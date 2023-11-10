College Football DFS Picks: Friday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 11

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

If you don't have time to wait on the Mustangs and want reliable production instead, Rogers is about as good as you'll get on the slate. SMU's pass defense is stiff, but it's hard to fade Rogers' stellar 21:3 TD/INT ratio. He's also logged three touchdowns on

It looks like SMU's Preston Stone (DK $8,200, FD $11,500) will be a game-time decision as he is still technically in the concussion protocol. It'll be Kevin Jennings ' (DK $6,700, FD $7,000) show if Stone can't go. Stone's DK salary is at a level we can reach for, so I would be inclined to take him here if he plays. If Jennings goes, his FanDuel salary would be too good to pass up.

Here at RotoWire, we try to give you the best DFS advice possible, and we leave no slate unturned. Friday's slate may fly below the radar, but the two-gamer provides a good warmup for Saturday's action. The late start at 9:00 p.m. ET will also give you ample time to get your lineups in.

Slate Overview

SMU (-16.5) vs. North Texas O/U: 66.5

UNLV (-5) vs. Wyoming O/U: 50.5

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Friday Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 11

Quarterback

Chandler Rogers, North Texas (DK $8,000, FD $10,000) @ SMU

Running Back

Jaylan Knighton, SMU (DK $4,800, FD $8,600) vs. North Texas

You can't beat Knighton's DK salary, and I'm very inclined to take a lead running back against the slate's worst run defense. Knighton's numbers carry some variance, but we are playing the situation, not the player. LJ Johnson (DK $4,600, FD $7,800) has also posted decent lines for SMU, but I would use him as a FanDuel pivot only.

Harrison Waylee, Wyoming (DK $7,200, FD $9,400) @ UNLV

We can reach for Waylee thanks to Knighton's discount salary, and UNLV's committee approach will be too tough to nail down. The stable of UNLV backs is tempting, but the Cowboys' defense should be able to contain their fantasy value. Waylee is the centerpiece of Wyoming's offense and is a much more reliable option.

Wide Receiver

Ricky White, UNLV (DK $6,200, FD $9,800) vs. Wyoming

White dominates the snap count for the Rebels, and since no other wideout comes close on their roster, we have to slot him in against Wyoming's secondary, which is mediocre at best. Taking a receiver on the other side of this matchup is easy, because Wyoming's Wyatt Wieland (DK $4,700, FD $6,400) is the only safe option.

Ja'Mori Maclin, North Texas (DK $5,800, FD $9,500) @ SMU

The Mean Green have questionable designations throughout the wideout depth chart, leaving Maclin as the only clean option. The team will be playing from behind and will live and die by Chandler Rogers' arm, and Maclin should be his most frequent target. SMU's best receiving option is difficult to nail down, so consider a double stack from UNT by slotting Damon Ward (DK $4,000, FD $6,000) into your lineups.

Also consider: Jacob De Jesus, UNLV (DK $3,600, FD $5,900)