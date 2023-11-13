CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 12

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have a favorable matchup in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Jordan McCloud, QB, James Madison (36.9 points)

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina (34.1 points)

Hudson Card, QB, Purdue (32.4 points)

Ricky White, WR, UNLV (25.5 points)

Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington (24.2 points)

Makhi Hughes, RB, Tulane (23.9 points)

Jase Bauer, QB, Central Michigan (23.2 points)

Daniel Jackson, WR, Minnesota (21.9 points)

Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green (21.7 points)

David Martin-Robinson, TE, Temple (19.8 points)

Eugene Wilson, WR, Florida (18.9 points)

Oregon State D/ST (12.0 points)

Troy D/ST (10.5 points)

71.5 points - Georgia State at LSU

67.5 points - SMU at Memphis

66.5 points - USF at UTSA

66.5 points - North Texas at Tulsa

65.5 points - UCLA at USC

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Chandler Rogers, QB, North Texas (38 Percent Rostered)

Rogers is coming off two of his worst performances of the year, which makes sense when you consider they played UTSA (18.9 fantasy points) and SMU (14.4 fantasy points), arguably two of the best teams in the conference. The passing volume was still dependable which makes me think he could have a huge game at Tulsa because this game will be more competitive with the Eagles slightly favored. Prior to those aforementioned performances, Rogers had been averaging 29.4 fantasy points per game.

David Martin-Robinson, TE, Temple (46 Percent Rostered)

Martin-Robinson was fantastic this past weekend with the second most targets in the nation at the tight end position. Only Minnesota's Brevyn Spann-Ford (28 percent rostered) had more with 13 targets, but the Gophers go up against Ohio State this week, so I would stick with Martin-Robinson if available in your league. With those increased opportunities, Martin-Robinson recorded his second 100-yard receiving game of the season. Temple will need to throw the ball once again at UAB this week.

Week 11 Rewind: Temple TE David Martin-Robinson (19.8 points - 7/10 TAR, 102 YDS, 3 ATT, 6 YDS) & UAB QB Jacob Zeno (7.1 points - 25/36, 206 YDS, 2 INT, 8 ATT, 9 YDS)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh (4 Percent Rostered)

Over his last four games, Means is averaging 5.3 catches (on 9.5 targets) for 85.3 yards and 0.5 touchdowns. The senior receiver is the Panthers' top option and they're likely going to need to throw the ball if they want to pull off the upset of Boston College at home on Thursday Night. He's fairly reliable as well as he has a touchdown in four of his last six games.

Jamal Haynes, RB/WR, Georgia Tech (26 Percent Rostered)

Haynes is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games against Virginia (24.6 fantasy points) and Clemson (13.4 fantasy points). Prior to not scoring a touchdown against Clemson, Haynes had a touchdown in four straight games, so he knows how to find the end zone. Both Georgia Tech and Syracuse are 5-5 and battling for bowl eligibility, so this could be a high-scoring game on Saturday night. I'm willing to lean toward Haynes notching his seventh score of the year.

Week 11 Rewind: NC State WR Kevin Concepcion (13.5 points - 3/3 TAR, 19 YDS, 5 ATT, 86 YDS) & Clemson RB Phil Mafah (12.5 points - 17 ATT, 96 YDS, 1/2 TAR, 19 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Drake Stoops, WR, Oklahoma (12 Percent Rostered)

The hometown kid from Norman, Oklahoma is ending his senior year with a bang. In his last two games, he has a combined 22 catches (on 27 targets) for 298 yards and four touchdowns. It doesn't get much better than that and he could realistically do the same thing against BYU and TCU to end the regular season. The only question will be whether Oklahoma wants to make it happen and it seems QB Dillon Gabriel (99 percent rostered) has an affinity for Stoops as a top receiver. On a side note, I want to be in the one percent of leagues where Gabriel is not rostered.

Garrett Greene, QB, West Virginia (27 Percent Rostered)

I'm going to sound like a broken record for Greene and it still hasn't paid off with just 18.5 and 15.6 fantasy points against BYU and Oklahoma, respectively. However, he's still the seventh-highest performing fantasy player in all of the Big 12 on a per-game basis and his dual-threat volume is too much to ignore. He unfortunately had to go up against a motivated Oklahoma squad this past week and didn't need to do much versus BYU the week before. He projects to have a great game against Cincinnati this week.

Week 11 Rewind: WVU QB Garrett Greene (15.6 points - 10/27, 154 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 10 ATT, 24 YDS) & Oklahoma State WR Rashod Owens (14.5 points - 6/9 TAR, 85 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Will Pauling, WR, Wisconsin (12 Percent Rostered)

While the Badgers' results as a team are nothing to be proud of, Pauling's individual performance has been very good. He has double-digit targets in five of his last six games and has three touchdowns over that span. His 56 catches (on 92 targets) for 596 yards and three touchdowns far exceed what a normal Badgers receiver sees in a season. Wisconsin isn't going to stop throwing the ball while finishing the season against Nebraska and Minnesota.

