College Football Picks: Boise State vs. UNLV

Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Odds for Week 9

Spread: Boise State -3.5 (-105, FanDuel Sportsbook); UNLV +3.5 (-105, Caesars Sportsbook)

Total: Over 63.0 (-112, DraftKings Sportsbook); Under 63.5 (-105, BetMGM)

Moneyline: Boise State -162 (FanDuel Sportsbook); UNLV +145 (ESPN Bet)

Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Picks for Week 9

The Boise State Broncos (5-1, 2-0) travel to meet the UNLV Runnin' Rebels (6-1, 2-0) in a titanic Mountain West Conference matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday night. The game can be viewed or streamed on CBS Sports Network.

Boise State is ranked 16th in The Associated Press' Top 25 and 19th in the US LBM Coaches Poll. UNLV is not yet ranked but could be with a victory.

The Broncos are led by Heisman hopeful RB Ashton Jeanty, who has racked up 1,248 rushing yards with 17 touchdowns in just six games, and he has rolled up 9.9 yards per rushing attempt, too.

The Boise State offense ranks fourth in the nation with 523.0 total yards while checking in second with 289.8 rushing yards per game. The Broncos are also good for a ridiculous 46.8 points per game (PPG).

Defensively, the Broncos are very giving in the passing game, allowing 276.3 yards per game and a mediocre 26.2 PPG. Against the run, Boise State is pretty solid, allowing just 105.7 yards.

UNLV lost QB Matthew Sluka to the very public and famous NIL dispute, really the first time we've seen such a thing. The Rebels haven't skipped a beat, though, as QB Hajj-Malik Williams has been a star in his own right. Williams has completed 70.5% of his pass attempts with 838 yards, 10 TDs, and two interceptions while also leading the team with 390 rushing yards and four scores, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt.

UNLV posted a solid 429.1 total yards per game, with 251.4 rushing yards per game to check in 6th overall. Defensively, the Rebels struggle with 278.7 passing yards per game, while UNLV is strong against the run with just 104.4 yards per game. Of course, they haven't faced a player near the caliber of Jeanty.

These schools have met six times since Nov. 5, 2011, with all six meetings going to the Broncos. UNLV does have a 3-2-1 against the spread (ATS) edge. However, Boise State won 44-20 as a 2.5-point favorite in Vegas on Dec. 2, 2023, in the Mountain West Championship Game.

While we're not likely to see that lopsided of a score, the difference in this game is Jeanty. The UNLV rush defense has been great this season, but Jeanty will break them.

Boise State vs. UNLV Expert Pick: Boise State -3.5 (-105 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Boise State vs. UNLV Predictions for Week 9

Looking at the total, it's been all about the Over for Boise State this season. The Broncos have one for 56 or more points in three outings while posting 34 or more points in the first five games. Last weekend, Boise State struggled a bit in the islands against Hawaii, winning 28-7, cashing the first Under (60) of the season. The Boise State rush defense allowed just 15 yards to Hawaii.

For UNLV, the Under cashed in last weekend's 33-25 victory at Oregon State as a 6.5-point favorite. UNLV's offense is good for at least 23 points in every game this season while scoring 33 or more points in each of the past four outings. The total has gone high in three of those four contests, too.

Defensively, the Rebels have been dinged for 34.3 PPG in the past three games, including a 44-41 OT loss against Syracuse in the team's most recent home game on a Friday night on Oct. 4.

This is a pretty heavy number, but Same-Game Parlay (SGP) players will want to back Boise State with the Over for a solid payday.