CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 13

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch and hopefully you clinched a spot in the fantasy championship. Let's go win this thing! As I've done throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable matchup in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments sections below.

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch and hopefully you clinched a spot in the fantasy championship. Let's go win this thing! As I've done throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable matchup in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments sections below.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Garrett Greene, QB, West Virginia (47.8 points)

Zion Webb, QB, Jacksonville State (37.4 points)

Chandler Rogers, QB, North Texas (33.4 points)

Elijah Sarratt, WR, James Madison (29.8 points)

Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green (26.3 points)

Jamal Haynes, RB/WR, Georgia Tech (22.9 points)

Navy D/ST (20.5 points) *Shutout Win!

David Martin-Robinson, TE, Temple (20.2 points)

Will Pauling, WR, Wisconsin (17.0 points)

Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh (16.8 points)

Eugene Wilson, WR, Florida (15.3 points)

Logan Loya, WR, UCLA (15.0 points)

Arkansas D/ST (14.5 points)

Ole Miss D/ST (12.0 points)

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can.

72.5 points - UAB at North Texas

68.5 points - Washington State at Washington

66.5 points - Texas A&M at LSU

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Chandler Rogers, QB, North Texas (39 Percent Rostered)

Rogers came through for us this last week with 33.4 fantasy points, including four total touchdowns and he was just six yards shy of his sixth 300-yard passing game of the season. Now the Eagles go up against UAB and have the highest over/under on the Vegas board at 72.5 points. If you have a shot at starting Rogers in your fantasy championship, you should go ahead and do it!

David Martin-Robinson, TE, Temple (47 Percent Rostered)

Staying exactly the same in the AAC conference as Martin-Robinson is one of the hottest tight ends in the nation at 18.1 fantasy points per game over his last three starts. Temple is going to need to throw the ball a ton in order to keep up with Memphis, so he's a sure bet to get a bunch of targets. Moreover, he's received at least two rushing attempts in each of his last three games, so the team is finding unique ways to get one of its best players the ball each and every week.

Week 12 Rewind: North Texas QB Chandler Rogers (33.4 points - 19/31, 294 YDS, 3 TD, 14 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD, 2 FL) & Temple TE David Martin-Robinson (20.2 points - 3/4 TAR, 49 YDS, 1 TD, 2 ATT, 3 YDS, 1 TD)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Florida State (1 Percent Rostered)

It really sucks to see Jordan Travis (100 percent rostered) go down with a season-ending injury because he was having such a great year with the Seminoles. Rodemaker is the next man up and he has an excellent opportunity to step up with a game against Florida, who has one of the worst pass defenses in the nation. In limited action this year, he has five touchdowns and no interceptions. He's available in pretty much all leagues, so he's your man if you can't find anyone else on the waiver wire.

Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson (33 Percent Rostered)

Although it could be perceived as a controversial take, I think Mafah is actually better than Will Shipley (100 percent rostered). Mafah has been great over his last four games while averaging 21.6 fantasy points per game. He's received an average of 23.0 rushing attempts per game while Shipley has seen 14.5 attempts over his last two games. Shipley missed the Week 10 game with a concussion and has seen less work than Mafah since then. Clemson should be able to run all over South Carolina this weekend, so take advantage.

Week 12 Rewind: Pittsburgh WR Bub Means (16.8 points - 3/5 TAR, 78 YDS, 1 TD) & Georgia Tech RB/WR Jamal Haynes (22.9 points - 11 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD, 2/2 TAR, 17 YDS, 1 TD)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Garrett Greene, QB, West Virginia (28 Percent Rostered)

Absolutely pumped that I stuck with Greene after the slow start at Oklahoma in Week 11 (15.6 fantasy points) and boy did he come through with 47.8 fantasy points against Cincinnati. He became just the second West Virginia quarterback to ever record at least 200 passing yards and 150 rushing yards in a game (Pat White was the other). Baylor's defense has been dreadful this year, so Greene should be able to cap off the regular season with another huge fantasy performance.

Jahiem White, RB, West Virginia (3 Percent Rostered)

This true freshman is special, as he totaled 279 yards and 43.9 fantasy points on just 22 touches. That's all while Greene did his thing on the ground as well. CJ Donaldson (96 percent rostered) is dealing with a leg injury, so I expect White to get at least double-digit touches against a bad Baylor defense this next week. White is going to be a player to watch in your fantasy drafts next year.

Week 12 Rewind: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops (10.1 points - 4/5 TAR, 63 YDS, 1 ATT, -2 YDS) & West Virginia QB Garrett Greene (47.8 points - 12/19, 210 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT, 11 ATT, 154 YDS, 3 TD)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Brendan Sorsby, QB, Indiana (2 Percent Rostered)

Sorsby has definitely caught my attention with seven total touchdowns in his last two games against Illinois and Michigan State. That's been good enough for 30.3 fantasy points per game, which is elite production in the Big Ten at this time of the year. With a regular-season finale at Purdue, he should be able to eclipse 20 fantasy points once again.

Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois (44 Percent Rostered)

The production for Williams this year is insane at 76 catches (on 124 targets) for 998 yards and five touchdowns. It's absolutely crazy that he's available in more than half of leagues because he's averaging 20.3 fantasy points per game, including 35.6 fantasy points per game over his last three games. He's received at least 15 targets in all three of those contests. Even though Northwestern has a pesky defense, Williams is going to get a ton of looks.

Week 12 Rewind: Wisconsin WR Will Pauling (17.0 points - 8/11 TAR, 79 YDS, 1 ATT, 11 YDS) & Purdue QB Hudson Card (*DNP for undisclosed reason)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Zion Webb, QB, Jacksonville State (7 Percent Rostered)

Even with Webb not really doing much through the air over his last four games, he's averaged 31.3 fantasy points per game because he's averaged 18.5 rushing attempts for 114.5 rushing yards and 1.5 rushing touchdowns on the ground. With five 100-yard rushing games this season, he's worth being in your lineup because he's basically another workhorse running back.

Elijah Metcalf, WR, Middle Tennessee State (12 Percent Rostered)

The No. 1 receiver for the Blue Raiders has double-digit fantasy points in seven of 11 games this year. He's averaging 6.7 targets per game and gets to go up against Sam Houston, who has one of the worst pass defenses in all of the country. There are not many No. 1 wide receivers on better-than-average offenses available on the wire, so this is a good spot if you're in need of a pass catcher.

Week 12 Rewind: Jacksonville State QB Zion Webb (37.4 points - 6/17, 106 YDS, 10 ATT, 122 YDS, 3 TD) & Liberty WR CJ Daniels (3.7 points - 1/2 TAR, 27 YDS)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green (28 Percent Rostered)

All Fannin keeps doing is scoring touchdowns as he has at least one in four straight games. While his roster percentage has ticked up, not enough as he's still available in a ton of leagues. The Falcons should have no problem moving the ball at Western Michigan, which means that Fannin should make it five straight. Bowling Green is riding high as they are bowl-eligible and nearly knocked off Toledo, the MAC's best team in Week 12.

Jase Bauer, QB, Central Michigan (7 Percent Rostered)

One last chance at using the dual-threat Bauer as the Chippewas try to upset Toledo on their way to becoming bowl eligible. I'm not sure they will be able to pull off the upset, but I do think they can score some points on that team as Bowling Green just gave the Rockets a scare this past week. Bauer has been hit or miss this season at 21.5 fantasy points per game starting in Week 3. I think he'll receive enough work in the running game to be worth a start this week.

Week 12 Rewind: Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin (26.3 points - 5/7 TAR, 89 YDS, 2 TD) & Northern Illinois QB Rocky Lombardi (6.9 points - 9/17, 92 YDS, 7 ATT, 32 YDS)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Jayden Maiava, QB, UNLV (5 Percent Rostered)

UNLV has been the best story in all of college football in my opinion, as it just pulled off an upset of Air Force in Week 12 to move to 9-2 on the season. We've already talked a ton about superstar receiver Ricky White (68 percent rostered) and now it's time for Maiava to get his due. The redshirt freshman is averaging 20.3 fantasy points per game during the conference portion of the schedule. With 16 total touchdowns and just six interceptions, he's a big reason the Rebels have exceeded expectations this year.

Justin Marshall, RB, Colorado State (8 Percent Rostered)

I love when true freshmen start getting looks at the end of the season. This true freshman has been really nice in his last two games with 37 attempts for 217 yards and a touchdown. At 5.9 yards per carry, the Rams should continue to feed this youngster as they attempt to gain bowl eligibilty with a win at Hawaii. At the very least, they should have a huge game on the ground as Hawaii has one of the worst rush defenses in the nation.

Week 12 Rewind: Utah State QB Cooper Legas (10.7 points - 8/12, 128 YDS, 1 TD, 7 ATT, 16 YDS *Left w/ Injury in 2nd Quarter) & Fresno State RB Malik Sherrod (12.4 points - 13 ATT, 51 YDS, 1 TD, 1/1 TAR, 3 YDS)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Logan Loya, WR, ULCA (2 Percent Rostered)

Loya recorded his fourth game with double-digit targets at USC in Week 12. The Bruins game with Cal in the regular-season finale could be high-scoring and there's a great chance he has his fifth game with double-digit targets. The Bruins will be bowling this year, so they have all the incentive in the world to keep pushing their offense. There's also been some rumors of the team moving on from their head coach, so I expect them to finish the year strong.

Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State (32 Percent Rostered)

The Cougars offense is finally back as it put up 56 points in a win over Colorado. Williams is likely the only Washington State playmaker available in your league and he's as consistent as they come at 15.2 fantasy points per game. Lincoln Victor (64 percent rostered) and Josh Kelly (51 percent rostered) are also viable this week; however, Williams is just as likely to produce as those two are. The game between the Cougars and Huskies should be a lot of fun this week.

Week 12 Rewind: UCLA WR Logan Loya (15.0 points - 9/13 TAR, 60 YDS) & Stanford TE Sam Roush (10.2 points - 4/4 TAR, 62 YDS)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Eugene Wilson, WR, Florida (30 Percent Rostered)

Here's another true freshman whom I absolutely love. He's been on fire with double-digit fantasy performances in seven straight games. He has at least one touchdown in five of his last six games. Florida will be playing Florida State in a game pitting backup quarterbacks against each other, which should work to the receiver's favor. If you have a chance, watch Wilson because he's going to be good for years to come.

Jaylen Henderson, QB, Texas A&M (2 Percent Rostered)

Henderson has been fun to watch in consecutive starts with six total touchdowns and just one interception. He's going to need to score that many touchdowns in a single game if he's going to keep up with LSU's QB Jayden Daniels (100 percent rostered) this week. I don't think he'll do exactly that, but he should have a good fantasy performance. He's averaged 26.1 fantasy points in his last two starts.

Week 12 Rewind: Florida WR Eugene Wilson (15.3 points - 7/10 TAR, 23 YDS, 1 TD) & Auburn QB Payton Thorne (13.7 points - 15/19, 148 YDS, 1 TD, 17 ATT, 38 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Elijah Sarratt, WR, James Madison (21 Percent Rostered)

Even though the Dukes just lost their first game of the season, I still have love for their star receivers. He continues to ball out with four 100-yard receiving games in his last six games. He's just 31 yards from his first-ever 1,000-yard season and I have no doubt he will do that at Coastal Carolina this next week. He's one of my top recommendations this week.

Joey Aguilar, QB, Appalachian State (32 Percent Rostered)

Speaking of the Dukes' first loss, it was at the hands of Aguilar, who was downright awesome with 318 passing yards and three touchdowns in the massive upset. He has at least 20 fantasy points in seven straight games, including two of those games over 30 fantasy points. He's having a monster year with 21 total touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He should be able to keep that streak alive versus Georgia Southern this week.

Week 12 Rewind: Arkansas State QB Jaylen Raynor (8.5 points - 14/17, 196 YDS, 6 ATT, 7 YDS) & James Madison WR Elijah Sarratt (29.8 points - 8/16 TAR, 128 YDS, 1 TD)

INDEPENDENTS

Anthony Simpson, WR, UMass (40 Percent Rostered)

The Minutemen and Huskies meet up this week for a battle between independent teams. Simpson has had a couple of quiet weeks for UMass, yet is clearly their No. 1 receiver and the best bet to have a big game this week. He's averaging 7.8 targets per game, which is plenty of opportunities for your fantasy team if you're in need of a receiver in a deep league.

Week 12 Rewind: UCONN RB Camryn Edwards (12.8 points - 12 ATT, 90 YDS, 2/3 TAR, 18 YDS)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

Nebraska (vs. Iowa) - The Cornhuskers D/ST is averaging 8.36 fantasy points per game and is available in 74 percent of leagues. Iowa's offense is so bad, so this is a conservative play.

Marshall (vs. Arkansas State) - Marshall was heavily drafted, but still available in 57 percent of leagues. They should be able to shut down the Red Wolves this week.

Texas (vs. Texas Tech) - Available in 67 percent of the leagues and one of the most talented units in the nation. This isn't the high-flying Red Raiders offense you're used to either.

Week 12 Rewind: Navy vs. East Carolina (20.5 points - 0 PA, 3 SK, 4 TA), Arkansas vs. FIU (14.5 points - 20 PA, 3 SK, 1 TA, 1 TD) & Ole Miss vs. UL-Monroe (12.0 points - 3 PA, 2 SK, 1 TA)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: WVU Garrett Greene, North Texas Chandler Rogers, App State Joey Aguilar

RB: Clemson Phil Mafah, CSU Justin Marshall, WVU Jahiem White

WR: JMU Elijah Sarratt, Illinois Isaiah Williams, Florida Eugene Wilson

TE: Bowling Green Harold Fannin, Temple David Martin-Robinson

D/ST: Nebraska (vs. Iowa), Texas (vs. Texas Tech), Marshall (vs. Arkansas State)

Be sure to check out our college football custom rankings and our player rankings cheat sheet for up-to-date season-long rankings, as well as our college football weekly rankings to help guide your lineup decisions. During the season, our college football DFS optimizer and value report are powerful tools to help build DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.