Hudson Card, QB, Purdue (27 Percent Rostered)

No reason to pivot off Card after he went for 32.4 fantasy points in an impressive 49-30 win over Minnesota. Card threw for a season-high three touchdowns and also had his best game on the ground with 44 yards and a score. They play Northwestern this week who is a pesky team and that's exactly why Vegas has that game with one of the higher over/unders on the week. If your league does play the following week, it's an excellent matchup with Indiana as well.

Week 11 Rewind: Purdue QB Hudson Card (32.4 points - 17/25, 251 YDS, 3 TD, 8 ATT, 44 YDS, 1 TD) & Minnesota WR Daniel Jackson (21.9 points - 7/15 TAR, 119 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Zion Webb, QB, Jacksonville State (6 Percent Rostered)

The Gamecocks are a fun team with an impressive 7-3 record and Webb deserves a lot of the credit for that reputation over the last month. He's a run-first quarterback that absolutely no one talks about. You would be surprised to know that he has three 100-yard rushing performances in his last five games and has nine total touchdowns over that span.

CJ Daniels, WR, Liberty (19 Percent Rostered)

I can't do this article without recommending someone from the undefeated Flames team. Daniels is coming off his best game of the season where he had 35.7 fantasy points on seven catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. All the guy has been doing is scoring touchdowns this year with eight scores in 10 games. He's been a solid fantasy play all season long at 17.6 fantasy points per game. Check out this Liberty team if you can as they are one of the best teams in the nation.

Week 11 Rewind: Liberty RB Quinton Cooley (8.5 points - 19 ATT, 85 YDS) & Tulane RB Makhi Hughes (23.9 points - 19 ATT, 131 YDS, 1 TD, 1/1 TAR, 8 YDS) *Incorrectly suggested for C-USA - Tulane is in the AAC.

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green (25 Percent Rostered)

Fannin has a touchdown in three straight games and even received a season-high five rushing attempts at Kent State in Week 11. The Falcons know that their stud tight end is one of the best players on the team and they are finding unique ways to get him the ball. Over his last three games, he's averaging 17.8 fantasy points which is elite at the position. He should have a big performance against Toledo, the MAC's best team.

Rocky Lombardi, QB, Northern Illinois (3 Percent Rostered)

Coming back to Lombardi who was clutch with 25.0 fantasy points at Central Michigan in Week 10 when we last recommended him. I'm slightly worried about this one as he did have three lost fumbles versus Ball State in Week 11, but if he does stay in the starting job, he will have an excellent opportunity to produce against Western Michigan who have one of the worst defenses in the conference.

Week 11 Rewind: Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin (21.7 points - 4/5 TAR, 92 YDS, 1 TD, 5 ATT, 25 YDS) & Central Michigan QB Jase Bauer (23.2 points - 14/27, 3 TD, 1 INT, 10 ATT, 40 YDS)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Cooper Legas, QB, Utah State (12 Percent Rostered)

Going with Legas because the Boise State and Utah State showdown has Vegas' largest over/under at 64.5 points. The favored Broncos have some uncertainty at the quarterback position, so that brings us to the Aggies' signal caller, who is averaging 18.3 fantasy points per game. He's been better of late with 23.9 fantasy points per game starting in Week 5 as they did go up against Air Force and Iowa prior to that. If you're in need of a signal caller this week, this is a good leverage spot for your team.

Malik Sherrod, RB, Fresno State (43 Percent Rostered)

Sherrod has received double-digit carries in seven straight games and more than 20 carries in two of his last four games. That's not counting his work in the passing game where he has 29 catches (on 35 targets) for 134 yards and a score. He was just okay at San Jose State, but this is a smash spot for the junior against a New Mexico team which struggles against the run.

Week 11 Rewind: UNLV WR Ricky White (25.5 points - 8/12 TAR, 144 YDS, 1 ATT, 1 YDS) & Fresno State RB Malik Sherrod (10.9 points - 15 ATT, 68 YDS, 4/5 TAR, 1 YDS)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Logan Loya, WR, UCLA (2 Percent Rostered)

I have no idea who is going to play quarterback for the Bruins this week, so I'll go with one of their top receivers in Loya. J. Michael Sturdivant (81 percent rostered) doesn't qualify for this article, but it's actually Loya who leads the team with 40 catches (on 65 targets) for 502 yards and four touchdowns. Both Loya and Sturdivant will have a shot at their best games when they go up against USC, which is likely the worst defense in all of college football.

Sam Roush, TE, Stanford (4 Percent Rostered)

In his last four games, Rousch has seen a significant increase in work with a combined 18 catches (on 27 targets) for 175 yards. Against Oregon State, Roush accounted for 32.1 percent of his team's targets, which means he has become one of their primary options when trailing in a game. With an upcoming game against Cal, I'm predicting that Roush could score his first collegiate touchdown.

