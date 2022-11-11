College Football DFS Picks: Week 11 Friday Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

If the Trojans had come into the week unbeaten, I'd be concerned about an early benching in this game, and that could still happen, although it's less likely. You're also going to be dealing with sky-high popularity with every offensive skill position for the Trojans. Still, you have to consider at least three quarters of solid production from Williams, which could end up being better than four quarters from anyone else. He has 2,742 yards, 28 touchdowns and only one pick through nine games this season.

Of course, we'll need a good dose of the Trojans here, with Fresno State on top. We didn't touch UNLV, and although we didn't give much to Cincy and ECU either, that's the game where you're going to use a bit for tournaments, although we didn't give any endorsements. We did offer some uniqueness with a Colorado pick, however.

Friday offers three games for DFS action, and all of the games are later in the evening. You have a bit of additional time to get your selections in.

College Football DFS Plays: Week 11 Friday Slate

SLATE OVERVIEW

Cincinnati (4.5) vs. East Carolina O/U: 52

USC (-34) vs. Colorado O/U: 66.5

Fresno State (-9.5) @ UNLV O/U: 60.5

WEATHER REPORT

No weather concerns

QUARTERBACK

Caleb Williams, USC (DK $9,400, FD $12,500) vs. Colorado

Jake Haener, Fresno State (DK $7,400, FD $`,800) @ UNLV

I'd like to give Holton Ahlers this spot, but the Bearcats are very strong against the pass, and his FD price differential isn't much compared to Haener, so I will go with the easier matchup. Haener has only seen five games of action due to injury, but he's been up to his usual tricks recently, including a four-touchdown, 327-yard beatdown against Hawaii. The only team he struggled against was USC, and aside from that, he's thrown for 300 yards every time. The Rebels are just average defensively, and although they've shown some fight against San Diego State and Cal, the needle tilts in Haener's favor in this one.

RUNNING BACK

Travis Dye, USC (DK $7,100, FD $10,500) vs. Colorado

Even in lopsided games, Dye has been very active. We just mentioned the thrashing of Fresno State, and he had 102 yards and a touchdown in that blowout. In fact, aside from a weird Week 1 against Rice, he's either run for 100 yards or put up enough touchdowns to make up for a night were he logs less yardage. This situation is a bit different, though. The Buffaloes are just terrible defensively, and even though the Trojans need to make weekly statements for the CFP, I'd be willing to think about another back on this roster. If I had to pick anyone, it would probably be Raleek Brown (DK $3,100, FD $5,100), the talented freshman.

Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina (DK $6,600, FD $9,600) @ Cincinnati

The Pirates will need to establish the ground game to have a chance against Cincy, and Mitchell will have the full load with Rahjai Harris sidelined. Mitchell has a solid record, with 856 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. He's also coming off a huge win where he put up 176 yards against BYU.

Jordan Mims, Fresno State (DK $6,700, FD $9,000) @ UNLV

The running back position remains fairly cut and dry as we move to the next logical choice in Mims, who has the third-best numbers on the slate. Mims is the key to opening up Jake Hanerer and the passing game, and he's put up ample stats in that role, with 800 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, with an additional touchdown reception to his credit.

WIDE RECEIVER

Before we begin at the position, let's talk injuries. The Trojans expect Jordan Addison (DK$7,600, FD $9,800) to be back Friday night, but Mario Williams is a game-time call. I doubt they will want to take too many chances with Williams, but if Lincoln Riley says Addison is good to go, he'll likely be out there. Is he worth the cost? Probably. Will he be popular? Definitely. Some may think that it's time to move off the backups, but I don't hold that view. the great thing about the USC game is that it's late - if you want to wait on Williams and then do some shuffling, you can.

Tahj Washington (DK $5,100, FD $8,100) or Michael Jackson (DK $4,800, FD $7,800), USC vs. Colorado

This selection gets a slight downgrade if Williams plays, but who do you think will be out there in a blowout? It's going to be these two. I really like Jackson at this price. He came out of nowhere to lead the way in receiving last week, and Williams obviously loves to target him. Washington is usually a consistent presence in three-receiver sets anyway, so Jackson is the more volatile option, but he's a smash selection if they elect to sit Williams.

Jalen Cropper, Fresno State (DK $7,000, FD $8,000) @ UNLV

You'll find him listed as J. Moreno-Cropper on DraftKings. He's a fairly obvious chance for the second-best passing offense on the slate, and he's provided a solid floor for Haener all season. With 56 catches and 664 yards, he's going to give you solid PPR and yardage numbers, He's only had three touchdowns, however.

Montana Lemonious-Craig, Colorado (DK $3,600, FD $5,700) @ USC

Let's gamble. We'll have to if we want USC on our roster. The Trojans have allowed several weaker opponents back into games, and defense isn't their strong suit. I made a dart throw with Lemoniious Craig, but I am ok with Daniel Arias as well. The Buffaloes will have to pass, let's take the risk.