College Football DFS: Friday Night Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Championship Week

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

Although Army is a home underdog, the energy at West Point will be electric, and this team is made for pounding the ball in frigid temperatures. Daily's season has built up to this moment, and the intangibles of a home send-off are especially poignant on a weekend filled with games at neutral sites. Tulane showed that they could

All three games will be played in below-freezing temperatures, which usually translates to an increased focus on the running game.

The Heisman frontrunner is the fantasy monster on this slate, and we'll discuss him in a moment. Although Tuland and Army have the lowest projected total, there's one player in that game that I can't ignore, and recent data for Jacksonville State and Western Kentucky can help make some sensible calls in the rematch.

Championship Week starts with a three-game Friday offering, featuring the AAC, Conference USA and Mountain West Championship Games. All of the games are in the evening, with the first kick-off coming at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Championship Week starts with a three-game Friday offering, featuring the AAC, Conference USA and Mountain West Championship Games. All of the games are in the evening, with the first kick-off coming at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Slate Overview

Jacksonville State (-4.5) vs. Western Kentucky O/U: 57.5

Tulane (-4.5) @ Army O/U: 44.5

Boise State (-3.5) vs. UNLV O/U: 57.5

The Heisman frontrunner is the fantasy monster on this slate, and we'll discuss him in a moment. Although Tuland and Army have the lowest projected total, there's one player in that game that I can't ignore, and recent data for Jacksonville State and Western Kentucky can help make some sensible calls in the rematch.

Weather

All three games will be played in below-freezing temperatures, which usually translates to an increased focus on the running game.

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Championship Week (Friday)

Quarterback

Bryson Daily, Army (DK $10,300, FD $10,600) vs. Tulane

Although Army is a home underdog, the energy at West Point will be electric, and this team is made for pounding the ball in frigid temperatures. Daily's season has built up to this moment, and the intangibles of a home send-off are especially poignant on a weekend filled with games at neutral sites. Tulane showed that they could defend the triple-option successfully in their beatdown of Navy, but the long travel to a hostile, cold environment will have an effect on the Green Wave, and Daily will be a relentless source of frustration. His salaries are a little high, but his upside is equally enormous.

Hajj-Malik Williams, UNLV (DK $9,600, FD $11,200) @ Boise State

Although Boise State is a tough task on the road, UNLV will keep this game competitive. Williams' FanDuel salary is a little too high for me, but I won't hesitate to use him on DraftKings, where he comes in lower than Daily. We'll see plenty of Williams' dual-threat ability out of the backfield due to the frigid temperatures, and he'll throw the ball just enough to keep the Broncos guessing. He's a far better option than Maddux Madsen on the other side of the ball.

Also consider: Assuming he plays, Tyler Huff, Jacksonville State (DK $9,300, FD ($9,600)

Running Back

You can't ignore Ashton Jeanty (DK $12,500, FD $13,500), even at these lofty prices. To make room for him, you might have to dip down to someone like Maddux Madsen, Caden Veltkamp or Darian Mensah at quarterback/S-FLEX, go with one quarterback and put Jeanty in the S-FLEX spot. There are other options, and we'll need to fill one and possibly two RB spots if we utilize the Heisman candidate.

Tre Stewart, Jacksonville State (DK $8,500, FD $10,000) vs. Western Kentucky

Stewart and the Gamecocks played the Hilltoppers last week, so we have plenty of recency data to explore. Stewart logged 85 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win, marking his 20th score of the season. They should rely heavily on Stewart once again, especially if Tyler Huff plays and copes with his injury.

Jai'Den Thomas, UNLV (DK $5,200, FD $7,600) @ Boise State

This is a very generous set of salaries for Thomas, who ended the season with 100-plus yard performances in three of his final four games. Although the Broncos rank 12 nationally and allow 103 yards to opposing rushers, Oregon is probably the only team they've faced with an elite running back like Thomas, and Jordan James lit them up for 102 yards earlier in the season. Oregon State might be the second-toughest team on their schedule, and Anthony Hankerson took them to ask with 110 yards. In short, Boise State's matric is deceiving and shouldn't hamper a decision to use Thomas.

Wide Receiver

Mario Williams, Tulane (DK $5,100, FD $7,600) @ Army

With the cold temperatures in every game, it's difficult to predict who will throw the ball most frequently, and I have a hunch that it could be Tulane. They might have their run game contained by Army's stout defensive front, and although Army is tough in the middle of the field, the cornerbacks can be beaten. Williams sets up as Darian Mensah's top target.

Cameron Camper, Boise State (DK $4,400, FD $7,100)

Defenses key in on Jeanty with little success, and Boise State often takes advantage with some breakaway pass plays. Camper is Madsen's top target and exceeds the rest of the pass-catchers on Boise State's roster. I won't use Mdsen unless we are making room for Jeanty, but Camper's target share is definitely with an add. If you're intent on spending less, Latrell Caples (DK $3,100, FD $6,600) is a bargain on both sites.

Also consider: Kisean Johnson, Western Kentucky (DK $6,800, FD $7,900)