Week 11 Rewind: Washington RB Dillon Johnson (24.2 points - 23 ATT, 104 YDS, 1 TD, 2/3 TAR, 28 YDS) & Oregon State WR Silas Bolden (5.6 points - 2/4 TAR, 36 YDS)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Eugene Wilson, WR, Florida (29 Percent Rostered)

Since Week 6, Wilson has been one of the best receivers in all of fantasy at 21.6 points per game. Against SEC opponents this year, he has 45 catches (on 51 targets) for 419 yards and five touchdowns in six games. The true freshman is a special player and people should take notice going into the bowl season as he should be a top player in fantasy drafts next season. Moreover, it's cupcake week for most of the SEC, so I tend to trust the Florida and Missouri matchup a bit more.

Payton Thorne, QB, Auburn (19 Percent Rostered)

It's not quite a cupcake, but Auburn does host New Mexico State this week and Thorne has been playing some great football at 25.4 fantasy points per game over his last three appearances. What I like about this observation is that it was against bad SEC competition: Mississippi State (25.0 fantasy points), Vanderbilt (18.8 points) and Arkansas (32.3 points). Thorne should be able to stay in a good rhythm since I don't think the drop to New Mexico State will be as bad as it initially appears.

Week 11 Rewind: South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler (34.1 points - 28/36, 351 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 2 ATT, 1 YDS, 1 TD) & Florida WR Eugene Wilson (18.9 points - 6/8 TAR, 63 YDS, 1 TD, 1 ATT, 6 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Jaylen Raynor, QB, Arkansas State (44 Percent Rostered)

Raynor was an article favorite when he scored 42.0 and 45.8 fantasy points against Southern Miss and UMass earlier in the year. He hasn't been quite as dominant since then, but he's been a solid contributor at 24.2 fantasy points per game. Best of all, he averages 11.8 rushing attempts per game, which has helped him rack up five scores on the ground. He'll have plenty of opportunities to rack up touchdowns in a high-flying game against Texas State this week.

Elijah Sarratt, WR, James Madison (17 Percent Rostered)

Similar to the Liberty and C-USA situation, we absolutely cannot do this article without picking someone from the undefeated Dukes team. Surratt was a beast against Connecticut with 13 catches (on 14 targets) for 160 yards. He's received at least eight targets in five straight games and is Jordan McCloud's (52 percent rostered) favorite target. He has two more weeks in the regular season to post his first 1,000-yard receiving season, which I'm fully confident he will do as he's already at 841 yards.

Week 11 Rewind: JMU QB Jordan McCloud (36.9 points - 33/37, 457 YDS, 4 TD) & Louisiana RB/WR Jacob Kibodi (4.0 points - 14 ATT, 40 YDS)

INDEPENDENTS

Camryn Edwards, RB, UCONN (5 Percent Rostered)

I'll roll with Edwards this week as the Huskies have the easiest independent matchup as they host Sacred Heart from the FCS. Starting RB Victor Rosa (22 percent rostered) is coming off an ankle injury and even if he were healthy, both running backs will play quite a bit. This is a deep recommendation, but something that will likely pay off as Cam has been good this year with 426 yards and two touchdowns on 91 carries in seven games.

Week 11 Rewind: Army QB Bryson Daily (11.5 points - 4/6, 79 YDS, 19 ATT, 83 YDS)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

Navy (vs. East Carolina) - The Midshipmen have figured it out with double-digit fantasy performances in three of their last four games. They held both UAB and Air Force to just six points and those aren't bad teams. Available in 96 percent of leagues.

Arkansas (vs. FIU) - These late-season SEC non-conference games are excellent opportunities in the fantasy playoffs. Available in 64 percent of leagues and this defense should be a class ahead of FIU's offense.

Ole Miss (vs. UL-Monroe) - Another SEC non-conference game with the Rebels being available in 79 percent of leagues. UL-Monroe has been bad against most opponents.

Week 11 Rewind: Oregon State vs. Stanford (12.0 points - 17 PA, 6 SK, 4 TA), Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan (2.0 points - 23 PA, 2 SK, 1 TA) & Troy at UL-Monroe (10.5 points - 14 PA, 9 SK, 1 TA)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: WVU Garrett Greene, North Texas Chandler Rogers, Arkansas State Jaylen Raynor

RB: Fresno State Malik Sherrod, Georgia Tech Jamal Haynes, UCONN Camryn Edwards

WR: James Madison Elijah Sarratt, Liberty CJ Daniels, Oklahoma Drake Stoops

TE: Temple David Martin-Robinson, Bowling Green Harold Fannin, Stanford Sam Roush

D/ST: Ole Miss (vs. UL-Monroe), Navy (vs. East Carolina), Arkansas (vs. FIU)

