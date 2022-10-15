College Football DFS Picks: DraftKings Night Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 7

This article is part of our DraftKings College Football series.

DraftKings CFB DFS: Night Slate DFS Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 7

On paper it doesn't look like the DraftKings Saturday night slate for week 7 is going to be that high scoring. Only three of the eight games feature a total in the 60s, and four games are barely over 50.

Expect North Carolina at Duke (O/U 68) and USC at Utah (O/U 65) to be insanely targeted. Let's see if we can find some hidden gems.

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks: Quarterback

Caleb Williams gets a matchup with a Utah defense that allowed 5 total TDs to UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson in last week's 42-32 loss. It's Drake Maye that looks like he'll shine tonight at $12,000 against Duke with a 68 point betting total.

Seth Henigan ($9,400) Memphis at East Carolina

One game that could fly under the radar a bit - or not - as a high scoring affair is Memphis at East Carolina with a total of 60.5. ECU is giving up 256.8 ypg through the air, and Seth Henigan has a couple passing games over 360 yards this season. Tulane QB Matthew Pratt threw for 326 yards with 2TD and 0 INT vs. the Pirates last Saturday.

Aidan O'Connell ($9,200) Nebraska at Purdue

Purdue's Aidan O'Connell looks like he's back. He missed the Florida Atlantic game and only had 199 yards with 0/2 against Minnesota. Last week O'Connell threw for 360 yards and 2 TDs vs. Maryland and now hosts a Nebraska team allowing just shy of 450 total yards/game.

Anthony Richardson ($8,600) LSU at Florida

It was looking like Anthony Richardson might even be a GPP play after scoring 8 fp or less in 3 of his last 5 games, but there's still a 12% projected ownership against LSU. You just can't quit Richardson because of his ceiling (41fp in week 4 against Tennessee) and due to him having one of his best games of the season last year vs. LSU with 3 TD passes and 1 run - while not even taking the main QB reps until the 3rd quarter.

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks: Running Back

Zach Charbonnet had 198 yards rushing against Utah last week so it's no shocker that Travis Dye projects to have heavy ownership Saturday night against the Utes.

Anthony Grant ($8,800) Nebraska at Purdue

Over his last 5 games, Nebraska's Anthony Grant has 23, 27, 13, 32, and 19 carries. The consistency is a little off there, but when you want to keep the Purdue offense off the field and take pressure off your QB on the road you run the football. The Boilermakers have been pretty stout vs. the run, but Grant also had 6 catches last week so he'll get his touches.

Keaton Mitchell ($7,500) Memphis at East Carolina

He was questionable last week against Tulane so Keaton Mitchell only had 10 carries, but the Pirates found him a way to get involved in the passing game with 8 catches. Mitchell is off the injury report this week and although ECU will probably be throwing the ball a lot against a bad Memphis defense, Mitchell still has ceiling potential of 25 fp.

Tavion Thomas ($7,500) USC at Oregon

It's probably time for Tavion Thomas to have his breakout game against a USC team that will give up some yards on the ground. Thomas hasn't broken the century mark since his 115-yard performance in the season opener. The Trojans gave up 130 yards on just 13 carries to Washington State's Jaylen Jenkins last week, as USC now allows 152.7 rush ypg.

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

It looks like people still have faith in Purdue WR Charlie Jones with some decent projected ownership) even after his 3 catch, 15 yard performance last week. Between him and USC's Jordan Addison's 3 catches, 37 yards last week that's some devastating floor potential for two of the three highest priced WRs on the slate.

Michael Mayer ($8,800) Stanford at Notre Dame

He's only the fifth highest-priced pass catcher in the week 7 night slate, but Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer is arguably the nation's most consistent receiver. He has 21 targets in the last two games and has found the end zone in four straight overall. The problem here is that the Fighting Irish may not have to pass considering Stanford's run defense is so atrocious.

C.J. Johnson ($8,800) Memphis at East Carolina

You have to like the ceiling potential of C.J. Johnson, who had 7 catches for 197 yards and 4 TDs in East Carolina's week 5 win over USF. He may have a chance to come close to repeating those numbers on Saturday night against a Memphis defense that has allowed an average of 327.3 ypg through the air their last three.

Caden Prieskorn ($5,700) Memphis at East Carolina

Memphis TE Caden Prieskorn is kind of like Matthew Mayer - lite. He doesn't rack up the yards like Notre Dame's Mayer does, but has found the end zone in five straight games which is almost assured to stretch to six in a game with an O/U of 60.5.

College Football DFS GPP Plays

QB - Riley Leonard ($10,000) North Carolina at Duke

Riley Leonard's stats don't necessarily make him a play tonight (160 yards passing or less in 3 of last 4) but his matchup against North Carolina does. The Tar Heels allow 301.2 passing yards/game to FBS opponents, and Leonard does have the big game potential with 320+ yards against Temple and Kansas this season.

RB - Chris Tyree ($6,700) Stanford at Notre Dame

Chris Tyree is technically listed at #1 on the Notre Dame RB depth chart, but his ownership is projected as low as 2% with both Audric Estime (16%) and Logan Diggs (8%) higher. This Stanford run defense is so bad (237.3 ypg last 3) against the run that all three backs could be solid plays

WR - Jalon Calhoun ($6,000) North Carolina at Duke

Jalon Calhoun has drawn the questionable tag after leaving last week's loss to Georgia Tech, but had scored a TD in back to back games and has gone for 90+ receiving yards in 3 of 4 this season. North Carolina allowed 496 pass yards last week so it's a great spot for almost any Blue Devils WR.

