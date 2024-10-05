College Football DFS: Saturday Night Slate Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 6

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

Taking Jefferson on the road at The Swamp is not without risk, but we saw increased pass volume from the quarterback in last week's loss to Colorado. Even though the Knights were blown out at home, their defense was primarily to blame for the lopsided total. The Gators have been porous

An initial instinct is to run it back with Cade Klubnik (DK $8,600, FD $11,500) for a second consecutive week. While I think his salary on DraftKings is worth considering, it's an expensive ask on FanDuel, especially considering his potential popularity against the Seminoles. If I can find similar projections on less popular candidates, I will likely fade him this week.

We enjoyed a very successful result last week, so let's keep the ball rolling and tackle the Saturday evening endorsements for Week 6.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Clemson (14.5) @ Florida State O/U: 46.5

Tennessee (-13.5) @ Arkansas O/U: 57

Iowa State (-12.5) vs. Baylor O/U: 44.5

USC (-9) @ Minnesota O/U: 49.5

Washington (-1) vs. Michigan O/U: 41.5

Central Florida (-2.5) @ Florida O/U: 61.5

Georgia Tech (-8.5) vs. Duke O/U: 53.5

Arizona State (-2.5) vs. Kansas O/U: 50.5

CFB DFS TOOLS

Saturday Night DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 6

Quarterback

An initial instinct is to run it back with Cade Klubnik (DK $8,600, FD $11,500) for a second consecutive week. While I think his salary on DraftKings is worth considering, it's an expensive ask on FanDuel, especially considering his potential popularity against the Seminoles. If I can find similar projections on less popular candidates, I will likely fade him this week.

KJ Jefferson, Central Florida (DK $9,100, FD $9,600) @ Florida

Taking Jefferson on the road at The Swamp is not without risk, but we saw increased pass volume from the quarterback in last week's loss to Colorado. Even though the Knights were blown out at home, their defense was primarily to blame for the lopsided total. The Gators have been porous against the run and looked helpless against the pass with Miami and Texas A&M. Colorado bought the run and forced Jefferson to pass. While he was only partially successful, Jefferson's increased pass volume makes him more difficult to plan for. I'll skip positions and endorse RJ Harvey (DK $9,200, FD $10,500) because he'll be used liberally to keep the Gators honest.

Miller Moss, USC (DK $7,800, FD $9,700) @ Minnesota

My rationale for Moss revolves around his corps of receivers against Minnesota's pass defense. Even though Minnesota is ranked first in the country in passing defense, they've played against a string of below-average passing attacks. The Gopher's cornerbacks and most of their secondary are woefully undersized, and on paper, it looks like Ja'Kobi Lane and Duce Robinson could have big days due to their immense height advantage. Although the Trojans have taken a quarter to get going, they are a great second-half time and have a significant talent advantage on both sides of the ball.

Also consider: Haynes King, Georgia Tech (DK $7,500, FD $10,300) vs. Duke

Running Back

Phil Mafah, Clemson (DK $7,000, FD $8,500)@ Florida State

I'm still shocked at the favorable salaries for Mafah, as the bye week and subpar night against Georgia continue to mask his potential on paper. Say what you will about DJ Uiagalelei and his terrible streak of games - Florida State's defense has been equally bad at times. They're allowing an average of 165 rushing yards per game, and they are slightly better against the pass. I expect the Tigers to deliver a healthy dose of Mafah to open things up for Klubnik to get vertical, and it only takes one breakaway run for Mafah to pay off.

Kalel Mullings, Michigan (DK $7,100. FD $9,300) @ Washington

Michigan's penchant for pounding the rock is no secret, and Washington's defense will be ready for it. However, no amount of preparedness can guarantee success against one of the best offensive lines in the country. It's only a matter of time before Donovan Edwards takes over a game, but Mullings still receives most of the touches. While I still believe that Harvey and Mafah are the best combos for this slate, Mullings is a fairly safe bet relative to his salary, especially on DraftKings.

Also consider: Woody Marks, USC (DK $7,500, FD $8,300) @ Minnesota

Wide Receiver

Jordan Moore, Duke (DK $7,000, FD $7,700) @ Georgia Tech

The slate has some decent passing defenses, but Tech is not one of them. They've allowed an average of 260.3 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks, and although Maalik Murphy is somewhat inconsistent, this could be a game where he blows up. Moore has 308 yards and three touchdowns to his credit and could see those numbers inflate significantly against the Yellow Jackets.

Elijhah Badger, Florida (DK $5,400, FD $7,300) vs. Central Florida

The Knights struggled against Shedeur Sanders and a relentless passing attack, and while Graham Mertz pales by comparison, UCF has had trouble against opposing quarterbacks. They rank 121st notionally against the pass, which is certainly not great, and Florida will be well aware of the shortcoming after it was on full display against the Buffaloes. I think Badger is the team's best pass-catching weapon and is set up for a big day.

Bru McCoy, Tennessee (DK $3,200, FD $6,000) @ Arkansas

The Razorbacks are another team that struggles against the pass. The only problem with this spot is how the Vols spread the action. McCoy's target load is quite consistent, but Dont'e Thornton has re-emerged and Chris Brazzell's target share is very similar. Conversely, Squirrel White has failed to make much of an impact. It's a high-variance choice, but McCoy and Brazzell would be my top picks.