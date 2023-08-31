College Football DFS Picks on FanDuel: Thursday Plays for Week 1

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

FanDuel's main slate targets the premier games for Week 1, and although recent news of a star quarterback slashes some value for one team, there are plenty of DFS options available tonight. FanDuel's top contest is the $9 Wishbone, which offers a 40k guarantee and 10k for first place.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Utah (-3.5) vs. Florida O/U: 44.5

North Carolina State (-14.5) @ Connecticut O/U: 46.5

Central Florida (-36.5) vs. Kent O/U: 55.5

Minnesota (-7) vs. Nebraska O/U: 43.5

What interests me most about FanDuel's slate is the pricing. They elected to throw out some quarterbacks with prohibitive salaries but balanced it with some real bargains that are widely different from the cheap options found on DraftKings. UCF and Kent State hold the highest total here, but the blowout risk leaves a bit to be desired. The premier matchup between Utah and Florida looks like the most balanced DFS option on paper, but the loss of Cam Rising and the potential for a fierce defensive battle curbs my enthusiasm. Options from the Gophers and the Wolfpack look more tempting as a result.

INJURIES

UTAH Cameron Rising (knee) - DOUBTFUL

The doubtful designation is just a formality. Rising won't take the field Thursday. I've downgraded most offensive options for Utah as a result.

CFB DFS TOOLS

Week 1 CFB DFS Plays on FanDuel

Quarterback

John Rhys Plumlee, UCF vs. Kent State ($12,500)

Plumlee's salary is relatively high, but as I said earlier, the bargains in the player pool allow you to get there despite fielding someone this expensive. The blowout scenario is possible, but UCF's position in the FBS landscape differs from other teams. They need significant, convincing victories with very few mistakes to make an impression on the Playoff committee, so I believe they'll keep their foot on the gas here. JRP is a standout dual-threat guy who ran for 841 yards and 11 touchdowns alongside some pretty decent passing stats (2,404 yards and 14 touchdowns), but you're really counting on him to break out some big gains in open space. Despite the dollar amount, I'm confidently putting him in the QB slot.

Brennan Armstrong, N.C. State @ UConn ($10,500)

I'm going to stay expensive and slot Armstrong in the Superflex spot. I think Armstrong's reunion with former UVA OC Robert Anae is a brilliant call by Dave Doeren. The duo gave Armstrong a career year in 2021 with a ridiculous 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns. Tony Elliott ruined Armstrong the next season with an offensive scheme that didn't suit his strengths. Bottom line, he's up for a big year with the Wolfpack, who won't be considered a run-only team any longer.

Bryson Barnes, Utah vs, Florida ($6,000)

FanDuel didn't have time to price Barnes up, so you have to give the starting quarterback of a potential playoff team with a solid offensive line a little bit of love. We haven't seen much of him - he's played sparingly over the past two seasons despite Rising's propensity for being banged up. I freely admit this is primarily a GPP value dart throw, but it feels necessary to include him.

Running Back

I'm tempted to start some UCF running backs, but it's a tough choice to make. I think RJ Harvey ($9,500) is too expensive, and it's hard to predict what Johnny Richardson ($6,600) will end up with. At the risk of being a bit too cute, I'll give Richardson some exposure at this salary, assuming they'll give him more touches in the blowout. Also, I almost forgot that Ja'Quinden Jackson ($8,300) was originally a quarterback - could we see Jackson in some passing packages with Rising out? I'm not as high on his rushing stats but it's an interesting wrinkle to consider.

Sean Tyler, Minnesota vs. Nebraska ($8,800)

Would it surprise you to know that Nebraska ranked 229th nationally against the run last season? That's how bad things have gotten in Lincoln. Tyler ranked second on the RB list, but he could end up as the most productive back when the slate is finished. He ran for 1,027 yards last season but was most successful between the 20s, with only seven touchdowns to his credit. It's hard to fade the opportunity against Nebraska's defense.

Xavier Williams, Kent State @ UCF ($6,200)

Williams sat out the season in 2022, but he's now injury-free and could easily get back to his productive ways, but he needs Gavin Garcia ($5,100) to struggle in the opener. UCF is a little soft against the run, and while I have no issue with Garcia as a cash option, I'm looking at Williams in GPPs. If you saw him run in 2021, you'll understand why I favor him.

Also consider: Anthony Grant, Nebraska @ Minnesota ($7,200)

Wide Receiver

Brant Kuithe, Utah vs. Florida ($6,900)

Kuithe is listed as probable, so I assume he will play. Barnes needs some security when he passes, and the Utes have always leaned on the tight end position. Usually, picking a tight end is DFS poison, but not with Kuithe. Dalton Kincaid must be thanking Kuither for going down with a season-ending knee injury, as he filled in and put up monster numbers. He's now enjoying a plum contact in the NFL. I think Kuithe is more talented than Kincaid, and Barnes will need him to open up the passing game. Kuithe is the only Ute I didn't downgrade due to Rising's absence.

Ricky Pearsall, Florida @ Utah ($6,600)

Florida has a pair of imposing running backs, but few runners succeed against the Utes. Graham Mertz is actually an upgrade from Anthony Richardson as a passer, and the only way the Gators can beat Utah is through the air. I like Caleb Douglas ($5,700) as well, but both guys are well below the FanDuel median price and very affordable. I favor Pearsall's experience and previous familiarity playing against the Utes during his tenure at Arizona State.

Keyon Lesane, N.C State @ UConn ($7,700)

If you're going with Armstrong, you'll want some stack possibilities, and for the money, Lesane is probably the most dependable man for the job. Bradley Rozner ($3,200) is the budget darling over on DraftKings, but he's more expensive here. I have no issue with the Rice transfer either, but Lesane will give you guaranteed production, especially in Aune's offensive scheme.

