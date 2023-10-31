College Fantasy Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 10

This article is part of our Start vs. Sit series.

It turns out that McCaffrey just needed to follow in his father's footsteps. Once a vaunted quarterback prospect, McCaffrey didn't work out there, but now he's at Rice, playing wide receiver and excelling. However, it turns out that SMU is…really good defensively? It's a brave new world. The Mustangs rank eighth in

Two Conference USA émigrés meet up in AAC play, but while the Owls have looked solid this year, the Blazers are experiencing some change-inspired chaos under Trent Dilfer. Specifically, you can run all over UAB, which wasn't the case in the Bill Clark era. The Blazers are in the bottom five in points allowed per game and rushing yards allowed per attempt. Eschewing the first three weeks of the season – comprised of facing an FCS team and then suffering an injury – McCammon has 91 carries for 391 yards and four touchdowns over his last five outings, not to mention 18 catches for 100 yards.

Week 10 takes us into November, a massive month for the college football season, obviously. While there are only a couple of big games in terms of January implications, an assortment of interesting things are on the table. Nebraska could become bowl-eligible! Of course, games, both high stakes and low, provoke fantasy-related questions. So, here are my players to start and to sit for Week 10 of the college football campaign.

AAC Starts and Sits

START

Larry McCammon, RB, Florida Atlantic at UAB

SIT

Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice vs. SMU

It turns out that McCaffrey just needed to follow in his father's footsteps. Once a vaunted quarterback prospect, McCaffrey didn't work out there, but now he's at Rice, playing wide receiver and excelling. However, it turns out that SMU is…really good defensively? It's a brave new world. The Mustangs rank eighth in both points allowed per game and passing yards allowed per attempt.

ACC Starts and Sits

START

Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech at Virginia

King never quite worked out at Texas A&M, and while he's been erratic with the Yellow Jackets, the numbers have overall been noteworthy. He's thrown for 2,122 yards in eight games, and while he has three games with multiple picks, he also has three games with four touchdown passes. King also adds value on the ground, rushing for 462 yards and three scores. Virginia upset North Carolina and scared Miami, but not because of its defense. The Cavaliers have allowed 33.4 points per game and are 97th in rushing yards allowed per carry. Georgia Tech's top back, Jamal Haynes (undisclosed), is banged up, so I went with the mobile quarterback over the running back in my recommendations.

SIT

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech at Louisville

The Hokies are on the rise, and Tuten has been part of that. He has a touchdown in each of his last three games, and in the game prior, he ran for over 100 yards. However, while the Cardinals have been a high-variance team in many ways, they have shown the ability to stop the run. They've allowed only 3.0 rushing yards per carry.

Big 12 Starts and Sits

START

Brennan Presley, WR, Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Ollie Gordon has been the story for the Cowboys, and rightfully so because suddenly he's heavily in the Heisman conversation, but Presley has a receiving touchdown in each of his last three games. He actually also has two rushing touchdowns in that time as well. The Sooners head into Bedlam on a loss, sure, but even before that, the defense was starting to fray. They've allowed 30 points in each of their last three games, are down to 30th in defensive SP+, and rank 42nd in passing yards allowed per attempt. I no longer have any concerns about the Oklahoma defense.

SIT

DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State at Texas

Giddens overall numbers are impressive, but one game against a poor defense played a hefty role in that. When Giddens got to face UCF, he ran the ball 30 times for 204 yards and four touchdowns and also added eight catches and 86 receiving yards in that game. His only other 100-yard game came against an FCS school. Visiting Texas is definitely a trickier circumstance. The Longhorns rank eighth in points allowed per game and have only given up 3.2 yards per carry.

Big Ten Starts and Sits

START

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan vs. Purdue

Michigan's "Point to Prove" campaign had a day off in Week 9 but returns with gusto in Week 10. Wilson has been a touchdown machine, having turned 10 of his 27 catches into scores. In this offense, that kind of feels sustainable. We know the Wolverines will score, we know Wilson is the top receiver in this offense, and we go from there. The Boilermakers have allowed 7.7 passing yards per attempt, and when they play good offenses, they allow points.

SIT

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State at Rutgers

Egbuka was held out of Ohio State's last game, even though he was not on the injury report, so the expectation is this is the game where he'll return. That's exciting on paper, another weapon for the offense, but this is an unexpectedly tough matchup. Rutgers is actually third in passing yards allowed per attempt. I've learned that you don't get cute with Marvin Harrison and ride with him in any matchup, but Egbuka is not on that level, even when fully healthy.

Conference USA Starts and Sits

START

Noah Smith, WR, Sam Houston vs. Kennesaw State

The Bearkats know that if they can't win this game, they might go winless in their first season as an FBS team. They also know the offense goes through Smith. Over his last five games, Smith has 47 catches for 407 yards and four touchdowns. He's also added a rushing touchdown in each of his last two contests. While many teams are playing formidable conference rivals, Smith gets a late-season shot at an FCS defense.

