 29 carries. Why pivot now? Indiana has upcoming games against Michigan State and Michigan, so they can keep this dream alive if they want to. Even if those teams are better against the run, Ellison has shown he can also catch the ball with three receptions for 18 yards over his last two games. I think Ellison will only get more valuable as we get deeper into the regular season for Indiana.

Week 9 Rewind: Indiana RB Justice Ellison (22.5 points - 29 ATT, 123 YDS, 1 TD, 1/1 TAR, 2 YDS) & USC WR Ja'Kobi Lane (3.8 points - 2/3 TAR, 18 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Tyler Huff, QB, Jacksonville State (43 Percent Rostered)

I love these C-USA games during the week because we get to see exciting players we would never see on a Saturday among the normal plethora of games. Huff is dealing with a minor leg injury but is expected to start against a Liberty squad that was just upset by Kennesaw State. Huff is averaging 33.2 fantasy points per game over his last six games.

Tru Edwards, WR, Louisiana Tech (19 Percent Rostered)

Edwards is the highest-performing WR in the entire conference over the last month of the season with 24.0 fantasy points per game. Not only is Tru an amazing name, but Edwards also has the game to match the name with 38 catches (on 49 targets) for 478 yards and four touchdowns. The remaining schedule is extremely fantasy-friendly and they have no more bye weeks, so you can plug and play him for the rest of the year.

Week 9 Rewind: Jacksonville State QB Tyler Huff (39.6 points - 10/18, 137 YDS, 1 TD, 18 ATT, 151 YDS, 2 TD) & Middle Tennessee State WR Omari Kelly (23.5 points - 8/10 TAR, 128 YDS, 1 ATT, -3 YDS)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Tucker Gleason, QB, Toledo (40 Percent Rostered)

Gleason came off the injury report to have his best game of the year with 30.4 fantasy points against Bowling Green. He threw for a season-high 320 yards and had three total touchdowns. He's been sneaky good on the ground with three games with double-digit carries and three total touchdowns in the run game. Gleason should have yet another impactful performance at Eastern Michigan this week.

Al-Jay Henderson, RB, Buffalo (2 Percent Rostered)

We're always on the lookout for the next productive running back at Buffalo. Henderson appears to be that guy. He's having a breakout year as a junior with 83 carries for 455 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 11 catches for 86 yards. He's heating up as it gets cold in Ohio with double-digit carries in each of his last three games. He should have some running room at Akron this week.

Week 9 Rewind: Western Michigan TE Blake Bosma (17.9 points - 6/6 TAR, 59 YDS, 1 TD) & Eastern Michigan QB Cole Snyder (26.2 points - 28/47, 346 YDS, 2 TD, 7 ATT, 14 YDS)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Elijah Gilliam, RB, Fresno State (10 Percent Rostered)

With starting RB Malik Sherrod (98 percent rostered) sidelined with an injury, Gilliam has been awesome. Over his last three games, he is averaging 24.5 fantasy points per contest with a combined 55 carries for 242 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 11 catches for another 114 yards. Even if Sherrod finds his way back to the lineup, Gilliam has earned touches, which makes him fantasy-relevant.

Brayden Schager, QB, Hawaii (42 Percent Rostered)

Just when I think I couldn't be more disappointed by the Hawaii offense for the game of fantasy, I get reeled right back in. Schager had a season-high 44.1 fantasy points against Nevada with 19 carries for 120 yards and four rushing touchdowns. While it's not likely he'll do anything like that again, it's too much production on the ground from a quarterback to ignore. He'll need to muster something up if they're going to compete with Fresno State and UNLV over the next two weeks.

Week 9 Rewind: Boise State WR Cameron Camper (6.6 points - 3/4 TAR, 36 YDS) & Wyoming TE John Michael Gyllenborg (1.6 points - 1/4 TAR, 6 YDS)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Michael Van Buren, QB, Mississippi State (8 Percent Rostered)

We've hit the cupcake portion of the SEC schedule as Mississippi State plays UMass this week. With Van Buren putting up 27.7 fantasy points at Georgia, 20.6 fantasy points against Texas A&M and 24.9 fantasy points against Arkansas, he should be able to elevate that figure against UMass. The passing volume has been immense over the last three contests at 36.3 passing attempts per game. It also helps that Van Buren is available in pretty much all leagues, which you cannot say about other SEC signal-callers.

Jovantae Barnes, RB, Oklahoma (17 Percent Rostered)

In the other SEC vs. cupcake game, Oklahoma goes up against Maine. This should be a better result for the Sooners, so I'm going with Barnes, who is averaging 13.0 rushing attempts and 2.0 receptions per game. If he can get anywhere near double-digit touches, he should be able to put forth a valuable fantasy effort. He has just three touchdowns this season. I'm hoping he can push for that number in this single game this week.

