College Football DFS Friday Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 14

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

Our Black Friday article will have a slightly different look, as the sites didn't cooperate in giving us similar slates. Although there are some shared games, FanDuel offers three additional evening games. The situation will require us to provide two separate sections to address the disparity.

SLATE OVERVIEW (SHARED GAMES)

Bowling Green (-2) vs. Miami(OH) O/U: 39.5

Ohio (-16.5) vs. Ball State O/U: 52.5

Colorado (-16.5) vs. Oklahoma State O/U: 56.5

East Carolina (-2.5) vs. Navy O/U: 55.5

Boise State (-18.5) vs. Oregon State O/U: 57.5

Wisconsin (-1.5) vs. Minnesota O/U: 43

Texas State (-1.5) @ South Alabama O/U: 61.5

Mississippi (-26) vs. Mississippi State O/U: 61.5

Liberty (-2.5) @ Sam Houston O/U: 47.5

Colorado State (-6) vs. Utah State O/U: 58.5

San Jose State (-2.5) vs. Stanford O/U: 55.5

WEATHER

MIN/WIS 22 degrees, 20 m.p.h. wind gusts

Quarterbacks

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (DK $9,200, FD $12,200) vs. Oklahoma State

Although we have a shot at finding similar value elsewhere, Sanders has been an ironclad source of offense and is virtually matchup-proof. When it comes to passing offense, you can't get much worse than Oklahoma State. They rank 124th in the FBS, allowing an average of 272.8 passing yards per game. They've been even worse over the past three games, allowing an average of 333 passing yards. Colorado needs a win and some help to make the Big 12 title game, and both Sanders and Travis Hunter need to make a big statement to catch up with Ashton Jeabty in the Heisman race.

Jaxson Dart, Mississippi (DK $9,900, FD $12,000) vs. Mississippi State

All of the playable quarterbacks are priced high today, so we might as well trust the high total and go with the most productive quarterback. Dart looked panicked and out of sorts against Florida, and I'm not particularly thrilled about the overall temperature of Ole Miss at the moment. Lane Kiffin may have lost the faith of his locker room, so it's anyone's guess which version of the Rebels will show up. Still, the intrastate rivalry has a pride element involved, and other quarterbacks at similar prices have their share of question marks. On paper, the numbers clearly say to take Dart, but the intangibles are another story.

Running Back

Avery Morrow, Colorado State (DK $5,600, FD $8,800) vs. Utah State

Although Morrow didn't do much against Fresno State, the Rams now face a Utah State team that ranks fourth-worst in the FBS against the rush, allowing an average of 235.9 yards per game to opposing rushers. This sets up as an ideal spot for Morrow, who has popped for several games above 20 FP. He is at a great salary for both sites and warrants maximum exposure.

Darius Taylor, Minnesota (DK $7,700, FD $8,000) @ Wisconsin

Taylor has a mediocre game against Penn State, but the Badgers present an easier challenge for the running back. Wisconsin's defense has struggled this season, and they rank 84th in opponent rushing yards per game. While Minnesota didn't contend in the Big 10, they mustered a 6-5 record against a pretty tough schedule, and they'd love to end the season on a positive note. Taylor flies under the radar, but he's put together excellent numbers with the Gophers and has a great shot at a good stat line.

Wide Receiver

Travis Hunter, Colorado (DK $9,100, FD $10,700) vs. Oklahoma State

I'm willing to make sacrifices to get this stack included. While I'd like to use other Colorado wideouts to keep the cost down, each one has shortcomings. The game could get out of hand quickly, but Sanders will keep looking Hunter's way to help his bottom line for the Heisman. If we get stuck cap-wise, LaJohntay Wester (DK $6,800, FD $8,400) would be my favorite pivot.

Elic Ayomanor, Stanford (DK $5,100, FD $7,900) @ San Jose State

No matter the situation, Ashton Daniels always manages to give Ayomanor plenty of looks. His numbers are a little low - 722 yards and six touchdowns - but he has 100 targets. If he can catch his share, he should be good for a nice PPR number with yardage and touchdown potential.

Anthony Smith, East Carolina (DK $4,100, FD $8,300) vs. Navy

ECU's best chance to upend Navy should be through the air, and Smith has one of the best recent results on paper. It is imperative to find less expensive options to offset our spending, and Smith represents a solid contrarian value pick.

SLATE OVERVIEW - FANDUEL LATE GAMES

Georgia (-19.5) vs. Georgia Tech O/U: 53.5

Iowa (-3.5) vs. Nebraska O/U: 39.5

UCF (-9) vs. Utah O/U: 48.5

Quarterback

Haynes King, Georgia Tech ($7,000) @ Georgia

This rivalry game is notorious for a wide array of outcomes, and although the spread is almost 20 points, Tech is going to put up a fight. If you look at recency data, King is performing better than Carson Beck at the moment, and although he's streaky, King is dangerous if he can get going. Buste Fauner is one of the best offensive minds in the business, and since this game is essentially Georgia Tech's Super Bowl, he's had plans for this defense all year.

Running Back

RJ Harvey, UCF ($10,800) vs. Utah

Although he's expensive, you have to consider him one of the best running backs in the country. Harvey has been matchup-proof all season, so the prospect of facing Utah's defense isn't the least bit intimidating. It may mean pivoting to King to keep your costs down, but it's a small price to pay for guaranteed production.

Also consider: Micah Bernard, Utah ($8,300) @ UCF

Wide Receiver

Eric Singleton, Georgia Tech ($6,000) @ Georgia

I have faith in a King stack, and although he has a host of other options, Singleton is the top guy in the wide receiver room and is coming off a big day against N.C. State. Malik Rutherford ($5,700) is also worth considering if you need to save money.

Also consider: Dominic Lovett, Georgia ($6,700) vs. Georgia Tech