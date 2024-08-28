College Fantasy Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 1

This article is part of our Start vs. Sit series.

Welcome back to the college football season! There was Week 0, and it gave us a great game between Florida State and Georgia Tech. However, the second most interesting game of the day saw Montana State squeaking by New Mexico. Now, it's time for Week 1. Things are getting robust. This is also my first Start vs. Sit column of the season. I go through every conference (R.I.P. Pac-12) and land on one player to start and one to leave on your proverbial (or literal) bench. Obviously, these days, the college football offseason is full of transfers, so Week 1 can be a bit of a mystery box. Last season's numbers increasingly mean less and less. Still, I feel like I had enough to go on to be happy with these recommendations.

AAC Starts and Sits

START

Sean Atkins, WR, South Florida vs. Bethune-Cookman

The AAC is teeming with teams facing FCS competition to kick off the season. Last year, Alex Golesh was able to unlock the Bulls' offense, with Byrum Brown's connection with Atkins sticking out. Thanks to a robust bowl game, Atkins got over 1,000 yards on the season. Here's a great chance for Brown and Atkins to ease into high gear facing a team from a lower level of competition.

SIT

Antwain Littleton, RB, Temple at Oklahoma

Littleton was stuck in a secondary role at Maryland, so he moved to Temple, where he immediately stood out as the best option for the Owls. While the AAC should prove slightly easier than the Big Ten, unfortunately for Littleton, the season opener sees Temple lined up to be a sacrificial lamb for the Sooners as they make their move to the SEC. This is quite clearly the toughest matchup any AAC team is facing. Keep Littleton in mind for the future, though!

ACC Starts and Sits

START

Rodney Hammond, RB, Pitt vs. Kent State

I don't want to solely recommend starting players facing FCS teams. That's the lowest hanging of fruits in many instances. Hammond has shared the load at running back for the last three seasons with the Panthers. He's been good for about 100 carries for 500 yards and four or five touchdowns. A matchup like this is where a player like Hammond can bolster his numbers. Aside from the Sean Lewis era, Kent State has traditionally been one of the worst FBS teams. Indeed, last season it went 1-11, only beating Central Connecticut.

SIT

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson at Georgia

This is a huge game, perhaps the biggest of Week 1. Klubnik is facing a make-or-break season at Clemson. He's getting thrown right into the fire, though. Season in and season out, you can trust Georgia to have a strong defense, at least as long as Kirby Smart is the head coach. When all is said and done, I expect the Bulldogs to have the best defense in the FBS again.

Big 12 Starts and Sits

START

Quali Conley, RB, Arizona vs. New Mexico

I mentioned earlier the Lobos played in Week 0, losing to Montana State. Now, the Bobcats are a top FCS team, but that is still notable. What really stands out is that two separate backs ran for at least 140 yards against the Lobos. Conley transferred in from San Jose State alongside Arizona's new head coach Brent Brennan, and he averaged 6.4 yards per carry and scored nine touchdowns last season.

SIT

Alan Bowman, QB, Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State

Here's a switch: I think you should sit Bowman against an FCS team. South Dakota State is not your typical FCS program. The Jackrabbits are back-to-back champions. They have earned AP votes. Bowman is in his seventh season as a college quarterback, and he started for Oklahoma State last season. He threw for over 3,400 yards, but with 14 interceptions against 15 picks. Don't expect Bowman to do well against the Jackrabbits just because they are an FCS team.

Big Ten Starts and Sits

START

MJ Morris (if he starts), QB, Maryland vs. UConn

Morris played here and there at NC State, but he's moved to Maryland, where he is primed to be the new starting quarterback. Last season, he was a little turnover-prone, but in 2022, he threw seven touchdowns against one pick in five games. The Huskies are still the Huskies, and last season, they allowed over 30 points on six occasions. However, there isn't 100 percent clarity on who will claim the starting job Week 1 for the Terps, so it will be worth keeping an eye on who gets the nod Saturday.

