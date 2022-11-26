College Football DFS Picks: FanDuel Saturday Main Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 13

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

FanDuel CFB DFS: Saturday Main Slate DFS Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 13

We've got some potential high scoring games (UCF at South Florida, Notre Dame at USC, West Virginia at Oklahoma State) as well as a great rivalry week (Michigan at Ohio State, Oregon at Oregon State, Auburn at Alabama) so let's go out of this final full regular season slate with a bang.

College Football DFS Tools

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Quarterback

C.J. Stroud threw for 394 yards and 2 TDs last year vs Michigan but it will be interesting to see what his ownership is on Saturday. Stroud has some value as just the 7th highest priced QB ($10,500) considering he's looking for one more big resume builder as USC QB Caleb Williams ($12,200) has moved into the Heisman favorite position.

John Rhys Plumlee ($11,000) UCF at South Florida

With Tulane's win over Cincinnati on Friday, it's a win-and-you're-in scenario for UCF who can make the AAC Championship Game with a victory over South Florida. John Rhys Plumlee had his least productive game of the week in a 17-14 loss to Navy last Saturday (4 fp) but the matchup is there as USF has the sixth worst pass defense in the country.

Bryce Young ($9,700) Alabama vs Auburn

For all intents and purposes, it's "Senior Day" for Bryce Young at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night as the defending Heisman Trophy winner is likely headed to the NFL next year. Young hasn't matched his 4,872 yard/47 TD performance from a season ago (2,664/24) but this is the Iron Bowl and his likely swan song in front of the home fans. Young threw the ball 51 times in last year's 24-22 win over Auburn.

Garrett Greene ($7,100) West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's pass defense has improved a bit recently - but they're still allowing 245.3 ypg through the air over their last three which tells how bad they were (300.8 on the season). West Virginia benched JT Daniels for Garrett Greene last week and he threw 3 TDs and ran for another. Greene had 119 yards on the ground (2TDs) and threw another TD pass in mop-up duty for Daniels the week before against Oklahoma so he has some dual threat potential.

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Running Back

Bijan Robinson was the highest-priced RB on the Friday main slate, and he pulled through with 179 yards and 2 TDs. Do we ride Deuce Vaughn ($9,700) in the same manner as he's got a great matchup with a Kansas defense giving up 267.3 rush yards/game over their last three? Blake Corum and Jahmyr Gibbs battling injuries makes this week an interesting RB slate.

Eric Gray ($9,400) Oklahoma at Texas Tech

There are two huge things to like about Eric Gray this week. A) he's gotten 20+ carries in five straight games and B) Texas Tech has allowed 201.3 rush yards/game over their last three. You don't need a whole lot more justification for a rostering than that.

Will Shipley ($8,500) Clemson vs South Carolina

Will Shipley has scored a TD in 9 of 11 games this season, and on Saturday he gets a matchup with a South Carolina defense that has allowed 374 yards rushing to Florida and even 226 to Vanderbilt over their last three games. Shipley is 40 yards away from 1,000 on the season so expect him to be a bell cow early in this one.

Isaiah Bowser ($7,800) UCF at USF

Isaiah Bowser has only averaged 4.0 ypc on the season but he does have 13TDs. You'd expect he adds to that scoring tally on Saturday in a UCF vs USF game that has a betting total of 67 points. The only thing that could dip into Bowser's production is if UCF can pass too easily and they don't need to run the ball, but as -20.5 favorites you'd think the Knights take the foot off the gas at some point. South Florida has allowed 40+ points in 7 of their last 8 games which includes 277, 273, and 271 yards given up on the ground the last three.

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

Jalin Hyatt ($9,800) is the highest-priced WR on the slate but who knows if he'll have the same chemistry with Joe Milton as he did with Hendon Hooker. Do the Ohio State WRs have value in one last Heisman resume-building game for QB C.J. Stroud, but also against a good Michigan defense?

Xavier Hutchinson ($9,000) Iowa State at TCU

Iowa State can pull out all the stops because at 4-7 their season ends on Saturday. What a way to go out by knocking Big 12 rival TCU out of the CFP, which means Xavier Hutchinson gets a look considering he's caught 56 of 61 targets over the past six games. TCU has a good defense, but Baylor amassed 501 total yards vs the Horned Frogs last week.

Cedric Tillman ($8,000) Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Jalin Hyatt was obviously Hendon Hooker's favorite target, but could we see Cedric Tillman rise back up to WR1 with Joe Milton III at QB? Milton and Tillman hooked up for a 21-yard TD late in last week's loss to South Carolina and the Vanderbilt pass defense is the third worst in the country meaning there's going to be a lot to go around in this game.

Braydon Johnson ($6,600) Oklahoma State vs West Virginia

Braydon Johnson only played two games last season due to an undisclosed injury and has been in and out of the lineup this year as well, but he looks healthy after catching all 7 of his targets for 109 yards in a return to the field last week. Johnson had 10+ targets in weeks 1 and 2, had 2 TD catches in Week 3, but then started to miss time with a concussion. He's got a solid matchup on Saturday against a WVU team that has allowed 38+ points in 7 of 11 games this year.

College Football DFS GPP Plays

QB - Joe Milton III ($9,600) Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Hendon Hooker was considered the Heisman front-runner a month ago, and with Hooker tearing his ACL lasts week in a huge loss to South Carolina we'll see if he was just a product of the Tennessee system. Joe Milton III steps into a nice situation in the in-state rivalry game against Vanderbilt - the third worst pass defense in the country. Milton threw just 8 passes last week in relief of Hooker, but had 108 yards and a TD - ownership will be low just because he's an unknown.

RB - CJ Stokes ($5,500) Michigan at Ohio State

Blake Corum says he's fine, but that could also be gamesmanship ahead of the big matchup with Ohio State. CJ Stokes carried the ball a season-high 11 times after Corum got hurt against Illinois last week, and the Michigan offensive line opened up holes for Hassan Haskins to run for 5 TDs vs the Buckeyes in last season's win.

WR - Jermaine Burton ($7,100) Alabama vs Auburn

If we're playing the Bryce Young tribute angle in what is likely his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, that gives Jermaine Burton some value at the WR spot. Burton had a breakout game last week with 7 catches for 128 yards and 2 TDs, and Auburn gave up a 300-yard passing outing last time out against Western Kentucky.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.