SIT

Smoke Harris, WR, Louisiana Tech at Liberty

Sometimes, trusting Harris has paid off. He has three games with double-digit catches and over 100 yards. Then, there are the times he's let you down. Harris has two games with single-digit receiving yards, and last week he had three catches for 23 yards. Liberty ranks 29th in both points allowed per game and passing yards allowed per attempt, so this could be one of Harris' outings where he disappears.

MAC Starts and Sits

START

Lorenzo Lingard, RB, Akron vs. Kent State

It's MACtion time! Wednesday, we have one of the bleaker games possible. These are two 1-7 teams, with their only wins coming against FCS squads. Kent State is on the road and has allowed 36.3 shots on net per game, so I leaned toward the Zips. With quarterback DJ Irons out for the season, I thought perhaps Akron might rely on Lingard. The Florida transfer has run for 388 yards and two touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 218 yards and a score.

SIT

Jesse Prewitt III, WR, Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

The Huskies almost invite you to run the ball, given their mediocrity on that front and formidableness against the pass. In fact, Northern Illinois ranks 11th in passing yards allowed per attempt. Prewitt has picked up 379 yards and four touchdowns and is the best receiver the Chips have, but the Huskies could keep him in check. Plus, Central Michigan might just decide to run on NIU anyway.

Mountain West Starts and Sits

START

Steven McBride, WR, Hawaii at Nevada

June Jones isn't walking through that door, but McBride has put up some numbers reminiscent of the glory days of the Hawaii offense. The Kansas transfer has 43 catches for 733 yards and eight touchdowns. Nevada is in the running for the worst defense in FBS. Specifically, it has allowed 9.4 passing yards per attempt, an eye-watering number.

SIT

George Holani, RB, Boise State at Fresno State

Holani just returned from missing six games in a row, right when the Broncos need him. Ashton Jeanty left Boise State's last game with an injury, so Holani could be the workhorse back in this one. Last year, he ran for 1,157 yards and 10 touchdowns, so he's no slouch. The problem for Holani is that Fresno State has only allowed 19.1 points per game and 3.4 rushing yards per attempt.

Pac-12 Starts and Sits

START

Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon vs. California

Troy Franklin is the key top receiver for the Ducks, but this is the kind of game where multiple receivers could put up nice numbers. Cal has allowed 35.9 points per game but also has allowed 8.8 passing yards per attempt, which is 126th in the FBS. Johnson is the best bet for a good outing. He has 34 catches for 419 yards and four touchdowns.

SIT

Jaydn Ott, RB, California at Oregon

Yeah, Ott is coming off a game with 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns, but that was against USC. The Trojans are a sieve. Oregon very much is not. The Ducks rank 14th in points allowed per game and 12th in rushing yards allowed per attempt. Plus, this could be a blowout, at which point, why would Ott get a ton of touches?

SEC Starts and Sits

START

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee vs. UConn

From a fantasy perspective, Wright has perhaps languished a bit because he only has two touchdowns. Finding the end zone can be a bit haphazard, though. For example, Wright had 10 touchdowns just last year. Also, while he hasn't been scoring, Wright has five 100-yard games. As to this matchup, while the Volunteers' SEC brethren are facing conference opponents, the Vols are facing Connecticut, who is, you know, Connecticut.

SIT

Luther Burden, WR, Missouri at Georgia

Burden is stoppable. Now, it's happened exactly once this year, but when the Tigers visited Kentucky, Burden was held to two catches for 15 yards. This trip to Georgia is huge for Missouri, but it's also imposing. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs put up elite defenses. This year, they've allowed only 5.4 passing yards per attempt.

Sun Belt Starts and Sits

START

Blake Murphy, QB, Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss

Murphy, a true freshman, has been pushed into the starting role with Hunter Herring presumed out for the season. So far, he's been up to the task. He's thrown for over 300 yards in his two outings, and last week, he threw two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Now, Murphy gets to face the worst pass defense in the FBS. Southern Miss ranks last in both points allowed per game and passing yards allowed per attempt.

SIT

Marcus Carroll, RB, Georgia State vs. James Madison

Oh, baby! This is going to be fun. Carroll has been on a tear all season. He's over 1,000 yards and has 12 touchdowns already. Now, though, he has to face James Madison's defense. The Dukes have held opponents to a mere 1.5 rushing yards per attempt. That's tops in FBS. They were tops last year. Maybe Carroll makes it work. Maybe he tops 100 yards once again. I want to see it play out. I don't want to be betting on Carroll while I'm watching it play out.