Week 9 Rewind: LSU RB Caden Durham (11.1 points - 11 ATT, 15 YDS, 4/6 TAR, 56 YDS) & Kentucky WR Dane Key (12.7 points - 4/9 TAR, 87 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Colton Joseph, QB, Old Dominion (8 Percent Rostered)

Joseph came through in a big way this last week with five total touchdowns. Only Arkansas QB Taylen Green (72 percent rostered) had a better fantasy performance in Week 9. Joseph is a true dual-threat quarterback with over 30 fantasy points in three of his last four games. With the Monarchs playing so well, they shouldn't move away from their new starter when they play a fantasy-friendly game against Appalachian State.

Dorian Fleming, TE, Georgia State (26 Percent Rostered)

Despite playing in just three games over the last four weeks, Fleming is tied for ninth in the nation with 24 targets over that span. He's had at least six targets in five out of seven games this season. He's averaging 10.9 fantasy points per game, which could be even better if he had more than two touchdowns. His heavy volume on a week-to-week basis suggests that more touchdowns are coming. It's also a bonus that Georgia State has no remaining byes for the rest of the year.

Week 9 Rewind: Louisiana-Monroe RB Ahmad Hardy (13.8 points - 20 ATT, 104 YDS, 1/1 TAR, -6 YDS) & Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph (44.1 points - 20/26, 304 YDS, 4 TD, 8 ATT, 69 YDS, 1 TD)

INDEPENDENTS & PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Durell Robinson, RB, UCONN (13 Percent Rostered)

Robinson is coming off an excellent performance against Rice where he had 15 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown. It was his second career 100-yard rushing performance. When Robinson receives double-digit carries, good things happen, as the redshirt freshman is averaging a cool 7.6 yards per carry. This week's opponent, Georgia State, has one of the worst rush defenses in the nation, so this could be a big week for Robinson.

Week 9 Rewind: Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins (12.2 points - 2/2 TAR, 42 YDS, 1 TD)

DEFENSE & KICKER RECOMMENDATIONS

Defense

Army (vs. Air Force) - Army is coming off a bye week, so they are available in 53 percent of leagues. They'll go up against an Air Force squad struggling to score points this season.

Boise State (vs. San Diego State) - We're used to the Broncos being in some close shootouts, but this San Diego State team isn't that good. Boise State is available in 89 percent of leagues and is hard to play against on the blue turf.

Mississippi State (vs. UMass) - Rostered in just one percent of leagues, pretty much anyone can go here if they need a defense.

Week 9 Rewind: Kentucky vs. Auburn (3.0 points - 24 PA, 4 SK, 1 TA), East Carolina vs. Temple (10.5 points - 34 PA, 3 SK, 3 TA, 1 TD) and Memphis vs. Charlotte (5.5 points - 28 PA, 3 SK, 2 TA, 1 SFT)

Kicker

Nolan Hauser, Clemson - The freshman kicker is coming off a bye week and ranks third nationally at 10.29 fantasy points per week. Rostered in 41 percent of leagues.

Kenneth Almendares, Louisiana-Lafayette - Available in 63 percent of leagues. There should be some scoring opportunities at Texas State this week.

Chris Tennant, Kansas State - Rostered in 21 percent of leagues. Kansas State is making a move to take over the Big 12 and Tennant should be pivotal in that happening down the stretch.

Week 9 Rewind: BYU Will Ferrin (13.0 points - 3/3 FG, 4/4 XP), LSU Damian Ramos (5.0 points - 1/3 FG, 2/2 XP), & North Texas Kali Nguma (7.0 points - 1/1 FG, 4/4 XP)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: OD Colton Joseph, BAY Sawyer Robertson, JACST Tyler Huff

RB: IND Justice Ellison, ARMY Kanye Udoh, OU Jovantae Barnes

WR: TCU Savion Williams, MINN Daniel Jackson, UNC J.J. Jones

TE: GAST Dorian Fleming, STAN Sam Roush

D/ST: Army (vs. Air Force), Boise State (vs. San Diego State), Mississippi State (vs. UMass)

K: ULL Kenneth Almendares, CLEM Nolan Hauser, KSU Chris Tennant

Be sure to check out our college football custom rankings and our player rankings cheat sheet for up-to-date season-long rankings, as well as our college football weekly rankings to help guide your lineup decisions. During the season, our college football DFS optimizer and value report are powerful tools to help build DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.