SIT

Miller Moss, QB, USC at LSU

Lincoln Riley is a wizard with quarterbacks. I will happily acknowledge that. He selected Moss to be his starter, and that means something. For a guy who has sat around as a backup for three seasons, the hype for Moss is awfully high. Yes, he threw six touchdowns in the bowl game last season, but bowl games are increasingly muddy data points. This will be his first start that matters. LSU has playoff hopes. LSU also has an SEC defense. I want to wait and see when it comes to Moss.

Conference USA Starts and Sits

START

Frank Peasant, RB, MTSU vs. Tennessee Tech

Rick Stockstill's long tenure at Middle Tennessee State is over, and former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason is now in charge. The defensively-minded coach has an experienced running back to lean on in Peasant. Injuries limited him last year, but in 2022 he totaled over 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns. Tennessee Tech is an opponent a healthy Peasant can run on, and in turn earn more trust from his new head coach.

SIT

Dalvin Smith, WR, Western Kentucky at Alabama

The Hilltoppers will get theirs in the passing game as the season goes on. Western Kentucky's scheme is intact, and new quarterback TJ Finley tore it up at Texas State last year. Smith now steps in as the top receiver on the depth chart, so it should be a career-best campaign when all is said and done. Opening the year in Tuscaloosa, though? The offensive fireworks may have to wait a week or two.

MAC Starts and Sits

START

Tyson Davis, WR, Central Michigan vs. Central Connecticut

I mentioned earlier the only team Kent State managed to beat last season was Central Connecticut. Well, this year, the Chippewas will face this FCS program. Davis had 453 yards and four touchdowns last year in 10 games. He has a new quarterback in Iowa transfer Joe Labas, but this matchup should help them get on the same wavelength.

SIT

Kenneth Womack, WR, Western Michigan at Wisconsin

Was Womack unlucky last season? That's the question. He had 76 catches for 691 yards, but he only caught a single touchdown. The Badgers are usually an above-average defense, and in Luke Fickell's second season in charge, there's a good chance they are better in 2024 than they were in 2023. Luck or not, Womack will be hard-pressed to find the end zone in Madison.

Mountain West Starts and Sits

START

Brayden Schager, QB, Hawaii vs. UCLA

Timmy Chang has at least made the Hawaii offense dynamic again. Last year, Schager threw the ball 525 times for 3,542 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. The Rainbow Warriors played in Week 0, and Schager threw for two touchdowns while running for two more. Now, UCLA is a tougher opponent than Delaware State, but it has a new head coach and a new defensive coordinator and will be playing in Hawaii. That has messed with teams for decades.

SIT

Malik Sherrod, RB, Fresno State at Michigan

Fresno State is dealing with a bit of chaos, as Jeff Tedford had to step down in July due to his health. Now, Sherrod was quite formidable last season, and he should be good again, but this game is against the defending champs. Michigan has offensive questions, but possibly the best defensive line (and maybe even the best defense) in college football.

SEC Starts and Sits

START

Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas vs. Colorado State

The Longhorns will be gunning to put the SEC on notice. Bond is quite familiar with Texas' conference opponents, as he played for Alabama last season. There, he had 668 yards and four touchdowns. Colorado State, well, it won't do much of an impression of an SEC defense. The Rams allowed nearly 30 points per game last season.

SIT

Le'Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame

With Reuben Owens lost for the season, Moss will be the go-to back for the Aggies. Texas A&M is beginning a new era, but it is beginning with a visit from the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame is the seventh-ranked team in the country. Five times last season the Irish held opponents to single-digit points.

Sun Belt Starts and Sits

START

Robert Williams, WR, Louisiana vs. Grambling

With a couple of receivers out for the Ragin' Cajuns, Williams may be in line for more targets than usual. He was already atop the depth chart for Louisiana as is. Williams had 385 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2023, but his numbers should tick up in 2024. Grambling is a storied FCS program, but it is not a high-level program by any means. This is a fun matchup for football fans in the Bayou, but it shouldn't be a terribly competitive game.

SIT

CJ Beasley, RB, Georgia State at Georgia Tech

Beasley had a real role with Coastal Carolina in 2022, but last season he saw his role diminish. Thus, he transferred to Georgia State. While Beasley is in line to be the team's top back, one thing already seems clear. Namely, Georgia Tech is going to play the run well, and that doesn't bode well for Beasley.