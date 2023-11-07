College Fantasy Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 11

This article is part of our Start vs. Sit series.

Watkins is coming off a big game, having rushed 24 times for 146 yards and a touchdown. That was against Charlotte, though. This is the Green Wave. Tulane ranks seven in rushing yards allowed per carry. Don't expect an encore from Watkins.

By this point, you've probably learned to differentiate Tulane from Tulsa, as the Green Wave are arguably the top Group of Five team, while the Golden Hurricane are a substandard team with a bad pass defense. Tulsa has allowed 39.1 points per game and 8.9 passing yards per attempt. Keys hasn't had any big games, but he has consistently produced solidly. The receiver has seven touchdowns, and he's tallied at least 77 yards six times.

It's Week 11 of the college football season. USC is out of the top 25, and Alex Grinch is out at USC. Michigan will finally face real competition. Oh, and if you like MACtion, we have six games worth of MACtion this time! So, let's get to my players to start and my players to sit for Week 11.

AAC Starts and Sits

START

Lawrence Keys, WR, Tulane vs. Tulsa

SIT

Anthony Watkins, RB, Tulsa at Tulane

ACC Starts and Sits

START

Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Now, Will Shipley may return from his concussion issues, but Mafah should still keep getting carries. Over the last two weeks the back has carried the ball 52 times for 270 yards and four touchdowns. Though Georgia Tech has been doing better, it's not because the defense has gotten any stouter. The Yellow Jackets have allowed 5.3 yards per carry on the season and 5.8 yards per carry over their last three games.

SIT

LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

The Orange have collapsed, mainly offensively. Allen has had a couple of 100-yard games recently but doesn't have a touchdown in any of his last three games. While Pittsburgh has struggled to stop the pass, it has held opponents to 3.6 yards per carry. I don't want to be relying on the Syracuse offense at all right now.

Big 12 Starts and Sits

START

DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State vs. Baylor

A great game against UCF bolsters Giddens' overall numbers, but it's not the only good game he's had. All in all, the back has 744 carries and seven rushing touchdowns, but also 24 catches for 263 yards and a score. Well, Baylor is in the bottom 20 in both rushing yards allowed per carry and passing yards allowed per attempt. Giddens should look better than he did against Texas, who has a tough defense.

SIT

Emani Bailey, RB, TCU vs. Texas

Well, I mentioned Texas has a tough defense, so let me double down on that fact. The Longhorns have held opponents to 17.6 points per game and 3.0 rushing yards per attempt. Bailey has been up and down this season. He has five games with over 100 yards, but also four where he's been held under 70 yards. I expect something along the latter in Week 11.

Big Ten Starts and Sits

START

Kaden Feagin, RB, Illinois vs. Indiana

Injuries have hit Illinois hard at running back, allowing Feagin, a true freshman, to step up. He's had at least 21 touches in each of his last three games, with at least 97 total yards and a touchdown in all of those outings. Indiana has allowed 4.7 rushing yards per carry, ranking 94th in the FBS.

SIT

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan at Penn State

Michigan's defense has gotten a lot of love, rightfully so, and as such, you may have already been primed to eschew the Nittany Lions in this one. However, don't overlook Penn State's defense, and don't assume it will be business as usual for Corum. Penn State has only allowed 12.5 points per game, third in the FBS, but it has reached elite levels at stopping the run. The Nittany Lions have jumped over James Madison and now rank first in rushing yards allowed per attempt.

Conference USA Starts and Sits

START

Kris Mitchell, WR, Florida International at Middle Tennessee State

Aside from a disastrous season opener that was a mess in a myriad of ways, Mitchell has been a highly-productive receiver. Over the last eight games, he has 75 catches for 818 yards and six touchdowns. Middle Tennessee has been mediocre against the pass and the run, but that has yielded a defense that has given up 33.0 points per contest.

SIT

Quinton Cooley, RB, Liberty vs. Old Dominion

The one outstanding defense in Conference USA, Jacksonville State, is on a bye. Old Dominion, a former Conference USA team that skipped out for the Sun Belt, may provide a challenge to Cooley, though. The Monarchs rank 36th in rushing yards given up per carry. Cooley has torn up a conference that is weak defensively but did not score a touchdown until conference play began.

MAC Starts and Sits

START

Jalen Buckley, RB, Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan

The Broncos have the chance to win the Directional Michigan battle royale if they beat the Chippewas, and Buckley will likely play a big part in the victory if it occurs. He had 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Eastern Michigan, his third game with over 130 yards and a score. Central Michigan has allowed 4.9 rushing yards per attempt but 5.5 yards over its last three games.

SIT

Tanner Knue, WR, Eastern Michigan at Toledo

Knue had 45 catches for 632 yards and nine touchdowns last year on 67 targets, and this year, he already has been targeted 63 times in only eight games. That sounds great, but this time, Knue has turned those targets into 37 catches for 373 yards and three touchdowns. Toledo has not fallen back in terms of its pass defense, and it has undoubtedly improved getting to face MAC offense. Over their last three games, the Rockets have only allowed 4.2 passing yards per attempt.

Mountain West Starts and Sits

START

Maddux Madsen, QB, Boise State vs. New Mexico

It seems that Madsen, a redshirt freshman, has taken the starting job for the Broncos from Taylen Green, who himself had taken the job from Hank Bachmeier. In his somewhat limited action, Madsen has thrown for 989 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also has run for 162 yards and two scores. This would be Madsen's second proper start of the season, and it's a great time to make that start. New Mexico ranks in the bottom seven in points per game, rushing yards per carry, and passing yards per attempt.

SIT

Brayden Schager, QB, Hawaii vs. Air Force

Air Force is no longer undefeated, but the offense was to blame. The defense remains in the top 10 across the three categories. New Mexico holds a spot in the bottom seven. Schager keeps things interesting, but that's because of both his positive moments and his negative output. The quarterback has thrown 12 picks and lost three fumbles.

Pac-12 Starts and Sits

START

Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona at Colorado

Cowing was playing well even before Noah Fifita took over under center, but Fifita's play certainly has helped. While Cowing hasn't made many big plays, he has 68 catches for 503 yards and nine touchdowns, and he's been targeting a whopping 91 times through nine games. Colorado's defense has been better than last year, the lowest of bars to clear, but still has given up 33.9 points per game. The Buffs have also given up 8.0 passing yards per attempt and 8.7 over their last three outings.

SIT

Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington vs. Utah

Johnson was the star of the show against USC, but that game went so poorly for USC's defense the coordinator was fired. Facing Utah will be a dose of reality for Johnson after getting to breeze through the Trojans' defense. The Utes have only allowed 17.0 points per game and 3.0 rushing yards per attempt.

SEC Starts and Sits

START

Mario Anderson, RB, South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Some things never change. For example, Vanderbilt is the defense to target during conference play for the SEC. Anderson was barely involved in the first three games of the season, but over his last six contests, he has 100 carries for 502 yards and two touchdowns, plus 15 catches for 120 yards and a score. Going back to the Commodores, they have allowed 36.2 points per game and ceded 5.1 rushing yards per attempt.

SIT

Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri vs. Tennessee

Schrader has torn up defense after defense, but his most formidable opponent thus far may be the Volunteers. Yes, even more so than the Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs have allowed 3.6 rushing yards per carry. Tennessee, meanwhile, has given up 2.9 yards per carry and 2.6 over its last three games. The Volunteers have also held opponents to 19.1 points per game, almost as good as Georgia.

Sun Belt Starts and Sits

START

Darren Grainger, QB, Georgia State vs. Appalachian State

Marcus Carroll has been a highly-productive running back for Georgia State, but if you want another guy who gets it done with his legs, go with Georgia State's quarterback. He's thrown for 1,871 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions, but what stands out is that he's run for 551 yards and seven scores. I'm focused on the damage Grainger does with his legs because Appalachian State has allowed 5.7 rushing yards per carry, 131st in the FBS.

SIT

Zak Wallace, RB, Arkansas State at South Alabama

Wallace's last two games? Quite impressive. His prior seven games? Wallace averaged 3.3 yards per carry with only one touchdown. That makes up the majority of Wallace's season. South Alabama is consistent when it comes to run defense. It has allowed 3.5 rushing yards per attempt this season, and over its last three games, and also last year as well.